Handbook of Contamination Control in Microelectronics

This book introduces contamination control in a comprehensive manner. It covers the basics for the beginner, and delves in depth into the more critical issues of process engineering and circuit manufacturing for the more advanced reader. The reader will begin to see how the puzzle of contamination control comes together and to focus on the fundamentals required for excellence in modern semiconductor manufacturing.

What makes the area of contamination control unique is its ubiquitous nature, across all facets of semiconductor manufacturing. Clean room technology, well recognized as a fundamental requirement in modern day circuit manufacturing, barely scratches the surface in total contamination control. This handbook defines and describes most of the major categories in current contamination control technology.