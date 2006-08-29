Handbook of Biologically Active Peptides
1st Edition
Description
Peptides play a crucial role in many physiological processes including actions as neurotransmitters, hormones, and antibiotics. Research has shown their importance in such fields as neuroscience, immunology, pharmacology, and cell biology. The Handbook of Biologically Active Peptides presents, for the first time, this tremendous body of knowledge in the field of biologically active peptides in one single reference. The section editors and contributors represent some of the most sophisticated and distinguished scientists working in basic sciences and clinical medicine.
The Handbook of Biologically Active Peptides is a definitive, all-encompassing reference that will be indispensable for individuals ranging from peptide researchers, to biochemists, cell and molecular biologists, neuroscientists, pharmacologists, and to endocrinologists. Chapters are designed to be a source for workers in the field and will enable researchers working in a specific area to examine other related areas with which they would not ordinarily be familiar.
Key Features
Readership
Peptide researchers, biochemists, cell and molecular biologists, neuroscientists, pharmacologists, and endocrinologists
Table of Contents
Contributors Preface Foreword
I: Plant Peptides Section
- 4-kDa Peptide
- AtPep1 Peptides
- CLAVATA3: A Putative Peptide Ligand Controlling Arabidopsis StemCell
- DVL Peptides Are Involved in Plant Development
- The POLARIS Peptide
- Phytosulfokine
- RALF Peptides
- ROTUNDIFOLIA4: A Plant-Specifi c Small Peptide
- The S-Locus Cysteine-Rich Peptide SCR/SP11
- Systemins
II: Bacterial/Antibiotic Peptides Section
- Cationic Antimicrobial Peptides¡XThe Defensins
- Cathelicidins: Cationic Host Defense and Antimicrobial Peptides
- Microcins
- Peptaibols
- Nonribosomally Synthesized Microbial Macrocyclic Peptides
- Lantibiotics
- The Nonlantibiotic Heat-Stable Bacteriocins in Gram-Positive Bacteria
- Colicins: Bacterial/Antibiotic Peptides
III: Fungal/Antifungal Peptides Section
- Fungal Peptides with Antifungal Activity
- Toxins from Basidiomycete Fungi (Mushroom): Amatoxins, Phallotoxins, and Virotoxins
- Fungal Peptides with Ribonuclease Activity
- Fungal Ribosome Inactivating Proteins
- Peptides and Depsipeptides from Plant Pathogenic Fungi
IV: Invertebrate Peptides Section
- Insect Diuretic and Antidiuretic Hormones
- Developmental Peptides: ETH, Corazonin, and PTTH
- Tachykinins and Tachykinin-Related Peptides in Invertebrates
- Proctolin in Insects
- Sulfakinins
- The Invertebrate AKH/RPCH Family
- Insect Myosuppressins/FMRFamides and FL/IRFamides/NPFs
- Allatostatins in the Insects
- The FXPRLamide (Pyrokinin/PBAN) Peptide Family
- Insect Pigment Dispersing Factor and Bursicon
- Crustacean Bioactive Peptides
- Crustacean Chromatophorotrophins and Hyperglycemic Hormone Peptide Families
- Molluscan Bioactive Peptides
- Molluscan Peptides and Reproduction
- Free-Living Nematode Peptides
- Parasitic Nematode Peptides
V: Amphibian Peptides Section
- Amphibian Tachykinins
- Opioid Peptides from Frog Skin and Bv8-Related Peptides
- Amphibian Bombesin-Like Peptides
- Host Defense Peptides from Australian Amphibians: Caerulein and Other Neuropeptides
- Bradykinin-Related Peptides from Frog Skin
- The Dermaseptins
- The Temporins
- Chromogranins/Secretogranins and Derived Peptides: Insights from the Amphibian Model
- Sodefrin and Related Pheromones
- Amphibian Neurohypophysial Peptides
- Bombinins
VI: Venom Peptides Section
- Scorpion Venom Peptides
- Snake Venom Peptides
- Sea Anemone Venom Peptides
- Spider Venom Peptides
- Conus Snail Venom Peptides
- Insect Venom Peptides
- Worm Venom Peptides
- Targets and Therapeutic Properties of Venom Peptides
- Structure-Function Strategies to Improve the Pharmacological Value of Animal Toxins
VII: Cancer/Anticancer Peptides Section
- Analogs of Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone (LHRH) in Cancer
- Bombesin-Related Peptides and Neurotensin: Effects on Cancer Growth/Proliferation and Cellular Signaling in Cancer
- Somatostatin and NPY
- Bradykinin and Cancer
- Endothelin
- Adrenomedullin: An Esoteric Juggernaut of Human Cancers
- Angiotensin Peptides and Cancer
- Gastrin and Cancer
- VIP and PACAP as Autocrine Growth Factors in Breast and Lung Cancer
- Oxytocin and Cancer
- Antagonists of Growth Hormone¡VReleasing Hormone (GHRH) in Cancer
VIII: Vaccine Peptides Section
- Cancer Immunotherapy with Rationally Designed Synthetic Peptides
- Peptide Vaccines for Cancer Treatment
- Antiadhesin Synthetic Peptide Consensus Sequence Vaccine and Antibody Therapeutic for Pseudomonas Aeruginosa
- Peptide Vaccines for Malaria
- Peptide Vaccine for Otitis Media
- Peptide Vaccine for Alzheimer¡¦s Disease
- Peptide Dendrimers as Immunogens
IX: Immunological and Infl ammatory Peptides Section
- Chemotactic Peptide Ligands for Formylpeptide Receptors Influencing Inflammation
- Complement-Derived Inflammatory Peptides: Anaphylatoxins
- Chemokines: A New Peptide Family of Neuromodulators
- Immune Peptides Related to Dipeptidyl Aminopeptidase IV/CD26
- RGD-Peptides and Some Immunological Problems
- Neuropeptides That Regulate Immune Responses
- Peptides as Targets of T Cell-Mediated Immune Responses
- The Use of Positional Scanning Synthetic Peptide Combinatorial Libraries to Identify Immunological Relevant Peptides
- Copolymer 1 and Related Peptides as Immunomodulating Agents
- CLIP¡XA Multifunctional MHC Class II¡VAssociated Self-Peptide
X: Brain Peptides Section
- Vasopressin and Oxytocin
- Thyrotrophin-Releasing Hormone: New Functions for an Ancient Peptide
- Gonadotrophin Releasing Hormone
- Brain Somatostatin-Related Peptides
- Corticotrophin-Releasing Hormone (CRH) Peptide Family
- Growth Hormone-Releasing Hormone
- PACAP/VIP
- Neuropeptide Y
- Melanocortins
- Cocaine- and Amphetamine-Regulated Transcript (CART)
- The Melanin-Concentrating Hormone
- CCK/Gastrin
- The Hypocretins (Orexins)
- Ghrelin
- Neurotensin
- Neuromedin U (NMU): Brain Peptide
- Galanin and GALP Systems in Brain¡XMolecular Pharmacology, Anatomy, and Putative Roles in Physiology and Pathology
- Brain Tachykinins
- CGRP and Adrenomedullin in the Brain
- The RFamide-Related Peptides
- Apelin: Discovery, Distribution, and Physiological Role
- Urotensin II and Urotensin II¡VRelated Peptide
- Brain/B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) and C-Type Natriuretic Peptide (CNP)
- Endozepines
- KiSS-1/Metastin
XI: Endocrine Peptides Section
- Role of Opioid Peptides in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Role of Tachykinin-Gene-Related Peptides in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Neuropeptide Y and the Regulation of Endocrine Function
- Effects of PACAP in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Endothelins in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Adrenomedullin and Related Peptides in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Ghrelin in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Atrial Natriuretic Peptide in Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
- Galanin, Neurotensin, and Neuromedins in the Local Regulation of Endocrine Glands
XII: Ingestive Peptides Section
- Neuropeptide Y: A Conductor of the Appetite-Regulating Orchestra in the Hypothalamus
- Hypothalamic Galanin and Ingestive Behavior: Relation to Dietary Fat, Alcohol, and Circulating Lipids
- Effects of Melanocortins on Ingestive Behavior
- CART Peptide and Ingestive Behavior
- Orexins and Opioids in Feeding Behavior
- Melanin-Concentrating Hormone
- Corticotrophin-Releasing Hormone (CRH) and Ingestive Behavior
- Peptide YY (PYY) and Neuromedin U (NMU): Effects on Ingestive Behavior
- Ghrelin and Ingestive Behavior
- Cholecystokinin and Satiety
- Enterostatin, a Peptide Regulator of Dietary Fat Ingestion
- Regulation of Feeding Behavior by Glucagonlike Peptide 1 (GLP-1)
- Role of Amylin and Calcitonin-Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) in the Control of Food Intake
- Leptin and the Regulation of Feeding
- Ingestive Peptides: Insulin
XIII: Gastrointestinal Peptides Section
- Adrenomedullin in Gastrointestinal Function
- Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide and Gastrointestinal Function
- Peripheral Cholecystokinin
- Corticotrophin-Releasing Hormone (CRH) Family in the Gastrointestinal System
- Paneth Cell „´-Defensins
- Galanin in the Gastrointestinal Tract: Distribution and Function
- Gastrin
- Gastrin-Releasing Peptide
- Glucagonlike Peptides 1 and 2, Enteroglucagon, Glicentin, and Oxyntomodulin
- Ghrelin
- Leptin and the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Motilin
- Neurotensin in Regulation of Gastrointestinal Functions
- Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase Activating Polypeptide (PACAP)
- Pancreatic Polypeptide
- Peptide YY
- Secretin
- Somatostatin
- Somatostatin Analogs in the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Substance P and Related Tachykinins in the Gastrointestinal Tract
- TFF (Trefoil Factor Family) Peptides
- Signaling by Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide in Gastrointestinal Smooth Muscle
XIV: Cardiovascular Peptides Section
- Adrenomedullin and Its Related Peptides
- Angiotensin II and Its Related Peptides
- Bradykinin and Its Related Peptides
- Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptides
- Endothelins
- Ghrelin: Its Therapeutic Potential in Heart Failure
- Natriuretic Peptides in the Cardiovascular System
- Urotensin and Its Related Peptides
- Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide
- Cardiovascular Peptides: Vasopressin
XV: Renal Peptides Section
- Renal Effects of Neurohypophyseal Peptides
- Renal Renin-Angiotensin System
- Renal Natriuretic Peptide System and Actions of Urodilatin
- ANP and Its Role in the Regulation of Renal Tubular Transport Processes
- Adrenomedullin as a Renal Peptide
- Adrenomedullin 2/Intermedin
- Renal Endothelin
- Prolactin and Kidney Function
XVI: Respiratory Peptides Section
- Therapeutic Potential of Adrenomedullin for Pulmonary Hypertension
- Endothelin in the Airways
- PACAP¡¦s Role in Pulmonary Function
- Tachykinins and Their Receptors in the Lung
- Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide
XVII: Opioid Peptides Section
- Proenkephalin-Derived Opioid Peptides
- Prodynorphin-Derived Opioid Peptides
- POMC Opioid Peptides
- Endomorphins as Endogenous Peptides for „f-Opioid Receptor: Their Differences in the Pharmacological and Physiological Characters
- Casomorphins and Hemorphins¡XOpioid Active Peptides Released by Partial Hydrolysis of Structural Proteins
- Anti-Opioid Peptides
- Nociceptin
- Role of Tachykinins in Spinal Nociceptive Mechanisms and Their Interactions with Opioids
- Exorphin-Opioid Active Peptides of Exogenous Origin
- Opioid-Substance P Chimeric Peptides
XVIII: Neurotrophic Peptides Section
- VIP- and PACAP-Related Neuroprotection
- Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1
- Erythropoietin¡XA Hematopoietic Hormone with Emerging Diverse Activities
- Neuregulins
- The Neurotrophins
XIX: Blood-Brain Barrier Peptides Section
- Amino Acid Transport Across the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Oligopeptide Transport at the Blood¡VBrain and Blood¡VCSF Barriers
- Opiate Peptides and the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Permeability of the Blood¡VBrain Barrier to Neurotrophic Peptides
- Transport of Basic Peptides at the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Fibroblast Growth Factor and the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Ingestive Peptides and the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Functional Aspects of Vasoactive Peptides at the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Hypothalamic Neuropeptides and the Blood¡VBrain Barrier
- Diseases Mediated by the BBB: From Alzheimer¡¦s to Obesity
XX: Other Peptide Topics
- Prebiotic Peptides
- Mixture-Based Combinatorial Libraries
- Use of Synthetic Peptides for Structural and Functional Analyses of Viruses Like HIV
- Pheromone Peptides
- Fish Peptides
- Peptides and Sleep
- Peptide Chronomics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 29th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463797
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123694423
About the Editor
Abba Kastin
Abba Kastin
Abba J. Kastin was born in Ohio and educated at Harvard College and Medical School. After starting his work on neuropeptides at NIH, he went to Louisiana where he now holds an endowed chair at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Dr. Kastin has been made an honorary member of 7 foreign medical societies, has received 2 honorary doctorates (1 American and 1 foreign), and has won several national and internaitonal awards. Author of more than 800 papers (25,000 citations), he has been listed among the 100 researchers most cited in the scientific literature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA