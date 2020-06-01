The Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is a systematic reference on host response to different biomaterials taking into account their physical, mechanical, and chemical properties. The book reviews the recent progress in designing and studying biomaterials biocompatibility and the current understanding of how to control the immune system response.

Part one of this book provides the fundamental theories and challenges of biomaterials biocompatibility, by bearing in mind the cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in foreign body reactions. In addition, the role of different biomaterials physicochemical surface properties on cell responses is discussed in detail. The discussion then goes onto detail various In vitro and In vivo techniques for evaluating the biomaterials-cell interactions. Part two presents the cell responses to different physicochemical properties of polymers, ceramics, metals, carbons, and nanomaterials, with a focus on studying the most recent progresses regarding foreign body responses to these biomaterials. Part three focuses on responses to biomaterials in different tissues such as cardiac, nervous system, cartilage, and bone.

Handbook of Biomaterials Biocompatibility is suitable for those working in the fields of materials science, regenerative engineering, medicine, medical devices, and nanotechnology.