Handbook of Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare
1st Edition
Description
In spite of many advancements, the Editors of Handbook of Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare believe that machines (intelligent computing methods) cannot replace human physicians in the future of healthcare, but they can definitely assist physicians to make better clinical decisions or even replace human judgement in certain functional areas. This book reveals different dimensions of computational intelligence applications and illustrates its use in the solution of a variety of real world biomedical and healthcare problems. Moreover, the book also covers distinctive algorithms and techniques in areas including cancer classification and prediction, medical imaging, bio-modelling, structured and unstructured clinical reports, X-ray and biosignal analysis. The book helps readers to analyze and do advance research in specialty healthcare applications such as oncology, genomics and genetic data, ontologies construction, bio-memetic systems, biomedical electronics, protein structure prediction, and biomedical data analysis. The book provides the reader with a comprehensive guide to advanced computational intelligence spanning the areas of deep learning, fuzzy logic, connectionist systems, evolutionary computation, cellular automata, self-organizing systems, soft computing, and hybrid intelligent systems in biomedical and healthcare applications.
Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare focuses on important biomedical engineering applications such as biosensors, enzyme immobilization techniques, immuno-assays, and nanomaterials for biosensor and other biomedical techniques. The book includes a special focus on gene-based solutions and applications through computational intelligence techniques. The impact of nonlinear/unstructured data on experimental analysis is covered to provide using advanced methods and solutions. The book includes a special focus on advanced deep learning methods to solve medical and healthcare problems and provides case studies illustrating the applications of intelligent computing in data analysis.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive handbook of the research in a unique three-part structure beginning with Part 1 as an Introduction to Computational Intelligence in Biomedical Engineering and Healthcare, follows by Part 2 covering Computational Intelligence Techniques and concluding with Part 3 on advanced and emerging techniques in Computational Intelligence
- Helps readers to analyze and do advanced research in specialty healthcare applications
- Includes links to websites, videos, articles, and other online content to expand and support the primary learning objectives for each major section of the book
Readership
Graduates, PhD students and lecturers in computer science, biomedical engineering and electrical engineering, as well as scientific researchers in biomedical fields and clinicians
Table of Contents
Part 1: Computational Intelligence in Bioengineering and Health Care: An Introduction
1. Data Analysis in Bioengineering and Health Care: Advances and Challenges
2. Impact of Data Type and Analysis on Nature of Data
3. Computational Intelligence in Healthcare: Real Life Applications
Part 2: Computational Intelligence Techniques
4. Computational Intelligence: Past to Present
5. Computational Intelligence: Methods and Tools
6. Computational Intelligence: Trends and Applications
7. Computational Intelligence: Issues and Future Challenges
Part 3: Computational Intelligence in Bioengineering: A step towards the Next
8. Advance Computational Intelligence Techniques in bioengineering
9. A Case Study
10. New Technologies for biosensors
11. Performance Analysis: Statistical Approach
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128222607
About the Editors
Janmenjoy Nayak
Janmenjoy Nayak is working as an Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Aditya Institute of Technology and Management (AITAM), Tekkali, K Kotturu, AP- 532201, India. He has published more than 90 research papers in various reputed peer reviewed Referred Journals, International Conferences and Book Chapters. He is the recipient of Best researcher award from Jawaharlal Nehru University of Technology, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh for the AY: 2018-2019 and many other awards. His area of interest includes data mining, nature inspired algorithms and soft computing. He has edited 9 books from various publishers such as Elsevier and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Aditya Institute of Technology and Management, India
Bighnaraj Naik
Bighnaraj Naik is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Application, Veer SurendraSai University of Technology (Formerly UCE Burla), Odisha, India. He has published more than 90 research papers in various reputed peer reviewed International Journals, Conferences and Book Chapters. He has edited eleven books from various publishers such as Elsevier, Springer and IGI Global. At present, he has more than ten years of teaching experience in the field of Computer Science and IT. He is a member of IEEE. His area of interest includes Data Mining, Computational Intelligence, Soft Computing and its applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Application, Veer Surrendra Sai University of Technology, Burla, India
Danilo Pelusi
Danilo Pelusi is working as an Associate Professor at the Faculty of Communication Sciences, University of Teramo. Associate Editor of IEEE Transactions on Emerging Topics in Computational Intelligence, IEEE Access, International Journal of Machine Learning and Cybernetics (Springer) and Array (Elsevier), he served as guest editor for Elsevier, Springer and Inderscience journals, as program member of many conferences and as editorial board member of many journals. Reviewer of reputed journals such as IEEE Transactions on Fuzzy Systems and IEEE Transactions on Neural Networks and Machine Learning, his research interests include Fuzzy Logic, Neural Networks, Information Theory and Evolutionary Algorithms..
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Communication Sciences, University of Teramo, Italy
Asit Das
Asit Kumar Das is a Professor of the Department of Computer Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, Howrah and currently acting as the Head of the Center of Healthcare Science and Technology of his Institute. He has published one research monograph, three edited books, many book chapters and over 100 research articles in peer-reviewed journals and international conferences. His current research interests include data mining and pattern recognition, social network analysis, evolutionary computing, text, audio and video processing. Prof. Das has already guided five PhD scholars and seven more scholars are currently working under him
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Computer Science and Technology, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, India
