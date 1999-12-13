Handbook of Computational Geometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825377, 9780080529684

Handbook of Computational Geometry

1st Edition

Editors: J.R. Sack J. Urrutia
eBook ISBN: 9780080529684
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444825377
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 13th December 1999
Page Count: 1075
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.00
182.75
26200.00
22270.00
317.27
269.68
310.00
263.50
240.00
204.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
26200.00
22270.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computational Geometry is an area that provides solutions to geometric problems which arise in applications including Geographic Information Systems, Robotics and Computer Graphics. This Handbook provides an overview of key concepts and results in Computational Geometry. It may serve as a reference and study guide to the field. Not only the most advanced methods or solutions are described, but also many alternate ways of looking at problems and how to solve them.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of contrinbutors. 1. Davenport-Schinzel sequences and their geometric applications (P.K. Agarwal and M. Sharir). 2. Arrangements and their applications (P.K. Agarwal and M. Sharir). 3. Discrete geometric shapes: Matching, interpolation, and approximation (H. Alt and L.J. Guibas). 4. Deterministic parallel computational geometry (M.J. Attalah and D.Z. Chen). 5. Voronoi diagrams (F. Aurenhammer and R. Klein). 6. Mesh generation (M. Bern and P. Plassmann). 7. Applications of computational geometry to geographic information systems (L. de Floriani, P. Magillo and E. Puppo). 8. Making geometry visible: An introduction to the animation of geometric algorithms (A. Hausner and D.P. Dobkin). 9. Spanning trees and spanners (D. Eppstein). 10. Geometric data structures (M.T. Goodrich and K. Ramaiyer). 11. Polygon decomposition (J.M. Keil). 12. Link distance problems (A. Maheshwari, J.-R. Sack and H. N. Djidjev). 13. Derandomization in computational geometry (J. Matoušek). 14. Robustness and precision issues in geometric computation (S. Schirra). 15. Geometric shortest paths and network optimization (J.S.B. Mitchell). 16. Randomizedalgorithms in computaional geometry (K. Mulmuley).

Details

No. of pages:
1075
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2000
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080529684
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444825377

About the Editor

J.R. Sack

Affiliations and Expertise

Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

J. Urrutia

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ottawa, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Reviews

@from:H.-D. Hecker @qu:The Handbook gives an excellent overview of the central topics of both classic and new lines of computational geometry.......The authors of the chapters are without exception excellent specialists in the topic discussed. This Handbook discusses fundamentals and the most interesting applications. @source:Mathematical Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.