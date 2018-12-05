Handbook of Biomechatronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128125397, 9780128125403

Handbook of Biomechatronics

1st Edition

Editors: Jacob Segil
eBook ISBN: 9780128125403
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128125397
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 619
Description

Handbook of Biomechatronics provides an introduction to biomechatronic design as well as in-depth explanations of some of the most exciting and ground-breaking biomechatronic devices in the world today. Edited by Dr. Jacob Segil and written by a team of biomechatronics experts, the work begins with broad topics concerning biomechatronic design and components, followed by more detailed discussions of specific biomechatronic devices spanning many disciplines.

This book is structured into three main parts: biomechatronic design, biomechatronic components, and biomechatronic devices. The biomechatronic design chapter discusses the history of biomechatronics, conceptual design theory, biomechatronic design methods, and design tools. The next section discusses the technologies involved in the following components: sensors, actuators, and control systems. The biomechatronic devices chapters contains distinct examples of biomechatronic devices spanning visual prostheses to brain-machine interfaces. Each chapter presents the development of these biomechatronic devices followed by an in-depth discussion of the current state of the art

Key Features

  • The only book that covers biomechatronic design, components, and devices in one comprehensive text
  • Accessible for readers in multiple areas of study, such as bioengineering, computer science, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, and chemical engineering
  • Includes the most recent and groundbreaking advances and work in the biomechatronics field through industry and academic contributors

Readership

Biomedical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, research engineers, undergraduate engineering students, and graduate engineering students

Table of Contents

Biomechatronic Design and Components
1. Introduction to Biomechatronic Design
2. Actuator Technologies
3. Sensor and Transducer Technologies
4. Model-Based Control of Biomechatronics Systems

Biomechatronic Devices
Lilach Bareket, Gregg Suaning and Alejandro Barriga Rivera
6. Prosthetic Limbs (upper)
7. Prosthetic Limbs (lower)
8. Biomechatronic applications of brain-computer interfaces
9. bio-inspired and bio-mimetic micro-robotics for therapeutic applications
10. Exoskeletons
11. Upper Extremity Rehabilitation Robots
12. Artificial Hearts and VADs
13. Pacemakers
14. Artificial Pancreas

About the Editor

Jacob Segil

Dr. Jacob Segil currently holds a dual appointment with the Engineering Plus Program at the University of Colorado Boulder and with the Denver Veterans Administration Medical Campus. Dr. Segil researches brain-machine interfaces specifically in the design and control of upper limb prosthetic devices. In 2016, he was awarded an early career award from the Rehabilitation Research and Development division of the Department of Veteran Affairs in order to study the restoration of sensory feedback in multi-functional prosthetic hands. Previously, Dr. Segil received his doctoral and master degrees in the Mechanical Engineering department at the University of Colorado at Boulder under the supervision of Dr. Richard Weir after working at the Center for Bionic Medicine at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor Engineering Plus Program, University of Colorado Boulder and VA Research Scientist, Denver Veterans Administration Medical Campus

