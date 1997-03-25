Handbook of Chemical Compound Data for Process Safety
1st Edition
Description
This book provides comprehensive safety and health-related data for hydrocarbons and organic chemicals as well as selected data for inorganic chemicals.
Table of Contents
Ch. 1. Physical Properties; Ch. 2. Vapor Pressure; Ch. 3. Explosive Limits in Air Ch. 4. Flash Point and Autoignition Temperature; Ch. 5. Enthalpy of Combustion; Ch. 6. Exposure Limits for Health; Ch. 7. Coefficient of Thermal Expansion; Ch. 8. Thermodynamic Properties for Explosion Calculations App. A. Conversion Tables; App. B. Thermodynamic Properties for Explosion Calculations - Inorganic Compounds; App. C. Exposure Limits for Health - Inorganic Compounds; App. D. Vapor Pressure - Inorganic Compounds App. E. Physical Properties - Inorganic Compounds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 25th March 1997
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533391
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153818
About the Author
Carl L. Yaws
Carl L. Yaws, PhD is Professor of chemical engineering (retired) at Lamar University, in Beaumont, Texas. He has industrial experience in process engineering, development, modeling, and design at Exxon, Ethyl, and Texas Instruments. He is the author of 36 books and more than 1000 technical publications (papers, presentations, and chapters in books) in process engineering, property data, and pollution prevention. He is a leading authority on property data of chemical compounds for use by practicing engineers and scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of chemical engineering (retired), Lamar University, Beaumont, TX, USA