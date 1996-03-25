Handbook of Computational Fluid Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
This handbook covers computational fluid dynamics from fundamentals to applications. This text provides a well documented critical survey of numerical methods for fluid mechanics, and gives a state-of-the-art description of computational fluid mechanics, considering numerical analysis, computer technology, and visualization tools. The chapters in this book are invaluable tools for reaching a deeper understanding of the problems associated with the calculation of fluid motion in various situations: inviscid and viscous, incompressible and compressible, steady and unsteady, laminar and turbulent flows, as well as simple and complex geometries.
Key Features
Each chapter includes a related bibliography Covers fundamentals and applications Provides a deeper understanding of the problems associated with the calculation of fluid motion
Readership
Research engineers in mechanical and aerospace engineering, and those interested in the field.
Table of Contents
A. Dervieux, About the Basic Numerical Methods. G.B. Deng, J. Piquet, P. Queutey, and M. Visonneau, Navier#&150:Stokes Equations for Incompressible Flows: Finite-Difference and Finite-Volume Methods. M.D. Gunzburger, Navier#&150;Stokes Equations for Incompressible Flows: Finite-Element Methods. F. Grasso and C. Meola, Euler and Navier#&150;Stokes Equations for Compressible Flows: Finite-Volume Methods. C. Hartel, Turbulent Flows: Direct Numerical Simulation and Large-Eddy Simulation. T.B. Gatski, Turbulent Flows: Model Equations and Solution Methodology. D.J. Mavriplis, Mesh Generation and Adaptivity for Complex Geometries and Flows. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 467
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 25th March 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532769
About the Serial Editor
Roger Peyret
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite de Nice Sophia-Atipolis, Nice, France