Handbook of Behaviorism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125241908, 9780080533001

Handbook of Behaviorism

1st Edition

Editors: William O'Donohue Richard Kitchener
eBook ISBN: 9780080533001
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1998
Page Count: 451
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
118.00
100.30
145.00
123.25
150.00
127.50
95.00
80.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Behaviorism provides a comprehensive single source that summarizes what behaviorism is, how the various "flavors" of behaviorism have differed between major theorists both in psychology and philosophy, and what aspects of those theories have been borne out in research findings and continue to be of use in understanding human behavior.

Readership

Experimental psychologists, academics and researchers in personality, history and systems of psychology, psychobiologists, and behavior therapists.

Table of Contents

W. O'Donohue and R.F. Kitchener, Introduction: The Behaviorisms.

E.K. Morris and J.T. Todd, Watsonian Behaviorism.

L.J. Hays and D.W. Fredericks, Interbehaviorism and Interbehavioral Psychology.

N.K. Innis, Edward C. Tolman's Purposive Behaviorism.

M.E. Rashotte and A. Amsel, Clark L. Hull's Behaviorism.

J. Ringen, Radical Behaviorism: B.F. Skinner's Philosophy of Science.

S.W. Bijou, Empirical Behaviorism.

H. Rachlin, Teleological Behaviorism.

J.E.R. Staddon, Theoretical Behaviorism.

W. Timberlake, Biological Behaviorism.

E.V. Gifford and S.C. Hayes, Functional Contextualism: A Pragmatic Philosophy for Behavioral Science.

D. Bloor, Wittgenstein's Behaviorism.

U.T. Place, Ryle's Behaviorism.

R.F. Kitchener, Logical Behaviorism.

R.E. Gibson, Quine's Behaviorism. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
451
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533001

About the Editor

William O'Donohue

William O'Donohue is the Nicholas Cummings Professor of Organized Behavioral Healthcare at the University of Nevada, Reno. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Philosophy. He has authored over 100 articles and chapters and co-edited more than 15 books.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nevada, Reno, USA

Richard Kitchener

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Rarely does a book compel a reviewer to read into the evening, eagerly delving into the history and philosphy underlying beahviorism as well as the authors' views of what constitutes behaviorism today. Why is the Handbook of Behaviorism such a compelling book? Key to its success are its succinctness and clarity of purpose: Nowhere does the book wander down dead alleys. This handbook offers an exciting and thorough review of historical behaviorisms, as well as a look into some modern behavioristic endeavors. Its outdstanding organization aids comprehension and makes it a pleasure to read. Most important, the handbook presents the concepts behind behaviorism clearly and concisely, providing an excellent theoretical backdrop to difficult ideas... Overall the Handbook of Behaviorism is a clearly organized text that gives the reader an exciting and updated view of behaviorism and why it should still be studied. I highly recommend it." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.