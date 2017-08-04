Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 1
1st Edition
Cryptocurrency, FinTech, InsurTech, and Regulation
Description
Handbook of Blockchain, Digital Finance, and Inclusion, Volume 1: Cryptocurrency, FinTech, InsurTech, and Regulation explores recent advances in digital banking and cryptocurrency, emphasizing mobile technology and evolving uses of cryptocurrencies as financial assets. Contributors go beyond summaries of standard models to describe new banking business models that will be sustainable and will likely dictate the future of finance. The volume not only emphasizes the financial opportunities made possible by digital banking, such as financial inclusion and impact investing, but it also looks at engineering theories and developments that encourage innovation. Its ability to illuminate present potential and future possibilities make it a unique contribution to the literature.
Key Features
- Explores recent advances in digital banking and cryptocurrency, emphasizing mobile technology and evolving uses of cryptocurrencies as financial assets
- Explains the practical consequences of both technologies and economics to readers who want to learn about subjects related to their specialties
- Encompasses alternative finance, financial inclusion, impact investing, decentralized consensus ledger and applied cryptography
- Provides the only advanced methodical summary of these subjects available today
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in financial institutions and financial technology worldwide
Table of Contents
1. Reshaping the Financial Order
2. From Ant Financial to Alibaba's Rural Taobao Strategy - How Fintech is Transforming Social Inclusion
3. The M-Pesa Technological Revolution for Financial Services in Kenya: A Platform for Financial Inclusion
4. Financial Inclusion in the Digital Age
5. Using Broadband to Enhance Financial Inclusion
6. Mobile Technology and Financial Inclusion
7. The Cross-Section of Crypto-Currencies as Financial Assets
8. Econometric Analysis of a Cryptocurrency Index for Portfolio Investment
9. Financial Intermediation in Cryptocurrency Markets – Regulation, Gaps and Bridges
10. Legal Risks of Owning Cryptocurrencies
11. InsurTec15h and FinTech: Banking and Insurance Enablement
12. Understanding Interbank Real-Time Retail Payment Systems
13. Real-Time Inbound Marketing: A Use Case for Digital Banking
14. Regulation and Supervision in a Digital and Inclusive World
15. Singapore Approach to Develop and Regulate FinTech
16. RegTech: Building a Better Financial System
17. Ambient Accountability
18. Peer-To-Peer Lending
19. EU VAT Implications of Crowdfunding
20. Decentralised Trust: A Path to Financial Inclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 4th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128104422
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128104415
About the Editor
David LEE Kuo Chuen
Prof David LEE Kuo Chuen, founder of several companies including California based Left Coast and Singapore’s Ferrell Group. He is a non-executive director of two listed companies. He is the founding investor in ZCash, Qtum and a few other blockchain companies. He is an advisor to Financial Inclusion Institute, and was the Director of the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics at Singapore Management University. He graduated with BSc, MSc and PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He was the Group Managing Director of OUE and Auric Pacific. He founded and managed one of the most successful hedge funds in 1998 for property investment in Asia with several commercial buildings and more than 100 units of residential units. He founded Premium Land and was the property developer for Ferrell Residences, a high-end 24th story residential building in 2006. His operation and managing experience includes F&B, manufacturing, hospitality, hedge funds, stockbrokering, property management, property development, REITs, medical plastic components, listing and de-listing of companies, start-ups and multinationals. He is the editor and an author of the American Library Association Outstanding Award Reference Book titled “Digital Currency” by Elsevier and the LASIC model for scalable technology companies. He has been nominated by Internal Consulting Group as a Global Thought Leader for Fintech and Blockchain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Fulbright Scholar (2015) at Stanford University and Professor for Fintech and Blockchain, SUSS
Robert Deng
Robert Deng is AXA Chair Professor of Cybersecurity, Director of the Secure Mobile Centre, and Dean of Postgraduate Research Programmes, Singapore Management University (SMU). His research interests are in the areas of data security and privacy, cloud security and Internet of Things security. He received the Outstanding University Researcher Award from National University of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew Fellowship for Research Excellence from SMU, and Asia-Pacific Information Security Leadership Achievements Community Service Star from International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium. He has 26 patents and has published more than 300 papers on cybersecurity. His professional contributions include an extensive list of positions in several industry and public services advisory boards, editorial boards and conference committees. These include the editorial boards of IEEE Security & Privacy Magazine, IEEE Transactions on Dependable and Secure Computing, IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security, Journal of Computer Science and Technology, and Steering Committee Chair of the ACM Asia Conference on Computer and Communications Security. He is an IEEE Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Singapore Management University, Singapore
Reviews
"David Lee and Robert Deng's contribution to the use of technology to help further financial inclusion is pivotal. If our industry is to recapture the trust of the investing public we need to float all boats in society. Technology, as David and Robert so ably demonstrate, is a wonderful tool for doing so." --Paul Smith, President and CEO, CFA Institute
"The hallmarks for any sustainable disruption to the status-quo are greater efficiency and lower costs; the nose of blockchain is now in the financial services tent, and David Lee provides a very timely and relevant tour through this space." --William J. Kelly, CEO, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst ("CAIA") Association
"Digital technology is disruptive and is affecting all sectors of our economy, creating opportunities and challenges everywhere. This handbook offers a guide to understanding how digital technologies and the Internet are changing virtually all aspects of the financial services sector, both today and tomorrow. It will be of interest to students, scholars, and practioners in the field as well as to policy-makers and regulators." --Arthur Cordell, Carleton University
"This is a timely contribution that clarifies several issues in fintech and provide regional analyses that help us to understand where this technology is going in different economic and social contexts." --Roberto Ricciuti, University of Verona