Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081029671

Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility

1st Edition

Editors: Masoud Mozafari
Paperback ISBN: 9780081029671
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 625
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
235.00
205.00
370.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Volume I: An introduction to biocompatibility
1. Biocompatibility Definition and Issues
2. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions
3. Protein Responses to Biomaterials
4. Macrophages Responses to Biomaterials
5. Dendritic Cells Responses to Biomaterials
6. Impact of Biomaterials Physical Properties on Cellular and Molecular Responses
7. Impact of Biomaterials Mechanics on Cellular and Molecular Responses
8. Impact of Biomaterials Chemistry on Cellular and Molecular Responses
9. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions: The Role of Growth Factors
10. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions: The Role of Ligand Functionalization
11. Methods of Testing Cell-Biomaterials Interactions
12. In vivo Models for Biomaterials
13. Clinical impacts of biocompatibility: What surgeons ought to know
14. Standardization and Regulation of Biomaterials

Volume II: Cellular Response to Biomaterials
15. Cellular Response to Natural Polymers
16. Cellular Response to Synthetic Polymers
17. Cellular Response to Composite Polymers
18. Cellular Response to Zirconia
19. Cellular Response to Alumina
20. Cellular Response to Carbon-family materials
21. Cellular Response to Calcium phosphate cements
22. Cellular Response to Bioactive glasses and Glass-Ceramics
23. Cellular Response to Titanium Alloys
24. Cellular Response to Co-Based Alloys
25. Cellular Response to Stainless Steels
26. Cellular Response to Nano-Biomaterials

Volume III: Tissue Response to Biomaterials
27. Central Nervous System Responses to Biomaterials
28. Peripheral Nervous System Responses to Biomaterials
29. Cardiac Responses to Biomaterials
30. Vascular Responses to Biomaterials
31. Bone Responses to Biomaterials
32. Tendon and Muscle Responses to Biomaterials
33. Cartilage Responses to Biomaterials
34. Pulmonary system Responses to Biomaterials
35. Gastrointestinal Organs Responses to Biomaterials
36. Ocular Responses to Biomaterials
37. Skin Responses to Biomaterials

 

Description

The Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is a systematic reference on host response to different biomaterials taking into account their physical, mechanical, and chemical properties. The book reviews the recent progress in designing and studying biomaterials biocompatibility and the current understanding of how to control the immune system response.

Part one of this book provides the fundamental theories and challenges of biomaterials biocompatibility, by bearing in mind the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in foreign body reactions. In addition, the role of different biomaterials physicochemical surface properties on cell responses is discussed in detail. The discussion then goes onto detail various In vitro and In vivo techniques for evaluating the biomaterials-cell interactions. Part two presents the cell responses to different physicochemical properties of polymers, ceramics, metals, carbons, and nanomaterials, with a focus on studying the most recent progresses regarding foreign body responses to these biomaterials. Part three focuses on responses to biomaterials in different tissues such as cardiac, nervous system, cartilage, and bone.

Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is suitable for those working in the fields of materials science, regenerative engineering, medicine, medical devices, and nanotechnology.

Key Features

  • Reviews the fundamental theories and challenges of biomaterials biocompatibility including an overview of the standards and regulations
  • Provides an overview of the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in host responses to biomaterials
  • Systematically looks at cellular response and tissue response to a wide range of biomaterials including polymers, metals, ceramics, alloys and nanomaterials

Readership

Materials science, regenerative engineering, medicine, medical devices, and nanotechnology, those working in academia, R&D and the clinic

Details

No. of pages:
625
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780081029671

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Masoud Mozafari Editor

Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center, Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests range across biomaterials, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering, and he is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues and organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari has received several awards, including the Khwarizmi Award and the Julia Polak European Doctorate Award for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He has also received the WIPO Medal for Inventors from The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in recognition of his contributions to economic and technological development. Dr. Mozafari is currently working on the editorial board of several journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.