In spite of many advancements, the Editors of Handbook of Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare believe that machines (intelligent computing methods) cannot replace human physicians in the future of healthcare, but they can definitely assist physicians to make better clinical decisions or even replace human judgement in certain functional areas. This book reveals different dimensions of computational intelligence applications and illustrates its use in the solution of a variety of real world biomedical and healthcare problems. Moreover, the book also covers distinctive algorithms and techniques in areas including cancer classification and prediction, medical imaging, bio-modelling, structured and unstructured clinical reports, X-ray and biosignal analysis. The book helps readers to analyze and do advance research in specialty healthcare applications such as oncology, genomics and genetic data, ontologies construction, bio-memetic systems, biomedical electronics, protein structure prediction, and biomedical data analysis. The book provides the reader with a comprehensive guide to advanced computational intelligence spanning the areas of deep learning, fuzzy logic, connectionist systems, evolutionary computation, cellular automata, self-organizing systems, soft computing, and hybrid intelligent systems in biomedical and healthcare applications.

Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare focuses on important biomedical engineering applications such as biosensors, enzyme immobilization techniques, immuno-assays, and nanomaterials for biosensor and other biomedical techniques. The book includes a special focus on gene-based solutions and applications through computational intelligence techniques. The impact of nonlinear/unstructured data on experimental analysis is covered to provide using advanced methods and solutions. The book includes a special focus on advanced deep learning methods to solve medical and healthcare problems and provides case studies illustrating the applications of intelligent computing in data analysis.