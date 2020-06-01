Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Volume I: An introduction to biocompatibility
1. Biocompatibility Definition and Issues
2. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions
3. Protein Responses to Biomaterials
4. Macrophages Responses to Biomaterials
5. Dendritic Cells Responses to Biomaterials
6. Impact of Biomaterials Physical Properties on Cellular and Molecular Responses
7. Impact of Biomaterials Mechanics on Cellular and Molecular Responses
8. Impact of Biomaterials Chemistry on Cellular and Molecular Responses
9. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions: The Role of Growth Factors
10. Cell-Biomaterials Interactions: The Role of Ligand Functionalization
11. Methods of Testing Cell-Biomaterials Interactions
12. In vivo Models for Biomaterials
13. Clinical impacts of biocompatibility: What surgeons ought to know
14. Standardization and Regulation of Biomaterials
Volume II: Cellular Response to Biomaterials
15. Cellular Response to Natural Polymers
16. Cellular Response to Synthetic Polymers
17. Cellular Response to Composite Polymers
18. Cellular Response to Zirconia
19. Cellular Response to Alumina
20. Cellular Response to Carbon-family materials
21. Cellular Response to Calcium phosphate cements
22. Cellular Response to Bioactive glasses and Glass-Ceramics
23. Cellular Response to Titanium Alloys
24. Cellular Response to Co-Based Alloys
25. Cellular Response to Stainless Steels
26. Cellular Response to Nano-Biomaterials
Volume III: Tissue Response to Biomaterials
27. Central Nervous System Responses to Biomaterials
28. Peripheral Nervous System Responses to Biomaterials
29. Cardiac Responses to Biomaterials
30. Vascular Responses to Biomaterials
31. Bone Responses to Biomaterials
32. Tendon and Muscle Responses to Biomaterials
33. Cartilage Responses to Biomaterials
34. Pulmonary system Responses to Biomaterials
35. Gastrointestinal Organs Responses to Biomaterials
36. Ocular Responses to Biomaterials
37. Skin Responses to Biomaterials
Description
The Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is a systematic reference on host response to different biomaterials taking into account their physical, mechanical, and chemical properties. The book reviews the recent progress in designing and studying biomaterials biocompatibility and the current understanding of how to control the immune system response.
Part one of this book provides the fundamental theories and challenges of biomaterials biocompatibility, by bearing in mind the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in foreign body reactions. In addition, the role of different biomaterials physicochemical surface properties on cell responses is discussed in detail. The discussion then goes onto detail various In vitro and In vivo techniques for evaluating the biomaterials-cell interactions. Part two presents the cell responses to different physicochemical properties of polymers, ceramics, metals, carbons, and nanomaterials, with a focus on studying the most recent progresses regarding foreign body responses to these biomaterials. Part three focuses on responses to biomaterials in different tissues such as cardiac, nervous system, cartilage, and bone.
Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is suitable for those working in the fields of materials science, regenerative engineering, medicine, medical devices, and nanotechnology.
Key Features
- Reviews the fundamental theories and challenges of biomaterials biocompatibility including an overview of the standards and regulations
- Provides an overview of the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in host responses to biomaterials
- Systematically looks at cellular response and tissue response to a wide range of biomaterials including polymers, metals, ceramics, alloys and nanomaterials
Readership
Materials science, regenerative engineering, medicine, medical devices, and nanotechnology, those working in academia, R&D and the clinic
Details
- No. of pages:
- 625
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029671
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Masoud Mozafari Editor
Dr. Masoud Mozafari is Assistant Professor and Director of the Bioengineering Lab, at the Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Department, Materials and Energy Research Center, Cellular and Molecular Research Center, and Department of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine of the Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran. Dr. Mozafari’s research interests range across biomaterials, nanotechnology, and tissue engineering, and he is known for the development of strategies for the treatment of damaged tissues and organs, and controlling biological substances for targeted delivery into the human body. Dr. Mozafari has received several awards, including the Khwarizmi Award and the Julia Polak European Doctorate Award for outstanding translational research contributions to the field of biomaterials. He has also received the WIPO Medal for Inventors from The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in recognition of his contributions to economic and technological development. Dr. Mozafari is currently working on the editorial board of several journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Iran University of Medical Sciences (IUMS), Tehran, Iran