Handbook of Computational Fluid Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125530101, 9780080532769

Handbook of Computational Fluid Mechanics

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Roger Peyret
eBook ISBN: 9780080532769
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th March 1996
Page Count: 467
Description

This handbook covers computational fluid dynamics from fundamentals to applications. This text provides a well documented critical survey of numerical methods for fluid mechanics, and gives a state-of-the-art description of computational fluid mechanics, considering numerical analysis, computer technology, and visualization tools. The chapters in this book are invaluable tools for reaching a deeper understanding of the problems associated with the calculation of fluid motion in various situations: inviscid and viscous, incompressible and compressible, steady and unsteady, laminar and turbulent flows, as well as simple and complex geometries.

Key Features

Each chapter includes a related bibliography Covers fundamentals and applications Provides a deeper understanding of the problems associated with the calculation of fluid motion

Readership

Research engineers in mechanical and aerospace engineering, and those interested in the field.

Table of Contents

A. Dervieux, About the Basic Numerical Methods. G.B. Deng, J. Piquet, P. Queutey, and M. Visonneau, Navier#&150:Stokes Equations for Incompressible Flows: Finite-Difference and Finite-Volume Methods. M.D. Gunzburger, Navier#&150;Stokes Equations for Incompressible Flows: Finite-Element Methods. F. Grasso and C. Meola, Euler and Navier#&150;Stokes Equations for Compressible Flows: Finite-Volume Methods. C. Hartel, Turbulent Flows: Direct Numerical Simulation and Large-Eddy Simulation. T.B. Gatski, Turbulent Flows: Model Equations and Solution Methodology. D.J. Mavriplis, Mesh Generation and Adaptivity for Complex Geometries and Flows. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
467
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080532769

About the Serial Editor

Roger Peyret

Affiliations and Expertise

Universite de Nice Sophia-Atipolis, Nice, France

