Handbook of Basal Ganglia Structure and Function, Volume 24
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part A: The Basal Ganglia System and its Evolution
1. History of the Basal Ganglia
2. Anatomical Organization of the Basal Ganglia
3. Evolution of the Vertebrate Basal Ganglia
4. Cell Types in the Basal Ganglia
Part B: Anatomy and Physiology of the Striatum
5. Striatal Medium Spiny Projection Neurons and their Connections
6. Cholinergic Interneurons of the Striatum
7. GABAergic Interneurons of the Striatum
8. Dopamine Signaling in Striatal Medium Spiny Neurons
9. Endocannabinoid Signaling in the Striatum
10. Nitric Oxide Signaling in the Striatum
11. Adenosine Signaling in the Basal Ganglia
Part C: Anatomy and Physiology of Globus Pallidus, Subthalamic Nucleus and Substantia Nigra
12. The Globus Pallidus
13. The Subthalamic Nucleus
14. The Substantia Nigra Pars Reticulata
15. Subtypes of Midbrain Dopamine Neurons
16. Neurophysiology of Substantia Nigra Dopamine Neurons
17. Plasticity in Dopamine Neurons
18. Regulation of Extracellular Dopamine: Release and Reuptake
Part D: Network Integration
19. Organization of Corticostriatal Projection Neuron Types
20. Organization of Prefrontal-Striatal Connections
21. Gating of Cortical Input to the Striatum
22. Corticostriatal Synaptic Plasticity in Physiological and Pathological Conditions
23. Organization of the Thalamostriatal Systems
24. The Rostromedial Tegmental Nucleus: Connections to the Basal Ganglia
25. The Rostromedial Tegmental Nucleus: A Modulator of Dopamine Systems
26. Integrative Networks Across Basal Ganglia Circuits
Part E: Molecular Signaling in the Basal Ganglia
27. Second-Messenger Cascades
28. DARPP32/Phosphatase Signaling
29. Transsynaptic Regulation of Basal Ganglia Gene Expression
30. Psychostimulant-Induced Gene Regulation in Corticostriatal Circuits
31. Epigenetics in Neuropathologies of the Basal Ganglia
Part F: Basal Ganglia Function and Dysfunction
32. Investigating Basal Ganglia Function with Cell-Type-Specific Manipulations
33. Basal Ganglia Re-Entrant Loops: Roles in Action Selection and Reinforcement
34. Memory Systems in the Basal Ganglia
35. Basal Ganglia Dynamics During Action Sequence (Motor) Learning
36. Abnormal Activities in Cortico-Basal Ganglia Circuits in Movement Disorders
37. Morphological Plasticity in the Striatum Associated with Dopamine Dysfunction
38. Neuroinflammation in Movement Disorders
39. Basal Ganglia Disorders Related to Striosome/Matrix Compartments
40. Drug Addiction: the Neural and Psychological Basis of a Compulsive Incentive Habit
41. Parkinson’s Disease: Cross-Talk Between Environmental Factors and Gene Defects
42. Parkinson’s Disease: Molecular Determinants of Vulnerability in Dopamine Neurons
43. Parkinson’s Disease: Genetics
44. Molecular Mechanisms of L-DOPA-Induced Dyskinesia
45. Cell Therapy in Parkinson’s Disease: An Update
46. Huntington’s Disease: Molecular Basis
47. Huntington’s Disease: Insights from Animal Models
48. Dystonia
49. Tourette Syndrome
50. Deep-Brain Stimulation for Neurologic and Psychiatric Disorders
Description
Handbook of Basal Ganglia Structure and Function, Second Edition, offers an integrated overview of the structural and functional aspects of the basal ganglia, highlighting clinical relevance. The basal ganglia, a group of forebrain nuclei interconnected with the cerebral cortex, thalamus, and brainstem, are involved in numerous brain functions, such as motor control and learning, sensorimotor integration, reward, and cognition.
These nuclei are essential for normal brain function and behavior, and their importance is further emphasized by the numerous and diverse disorders associated with basal ganglia dysfunction, including Parkinson’s disease, Tourette’s syndrome, Huntington’s disease, obsessive-compulsive disorder, dystonia, and psychostimulant addiction.
This updated edition has been thoroughly revised to provide the most up-to-date account of this critical brain structure. Edited and authored by internationally acclaimed basal ganglia researchers, the new edition contains ten entirely new chapters that offer expanded coverage of anatomy and physiology, detailed accounts of recent advances in cellular/molecular mechanisms and cellular/physiological mechanisms, and critical, deeper insights into the behavioral and clinical aspects of basal ganglia function and dysfunction.
Key Features
- Synthesizes widely dispersed information on the behavioral neurobiology of the basal ganglia, including advances in the understanding of anatomy, cellular/molecular and cellular/physiological mechanisms, and behavioral and clinical aspects of function and dysfunction
- Written by international authors who are preeminent researchers in the field
- Explores, in full, the clinically relevant impact of the basal ganglia on various psychiatric and neurological diseases
Readership
Neuroscience researchers in need of an overview of recent advances regarding the basal ganglia, neuroscience clinicians seeking information on the pathophysiology and associated diseases, and neuroscience graduate students looking for basic information on structure and function
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1036
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128025260
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128022061
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Heinz Steiner Editor
Heinz Steiner is Professor and Chair of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at the Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Steiner is an expert on the functional organization of the basal ganglia and related brain systems. His research focuses, in particular, on the role of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the regulation of basal ganglia–cortical interactions; his recent investigations examine how chronic enhancement of dopamine actions produce changes in gene regulation, and how these molecular alterations affect basal ganglia function and behavior. He has been the North America Regional Editor for the journal Basal Ganglia since 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, The Chicago Medical School, USA
Kuei Tseng Editor
Kuei Y. Tseng is Associate Professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at the Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Tseng’s research focuses on the neural bases of Parkinson’s disease, particularly the effects of dopamine loss within the cortico–basal ganglia circuitry and the mechanisms underlying information processing in the brains of individuals affected by Parkinson’s disease. He is the editor of two books on the cortex.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, The Chicago Medical School, USA