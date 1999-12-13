Handbook of Computational Geometry
1st Edition
Description
Computational Geometry is an area that provides solutions to geometric problems which arise in applications including Geographic Information Systems, Robotics and Computer Graphics. This Handbook provides an overview of key concepts and results in Computational Geometry. It may serve as a reference and study guide to the field. Not only the most advanced methods or solutions are described, but also many alternate ways of looking at problems and how to solve them.
Table of Contents
Preface. List of contrinbutors. 1. Davenport-Schinzel sequences and their geometric applications (P.K. Agarwal and M. Sharir). 2. Arrangements and their applications (P.K. Agarwal and M. Sharir). 3. Discrete geometric shapes: Matching, interpolation, and approximation (H. Alt and L.J. Guibas). 4. Deterministic parallel computational geometry (M.J. Attalah and D.Z. Chen). 5. Voronoi diagrams (F. Aurenhammer and R. Klein). 6. Mesh generation (M. Bern and P. Plassmann). 7. Applications of computational geometry to geographic information systems (L. de Floriani, P. Magillo and E. Puppo). 8. Making geometry visible: An introduction to the animation of geometric algorithms (A. Hausner and D.P. Dobkin). 9. Spanning trees and spanners (D. Eppstein). 10. Geometric data structures (M.T. Goodrich and K. Ramaiyer). 11. Polygon decomposition (J.M. Keil). 12. Link distance problems (A. Maheshwari, J.-R. Sack and H. N. Djidjev). 13. Derandomization in computational geometry (J. Matoušek). 14. Robustness and precision issues in geometric computation (S. Schirra). 15. Geometric shortest paths and network optimization (J.S.B. Mitchell). 16. Randomizedalgorithms in computaional geometry (K. Mulmuley).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1075
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2000
- Published:
- 13th December 1999
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080529684
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444825377
About the Editor
J.R. Sack
Affiliations and Expertise
Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
J. Urrutia
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Reviews
@from:H.-D. Hecker @qu:The Handbook gives an excellent overview of the central topics of both classic and new lines of computational geometry.......The authors of the chapters are without exception excellent specialists in the topic discussed. This Handbook discusses fundamentals and the most interesting applications. @source:Mathematical Reviews