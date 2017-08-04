Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 2
1st Edition
ChinaTech, Mobile Security, and Distributed Ledger
Description
Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 2: ChinaTech, Mobile Security, and Distributed Ledger emphasizes technological developments that introduce the future of finance. Descriptions of recent innovations lay the foundations for explorations of feasible solutions for banks and startups to grow. The combination of studies on blockchain technologies and applications, regional financial inclusion movements, advances in Chinese finance, and security issues delivers a grand perspective on both changing industries and lifestyles. Written for students and practitioners, it helps lead the way to future possibilities.
Key Features
- Explains the practical consequences of both technologies and economics to readers who want to learn about subjects related to their specialties
- Encompasses alternative finance, financial inclusion, impact investing, decentralized consensus ledger and applied cryptography
- Provides the only advanced methodical summary of these subjects available today
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in financial institutions and financial technology worldwide
Table of Contents
1. The Game of Dian Fu: The Rise of Chinese Finance
2. Balancing Innovation and Risks in Digital Financial Inclusion —Experiences of Ant Financial Services Group
3. Regulating FinTech in China: From Permissive to Balanced
4. Big Data Technology: Application and Cases
5. Trust Management in Mobile Platform
6. Security Issues of In-Store Mobile Payment
7. Blockchain – From Public to Private
8. Blockchain 101: An Introduction to the Future
9. Betting Blockchain Will Change Everything - SEC and CFTC Regulation of Blockchain Technology
10. Global Financial Institutions 2.0
11. Open-Source Operational Risk: Should Public Blockchains Serve as Financial Market Infrastructures?
12. Blockchain Architectures for Electronic Exchange Reporting Requirements: EMIR, Dodd Frank, MiFID I/II, MiFIR, REMIT, Reg NMS and T2S
13. Mobile Technology: The New Banking Model Connection Lending to the Social Network
14. Financial Inclusion, Digital Currency, and Mobile Technology
15. Digital Financial Inclusion in South East Asia
16. From the Ground Up: The Financial Inclusion Frontier
17. Indonesian Microfinance Institutions (MFI) Move to Technology – TBOP’s Prodigy Experience
18. FinTech: Harnessing Innovation for Financial Inclusion
19. Inclusive Growth as Democratizing Productivity.
20. Autonomous Finance
21. Inclusion or Exclusion? Trends in Robo-advisory for Financial Investment Services
22. How 3D Printing Will Change the Future Borrowing Lending and Spending?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 4th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128122990
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122822
About the Editor
David LEE Kuo Chuen
Prof David LEE Kuo Chuen, founder of several companies including California based Left Coast and Singapore’s Ferrell Group. He is a non-executive director of two listed companies. He is the founding investor in ZCash, Qtum and a few other blockchain companies. He is an advisor to Financial Inclusion Institute, and was the Director of the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics at Singapore Management University. He graduated with BSc, MSc and PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He was the Group Managing Director of OUE and Auric Pacific. He founded and managed one of the most successful hedge funds in 1998 for property investment in Asia with several commercial buildings and more than 100 units of residential units. He founded Premium Land and was the property developer for Ferrell Residences, a high-end 24th story residential building in 2006. His operation and managing experience includes F&B, manufacturing, hospitality, hedge funds, stockbrokering, property management, property development, REITs, medical plastic components, listing and de-listing of companies, start-ups and multinationals. He is the editor and an author of the American Library Association Outstanding Award Reference Book titled “Digital Currency” by Elsevier and the LASIC model for scalable technology companies. He has been nominated by Internal Consulting Group as a Global Thought Leader for Fintech and Blockchain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Fulbright Scholar (2015) at Stanford University and Professor for Fintech and Blockchain, SUSS
Robert Deng
Robert Deng is AXA Chair Professor of Cybersecurity, Director of the Secure Mobile Centre, and Dean of Postgraduate Research Programmes, Singapore Management University (SMU). His research interests are in the areas of data security and privacy, cloud security and Internet of Things security. He received the Outstanding University Researcher Award from National University of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew Fellowship for Research Excellence from SMU, and Asia-Pacific Information Security Leadership Achievements Community Service Star from International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. He has 26 patents and has published more than 300 papers on cybersecurity. His professional contributions include an extensive list of positions in several industry and public services advisory boards, editorial boards and conference committees. These include the editorial boards of IEEE Security & Privacy Magazine, IEEE Transactions on Dependable and Secure Computing, IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security, Journal of Computer Science and Technology, and Steering Committee Chair of the ACM Asia Conference on Computer and Communications Security. He is an IEEE Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Management University, Singapore
Reviews
"David Lee and Robert Deng's contribution to the use of technology to help further financial inclusion is pivotal. If our industry is to recapture the trust of the investing public we need to float all boats in society. Technology, as David and Robert so ably demonstrate, is a wonderful tool for doing so." --Paul Smith, President and CEO, CFA Institute
"The hallmarks for any sustainable disruption to the status-quo are greater efficiency and lower costs; the nose of blockchain is now in the financial services tent, and David Lee provides a very timely and relevant tour through this space." --William J. Kelly, CEO, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Association
"Digital technology is disruptive and is affecting all sectors of our economy, creating opportunities and challenges everywhere. This handbook offers a guide to understanding how digital technologies and the Internet are changing virtually all aspects of the financial services sector, both today and tomorrow. It will be of interest to students, scholars, and practioners in the field as well as to policy-makers and regulators." --Arthur Cordell, Carleton University
"This is a timely contribution that clarifies several issues in fintech and provide regional analyses that help us to understand where this technology is going in different economic and social contexts." --Roberto Ricciuti, University of Verona