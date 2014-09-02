Handbook of Cosmeceutical Excipients and their Safeties
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of figures and tables
- List of abbreviations
- Preface
- About the authors
- 1: History of cosmeceutics
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The rise of cosmeceutics
- 1.3 Impact of cosmeceutics
- 1.4 Conclusion
- 2: Regulation of cosmetics
- Abstract
- 2.1 History
- 2.2 Comparative study of cosmetic legislation and regulation
- 2.3 Similarities in cosmetic regulation or legislation among the developed countries
- 2.4 Differences in cosmetic regulation or legislation among the developed countries
- 2.5 Conclusion
- 3: Skin permeation of cosmetics
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Human skin, barrier properties and challenges to absorption
- 3.3 The concept of flux
- 3.4 Mathematical modelling of flux
- 3.5 In vitro skin permeation testing
- 3.6 Skin models for permeation testing
- 3.7 Conclusion
- 4: Systemic effect of cosmeceutics – cancer
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Methodology
- 4.3 Results
- 4.4 Discussion
- 4.5 Conclusion
- 5: Local effect of cosmeceutics – allergic contact dermatitis
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Methodology
- 5.3 Results
- 5.4 Discussion
- 5.5 Conclusion
- 6: Essential monographs
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Cosmeceuticals are the latest additions to the health industry and have an ever-expanding market. They are considered to be a marriage between cosmetics and drugs and are defined as preparations applied on the body that may modify the physiological functions of the skin. However, as more cosmeceuticals are being launched in the market and more types of drugs are incorporated into the formulation, the composition of cosmeceuticals is becoming more complex. Handbook of Cosmeceutical Excipients and their Safeties summarises the current evidence relating to cosmeceuticals’ side effects and highlights the important information that practitioners and consumers need to know, as well as ways to avoid the adverse effects of the excipients. Handbook of Cosmeceutical Excipients and their Safeties includes chapters covering topics such as the history of cosmeceuticals and the laws that regulate them, skin permeation, carcinogenicity as a systemic adverse effect and dermatitis as a topical adverse effect. It concludes with an appendix that gives brief information on the potency and permeability of common ingredients in cosmeceuticals. The appendix aims to highlight the maximum allowable quantity of each ingredient to ensure product safety for consumers. The appendix was prepared by compiling the ingredients of 257 products containing more than 500 compounds, collected from a hospital pharmacy in Singapore.
Key Features
- Focuses on the practical aspect of adverse effects from cosmeceuticals
- Explains the regulatory framework of cosmeceuticals
- Gives an idea of how excipients and drugs in cosmeceuticals enter the skin and methods of control
Readership
Biomedicine students, Researchers and Professionals studying cosmeceuticals and their impact on the health industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 2nd September 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781908818713
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781907568534
Reviews
"...formulation scientists working in the area of skincare (medical or otherwise), may find the monograph to be a useful reference…" --The Pharmaceutical Journal
About the Authors
K Y Heng Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School Singapore
T Y Kei Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore
K J Singh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore
Li Hairui Author
Poh Ai-Ling Author
Ai-Ling Poh is a practising senior clinical pharmacist with the Department of Pharmacy, Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd, Singapore.
Affiliations and Expertise
Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd
K Lifeng Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore, Singapore