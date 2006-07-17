Handbook of Asset and Liability Management
1st Edition
Theory and Methodology
Description
This first volume of the Handbook of Asset and Liability Management presents the theories and methods supporting models that align a firm's operations and tactics with its uncertain environment. Detailing the symbiosis between optimization tools and financial decision-making, its original articles cover term and volatility structures, interest rates, risk-return analysis, dynamic asset allocation strategies in discrete and continuous time, the use of stochastic programming models, bond portfolio management, and the Kelly capital growth theory and practice. They effectively set the scene for Volume Two by showing how the management of risky assets and uncertain liabilities within an integrated, coherent framework remains the core problem for both financial institutions and other business enterprises as well.
Key Features
Each volume presents an accurate survey of a sub-field of finance Fills a substantial gap in this field *Broad in scope
Readership
Key reading for finance and economics professors and lecturers, professional researchers, graduate students and as a teaching supplement
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Theory and Methodology. Preface to Volumes 1 and 2. 1.Enterprise-Wide Asset and Liability Management:Issues, Institutions and Models (D. Rosen & S. Zenios). 2. Term and volatility structures (R.J-.B. Wets & S. Bianchi). 3. Protecting investors against changes in interest rates (O. de la Grandville). 4. Risk-return analysis (H. Markowitz & E. van Dijk). 5. Dynamic Asset allocation and strategies (G. Infanger). 6. Stochastic programming models (R. Kouwenberg & S.A. Zenios). 7. Bond portfolio management via stochastic programming (M. Bertochhi, J. Dupacova, V. Moriggia). 8. Pertubation methods for dynamic portfolio allocation problems (G. Chacko & K. Neumar). 9. The Kelly criterion in blackjack, sport betting and the stock market (E. O’Thorpe). 10. Capital growth theory and practice (L. MacLean & W. T. Ziemba).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2006
- Published:
- 17th July 2006
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478203
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508751
About the Editor
Stavros A. Zenios
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cyprus, Nicosia, Cyprus/University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A.
William Ziemba
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada