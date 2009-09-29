Handbook of Cell Signaling
2nd Edition
Description
Handbook of Cell Signaling, Three-Volume Set, 2e, is a comprehensive work covering all aspects of intracellular signal processing, including extra/intracellular membrane receptors, signal transduction, gene expression/translation, and cellular/organotypic signal responses. The second edition is an up-to-date, expanded reference with each section edited by a recognized expert in the field. Tabular and well illustrated, the Handbook will serve as an in-depth reference for this complex and evolving field. Handbook of Cell Signaling, 2/e will appeal to a broad, cross-disciplinary audience interested in the structure, biochemistry, molecular biology and pathology of cellular effectors.
Key Features
- Contains over 350 chapters of comprehensive coverage on cell signaling
- Includes discussion on topics from ligand/receptor interactions to organ/organism responses
- Provides user-friendly, well-illustrated, reputable content by experts in the field
Readership
Cell and molecular biologists interested in cell cycle, gene expression, transcription, translation, signal transduction, structural biology, oncology, apoptosis and receptor biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3048
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 29th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741455
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080920917
About the Editor
Ralph Bradshaw
Ralph A. Bradshaw: University of California, San Francisco Professor of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Deputy Director of the Mass Spectrometry Facility; also Professor Emeritus of the Dept of Physiology & Biophysics, UC Irvine Bradshaw is an emeritus member of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and Co-editor of Molecular and Cellular Proteomics. His research interests are in the area of polypeptide growth factors and their receptors, cell signaling, N-terminal processing of proteins and proteomics. He has published over 300 articles in these and related areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, San Fransisco, CA, USA
Edward Dennis
Edward A. Dennis: University of California, San Diego Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry and former Department Chair and Professor of Pharmacology in the School of Medicine, Dennis is currently Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Lipid Research and Director of the LIPID MAPS initiative. He also served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology and current as an Emeritus member of the Board of Directors. His current research focus is on phospholipases, cell signaling and lipidomics on which he has published over 300 papers, most related to signal transduction by lipid messengers
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California at San Diego, La Jolla, CA, U.S.A.