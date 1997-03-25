Handbook of Chemical Compound Data for Process Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780884153818, 9780080533391

Handbook of Chemical Compound Data for Process Safety

1st Edition

Authors: Carl L. Yaws
eBook ISBN: 9780080533391
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153818
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 25th March 1997
Page Count: 226
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
100.00
124.00
155.00
160.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides comprehensive safety and health-related data for hydrocarbons and organic chemicals as well as selected data for inorganic chemicals.

Table of Contents

Ch. 1. Physical Properties; Ch. 2. Vapor Pressure; Ch. 3. Explosive Limits in Air Ch. 4. Flash Point and Autoignition Temperature; Ch. 5. Enthalpy of Combustion; Ch. 6. Exposure Limits for Health; Ch. 7. Coefficient of Thermal Expansion; Ch. 8. Thermodynamic Properties for Explosion Calculations App. A. Conversion Tables; App. B. Thermodynamic Properties for Explosion Calculations - Inorganic Compounds; App. C. Exposure Limits for Health - Inorganic Compounds; App. D. Vapor Pressure - Inorganic Compounds App. E. Physical Properties - Inorganic Compounds

Details

No. of pages:
226
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080533391
Hardcover ISBN:
9780884153818

About the Author

Carl L. Yaws

Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.