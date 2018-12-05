Handbook of Biomechatronics provides an introduction to biomechatronic design as well as in-depth explanations of some of the most exciting and ground-breaking biomechatronic devices in the world today. Edited by Dr. Jacob Segil and written by a team of biomechatronics experts, the work begins with broad topics concerning biomechatronic design and components, followed by more detailed discussions of specific biomechatronic devices spanning many disciplines.

This book is structured into three main parts: biomechatronic design, biomechatronic components, and biomechatronic devices. The biomechatronic design chapter discusses the history of biomechatronics, conceptual design theory, biomechatronic design methods, and design tools. The next section discusses the technologies involved in the following components: sensors, actuators, and control systems. The biomechatronic devices chapters contains distinct examples of biomechatronic devices spanning visual prostheses to brain-machine interfaces. Each chapter presents the development of these biomechatronic devices followed by an in-depth discussion of the current state of the art