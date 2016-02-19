Handbook of Cane Sugar Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Cane Sugar Engineering focuses on the technologies, equipment, methodologies, and processes involved in cane sugar engineering.
The handbook first underscores the delivery, unloading, and handling of cane, cane carrier and knives, and tramp iron separators. The text then examines crushers, shredders, combinations of cane preparators, and feeding of mills and conveying bagasse. The manuscript takes a look at roller grooving, pressures in milling, mill speeds and capacity, and mill settings. Topics include setting of feed and delivery openings and trash plate, factors influencing capacity, formula for capacity, fiber loading, tonnage records, linear speed and speed of rotation, sequence of speeds, hydraulic pressure, and types of roller grooving. The book then elaborates on electric and turbine mill drives, mill gearing, construction of mills, extraction, milling control, purification of juice, filtration, evaporation, sugar boiling, and centrifugal separation.
The handbook is a valuable source of data for engineers involved in sugar cane engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface to the First French Edition
Preface to the English Edition
Translator's Foreword
List of Books and Journals Cited in References
Abbreviations Used
Units of Measurement
1. Delivery, Unloading and Handling of Cane
Organisation of Cane Supply Throughout the Day
Unloading of Cane
Cane Handling Equipment
Lateral Feeding Tables and Carriers
2. The Cane Carrier
3. Cane Knives
4. Tramp Iron Separators
5. Crushers
Object
Types of Crusher
Inclination of the Housing
Diameter
Speed
Pressure
Mean Power Absorbed and Power to be Installed
Double Crusher
Three Roller Crusher
6. Shredders
Object
Types
7. The Combinations of Cane Preparators
8. Feeding of Mills and Conveying of Bagasse
9. Roller Grooving
Object
Types of Roller Grooving
Wear of Rollers
10. Pressures in Milling
I. Hydraulic Pressure
Accumulator
Piping for Hydraulic Pressure
Hydraulic Pump
Caps and Hydraulic Pistons
Maximum Values of the Hydraulic Pressure
Maximum Values of Total Pressure
II. Pressure Considered from the Operating Viewpoint
Measure of the Pressure on the Bagasse
Specific Pressure
Resolution of the Pressures in the Mill while Operating
Definitions
Relation Between the Compression of the Bagasse and the Pressure Necessary to Effect It
Graph of Pressure in the Mill
Calculation of the Resultant Reaction
Calculation of the Maximum Compression C
Calculation of Settings
Hydraulic Pressure and Maximum Pressure
Ratio Between Feed and Delivery Pressures
Friction of Brasses in Housings
Pinion Reaction
Mean Values of the t.h.p
Variation of Extraction as a Function of the Pressure
Sequence of Pressures in the Train
Variation of Hydraulic Pressure as Function of the Length of the Tandem
Recent Researches and Discoveries
11. Mill Speeds
Linear Speed and Speed of Rotation
Maximum Speeds
Sequence of Speeds
12. Mill Capacity
Definition
Factors influencing Capacity
Capacity Formulae Proposed
Formula for Capacity
Fibre Loading
Tonnagerecords
13. Mill Settings
Object
I. Setting of Feed and Delivery Openings
Java Method
Method of Calculating Operating Openings
II. Setting of the Trash Plate
14. Power Requirements of Mills
15. Steam Engines for Mill Drives
16. Electric and Turbine Mill Drives
Electric Drive
Direct Drive by Steam Turbine
17. Mill Gearing
18. Construction of Mills
19. Imbibition
20. Extraction
21. Milling Control
22. Fine Bagasse Separators
23. Purification of Juice
Clarification of Juices
24. Defecation
25. Sulphitation
26. Clarification with Phosphoric Acid
27. Carbonatation
28. Subsidation
A. Defecators
B. Decanters
C. Clarifiers or Subsiders
29. Juice Heating
30. Filtration
Filter Presses
Mechanical or Leaf Filters
Continuous Rotary Vacuum Filters
31. Evaporation
General
Multiple Effect Evaporation
Temperature
Construction of Multiple Effects
Circulation of Vapour
Condensates
Incondensable Gases
Juice Circulation
Entrainment
Inversion Losses
Heat Losses
Incrustations
Prevention of Scaling
Operation in Parallel
Vapour Bleeding
Circulators
Turbo-Compressor
Thermo-Compressor
Operation of Multiple Effects
Heating Surface
Calculations and Design of a Multiple Effect
Multiple Effect Calculations
Evaporator Operation
Special Multiple Effects
Evaporation Under Pressure
32. Sugar Boiling
Vacuum Pans
Effects of Hydrostatic Pressure
Circulation of the Massecuite
Evaporation Coefficient
Steam for Heating
Steam Consumption at the Pan Stage
Heating Surface and Ratio Heating Surface to Volume
Height of Massecuite, Circulation, Heating Surface and Graining Volume
Capacity of Pans
Sugar Boiling Procedures
Distribution of the Pans Between the Various Massecuites
Molasses
Conduct of the Sugar Boiling
Disposition of C Sugar
A and B Massecuites
Pan Feed
Storage Tanks for Syrups and Molasses
Proportions of Syrup and Molasses
Pans with Mechanical Circulation
Boiling House Recovery
33. Crystallisation
Types of Crystalliser
34. Centrifugal Separation
A. Water Turbines
B. Belt-Driven Centrifugals
C. Electrically Driven Centrifugals
Operation of Centrifugals
35. Storage and Drying of Sugar
36. Sugar
37. Molasses
38. Vacuum Equipment
The Condenser
Air Pumps
The Barometric Column
Water Pumps
Spray Ponds
Jet Condensers
Steam Ejector Condensers
39. Steam Production
Steam
Bagasse
Combustion of Bagasse
Fuels Other than Bagasse
Furnaces
The Grate
Horseshoe Furnace
Ward Furnace
Heating Surface
Superheat and Superheaters
Economisers
Air-Heaters
Boiler Settings
Draught
Fans
Boiler Feed Water
Steam Accumulators
Steam-Reducing Valves
De-Superheating
Types of Boiler
Construction of Boilers
Maintenance of Boilers
Steam Balance
40. Steam Engines
41. Steam Turbines
Concise Theory of the Steam Turbine
42. Electricity
Alternators
Electric Motors
Conductors
Electrification
43. Pumps
A. Reciprocating Pumps
B. Centrifugal Pumps
C. Rotary Pumps
44. Fluid Flow in Pipes
A. Flow of Water
B. Flow of Steam
45. Lubricants
46. Buildings
47. Lay-Out of a Factory
48. Accounting in the Sugar Factory
Conversion Tables - Metric to British Units
Conversion Tables - British to Metric Units
Equivalents of Foreign, British and Metric Units
Author Index
Subject Index
892
- 892
English
- English
© Elsevier 1960
- © Elsevier 1960
1st January 1960
- 1st January 1960
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9781483274942
- 9781483274942