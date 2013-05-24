Handbook of Clay Science, Volume 5
2nd Edition
The first edition of the Handbook of Clay Science published in 2006 assembled the scattered literature on the varied and diverse aspects that make up the discipline of clay science. The topics covered range from the fundamental structures (including textures) and properties of clays and clay minerals, through their environmental, health and industrial applications, to their analysis and characterization by modern instrumental techniques. Also included are the clay-microbe interaction, layered double hydroxides, zeolites, cement hydrates, and genesis of clay minerals as well as the history and teaching of clay science. The 2e adds new information from the intervening 6 years and adds some important subjects to make this the most comprehensive and wide-ranging coverage of clay science in one source in the English language.
- Provides up-to-date, comprehensive information in a single source
- Covers applications of clays, as well as the instrumental analytical techniques
- Provides a truly multidisciplinary approach to clay science
Research scientists, university teachers, industrial chemists, environmental engineers and graduate students in clay science
Part A Fundamentals
1. General Introduction: Clays, Clay Minerals, and Clay Science
2. Structures and Mineralogy of Clay Minerals
3. Genesis of Clay Minerals
4. Radiation Effects on Clay Minerals
5. Surface and Interface Chemistry of Clay Minerals
6. Thermodynamics of Clay Minerals
7. Pure Clay Minerals
8. Colloid Clay Science
9. Mechanical Properties of Clays and Clay Minerals
10 Modified Clays and Clay Minerals
11. Properties and Behavior of Iron in Clay Minerals
12. Clays, Microorganisms, and Biomineralization
13. Clay Mineral–Polymer Nanocomposites
14. Some Other Materials Related to Clay Minerals
15. Clay Science: A Young Discipline & a Great Perspective
Part B. Techniques and Applications
16. General Introduction: Clays, Clay Minerals, and Clay Science
17. Critical Assessment of Some Analytical Techniques
18. Molecular Simulation of Clay Minerals
19. Clays and Clay Minerals in Industry
20. Clays, Environment and Health
21. LDH in Physical, Chemical, Biochemical and Life Sciences
Faïza Bergaya
Dr Faiza Annabi-Bergaya obtained a Licence-ès-Science in Physical-Chemistry from the University of Tunis in 1966, a first PhD in Inorganic Chemistry in 1971 from University La Sorbonne-Paris VI and a second PhD in Physics in 1978 from the University of Orleans (France). She started her career in 1971 at the CNRS from which she is presently Emeritus Research Director. Her research interest is focused on the Physics and Chemistry of clays and clay minerals. She is member of the AIPEA Nomenclature Committee. She was Secretary of the ECGA in 1999-2003. As President of the GFA (French Clay Group) in 2003-2007, she created the annual meetings of the GFA, organizing the first two meetings in Orleans. She launched the Series Developments in Clay Science with the publication in 2006 of Volume 1 (Handbook of Clay Science) and she is Series Editor since 2013. She is Editor-in-Chief of Applied Clay Science since 2012.
CNRS, Interfaces, Confinement, Matériaux et Nanostructures (ICMN) Orléans, France
G. Lagaly
Christian-Albrechts-Universität, Kiel, Germany