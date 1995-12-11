Handbook of Combinatorics Volume 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444823465, 9780080933351

Handbook of Combinatorics Volume 1

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080933351
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444823465
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 11th December 1995
Page Count: 1120
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23300.00
19805.00
295.44
251.12
275.00
233.75
170.00
144.50
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
250.00
212.50
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
150.00
127.50
23300.00
19805.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Combinatorics, Volume 1 focuses on basic methods, paradigms, results, issues, and trends across the broad spectrum of combinatorics.

The selection first elaborates on the basic graph theory, connectivity and network flows, and matchings and extensions. Discussions focus on stable sets and claw free graphs, nonbipartite matching, multicommodity flows and disjoint paths, minimum cost circulations and flows, special proof techniques for paths and circuits, and Hamilton paths and circuits in digraphs. The manuscript then examines coloring, stable sets, and perfect graphs and embeddings and minors.

The book takes a look at random graphs, hypergraphs, partially ordered sets, and matroids. Topics include geometric lattices, structural properties, linear extensions and correlation, dimension and posets of bounded degree, hypergraphs and set systems, stability, transversals, and matchings, and phase transition. The manuscript also reviews the combinatorial number theory, point lattices, convex polytopes and related complexes, and extremal problems in combinatorial geometry.

The selection is a valuable reference for researchers interested in combinatorics.

Table of Contents

Part I: Structures.

Graphs. Basic graph theory: paths and circuits (J.A. Bondy). Connectivity and network flows (A. Frank). Matchings and extensions (W.R. Pulleyblank). Colouring, stable sets, and perfect graphs (B. Toft). Embeddings and minors (C. Thomassen). Random graphs (M. Karoński). Finite Sets and Relations. Hypergraphs (P. Duchet). Partially ordered sets (W.T. Trotter). Matroids. Matroids: fundamental concepts (D.J.A. Welsh). Matroid minors (P.D. Seymour). Matroid optimization and algorithms (R.E. Bixby, W.H. Cunningham). Symmetric Structures. Permutation groups (P.J. Cameron). Finite geometries (P.J. Cameron). Block designs (A.E. Brouwer). Association schemes (A.E. Brouwer, W. Haemers). Codes (J.H. van Lint). Combinatorial Structures in Geometry and Number Theory. Extremal problems in combinatorial geometry (P. Erdös, G. Purdy). Convex polytopes and related complexes (V. Klee, P. Kleinschmidt). Point lattices (J.C. Lagarias). Combinatorial number theory (C. Pomerance, A. Sárközy). Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
1120
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1995
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933351
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444823465

About the Author

Author Unknown

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.