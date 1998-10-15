Handbook of Behaviorism
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Behaviorism provides a comprehensive single source that summarizes what behaviorism is, how the various "flavors" of behaviorism have differed between major theorists both in psychology and philosophy, and what aspects of those theories have been borne out in research findings and continue to be of use in understanding human behavior.
Readership
Experimental psychologists, academics and researchers in personality, history and systems of psychology, psychobiologists, and behavior therapists.
Table of Contents
W. O'Donohue and R.F. Kitchener, Introduction: The Behaviorisms.
E.K. Morris and J.T. Todd, Watsonian Behaviorism.
L.J. Hays and D.W. Fredericks, Interbehaviorism and Interbehavioral Psychology.
N.K. Innis, Edward C. Tolman's Purposive Behaviorism.
M.E. Rashotte and A. Amsel, Clark L. Hull's Behaviorism.
J. Ringen, Radical Behaviorism: B.F. Skinner's Philosophy of Science.
S.W. Bijou, Empirical Behaviorism.
H. Rachlin, Teleological Behaviorism.
J.E.R. Staddon, Theoretical Behaviorism.
W. Timberlake, Biological Behaviorism.
E.V. Gifford and S.C. Hayes, Functional Contextualism: A Pragmatic Philosophy for Behavioral Science.
D. Bloor, Wittgenstein's Behaviorism.
U.T. Place, Ryle's Behaviorism.
R.F. Kitchener, Logical Behaviorism.
R.E. Gibson, Quine's Behaviorism. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 451
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 15th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533001
About the Editor
William O'Donohue
William O'Donohue is the Nicholas Cummings Professor of Organized Behavioral Healthcare at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Philosophy. He has authored over 100 articles and chapters and co-edited more than 15 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nevada, Reno, USA
Richard Kitchener
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Rarely does a book compel a reviewer to read into the evening, eagerly delving into the history and philosphy underlying beahviorism as well as the authors' views of what constitutes behaviorism today. Why is the Handbook of Behaviorism such a compelling book? Key to its success are its succinctness and clarity of purpose: Nowhere does the book wander down dead alleys. This handbook offers an exciting and thorough review of historical behaviorisms, as well as a look into some modern behavioristic endeavors. Its outdstanding organization aids comprehension and makes it a pleasure to read. Most important, the handbook presents the concepts behind behaviorism clearly and concisely, providing an excellent theoretical backdrop to difficult ideas... Overall the Handbook of Behaviorism is a clearly organized text that gives the reader an exciting and updated view of behaviorism and why it should still be studied. I highly recommend it." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY