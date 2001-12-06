Handbook of Conceptualization and Treatment of Child Psychopathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080433622, 9780080502724

Handbook of Conceptualization and Treatment of Child Psychopathology

1st Edition

Editors: Helen Orvaschel Michel Hersen Jan Faust
eBook ISBN: 9780080502724
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080433622
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 6th December 2001
Page Count: 496
Description

Handbook of Conceptualization and Treatment of Child Psychopathology evaluates and illustrates the integration of conceptualization and treatment of child and adolescent psychopathology. Organized into seven parts, this book first discusses the issues of conceptualization and developmental considerations in treatment. Subsequent part delineates treatment models and specific interventions for disruptive behavior disorders. Parts III-VI elucidate mood, anxiety, eating and substance use disorders. The last part covers firesetting, trichotillomania, elimination disorders, schizophrenia, sleep problems, and dissociative disorders. This handbook is an educational tool for graduate students and a resource for psychologists, psychiatrists, school counselors, social workers, and other mental health practitioners who treat children and adolescents and their families.

Table of Contents


Dedication

Contributors

Preface

Part I Introduction

1. General Issues in Conceptualization and Treatment

2. Developmental Considerations in Treatment

Part II Disruptive Disorders

3. Oppositional Defiant Disorder

4. Conduct Disorder

5. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

Part III Mood Disorders

6. Childhood Depression

7. Dysthymia

Part IV Anxiety Disorders

8. Separation Anxiety Disorder

9. School Phobia

10. Social Phobia

11. Treatment of Childhood Generalized Anxiety Disorder/Overanxious Disorder

12. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in Children and Adolescents: Conceptualization and Treatment

13. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Part V Eating Disorders

14. Anorexia Nervosa

15. Bulimia Nervosa: An Overview of Coping Strategies Therapy

Part VI Substance Use Disorders

16. Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Part VII Special Topics

17. Firesetting

18. Pediatric Trichotillomania: Conceptualization and Treatment Implications

19. Enuresis/Encopresis

20. Conceptualization and Treatment of Childhood-onset Schizophrenia

21. Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents

22. Dissociative Disorder

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

Helen Orvaschel

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Psychological Studies

Michel Hersen

Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.

Jan Faust

Affiliations and Expertise

Nova Southeastern University

