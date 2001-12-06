Handbook of Conceptualization and Treatment of Child Psychopathology
1st Edition
Handbook of Conceptualization and Treatment of Child Psychopathology evaluates and illustrates the integration of conceptualization and treatment of child and adolescent psychopathology. Organized into seven parts, this book first discusses the issues of conceptualization and developmental considerations in treatment. Subsequent part delineates treatment models and specific interventions for disruptive behavior disorders. Parts III-VI elucidate mood, anxiety, eating and substance use disorders. The last part covers firesetting, trichotillomania, elimination disorders, schizophrenia, sleep problems, and dissociative disorders. This handbook is an educational tool for graduate students and a resource for psychologists, psychiatrists, school counselors, social workers, and other mental health practitioners who treat children and adolescents and their families.
Part I Introduction
1. General Issues in Conceptualization and Treatment
2. Developmental Considerations in Treatment
Part II Disruptive Disorders
3. Oppositional Defiant Disorder
4. Conduct Disorder
5. Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Part III Mood Disorders
6. Childhood Depression
7. Dysthymia
Part IV Anxiety Disorders
8. Separation Anxiety Disorder
9. School Phobia
10. Social Phobia
11. Treatment of Childhood Generalized Anxiety Disorder/Overanxious Disorder
12. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in Children and Adolescents: Conceptualization and Treatment
13. Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Part V Eating Disorders
14. Anorexia Nervosa
15. Bulimia Nervosa: An Overview of Coping Strategies Therapy
Part VI Substance Use Disorders
16. Alcohol and Drug Abuse
Part VII Special Topics
17. Firesetting
18. Pediatric Trichotillomania: Conceptualization and Treatment Implications
19. Enuresis/Encopresis
20. Conceptualization and Treatment of Childhood-onset Schizophrenia
21. Sleep Disorders in Children and Adolescents
22. Dissociative Disorder
Author Index
Subject Index
- 496
- English
- © Pergamon 2001
- 6th December 2001
- Pergamon
- 9780080502724
- 9780080433622
Helen Orvaschel
Center for Psychological Studies
Michel Hersen
Michel Hersen (Ph.D. State University of New York at Buffalo, 1966) is Professor and Dean, School of Professional Psychology, Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon. He is Past President of the Association for Advancement of Behavior Therapy. He has written 4 books, co-authored and co-edited 126 books, including the Handbook of Prescriptive Treatments for Adults and Single Case Experimental Designs. He has also published more than 220 scientific journal articles and is co-editor of several psychological journals, including Behavior Modification, Clinical Psychology Review, Journal of Anxiety Disorders, Journal of Family Violence, Journal of Developmental and Physical Disabilities, Journal of Clinical Geropsychology, and Aggression and Violent Behavior: A Review Journal. With Alan S. Bellack, he is co-editor of the recently published 11 volume work entitled Comprehensive Clinical Psychology. Dr. Hersen has been the recipient of numerous grants from the National Institute of Mental Health, the Department of Education, the National Institute of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Research, and the March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Professional Psychology, Distinguished Practitioner and Member of the National Academy of Practice in Psychology, and recipient of the Distinguished Career Achievement Award in 1996 from the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and Psychodiagnosticians. Dr. Hersen has written and edited numerous articles, chapters and books on clinical assessment.
Pacific University, Forest Grove, Oregon, U.S.A.
Jan Faust
Nova Southeastern University