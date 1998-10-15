"Rarely does a book compel a reviewer to read into the evening, eagerly delving into the history and philosphy underlying beahviorism as well as the authors' views of what constitutes behaviorism today. Why is the Handbook of Behaviorism such a compelling book? Key to its success are its succinctness and clarity of purpose: Nowhere does the book wander down dead alleys. This handbook offers an exciting and thorough review of historical behaviorisms, as well as a look into some modern behavioristic endeavors. Its outdstanding organization aids comprehension and makes it a pleasure to read. Most important, the handbook presents the concepts behind behaviorism clearly and concisely, providing an excellent theoretical backdrop to difficult ideas... Overall the Handbook of Behaviorism is a clearly organized text that gives the reader an exciting and updated view of behaviorism and why it should still be studied. I highly recommend it." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY