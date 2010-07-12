Handbook of Assessment in Clinical Gerontology
2nd Edition
New trends in mental healthcare practice and a rapid increase in the aged population are causing an explosion in the fields of clinical gerontology and geropsychology today. This comprehensive second edition handbook offers clinicians and graduate students clear guidelines and reliable tools for assessing general mental health, cognitive functioning, functional age, psychosocial health, comorbidity, behavior deficits, and more. Psychopathology, behavioral disorders, changes in cognition, and changes in everyday functioning are addressed in full, and a wide range of conditions and disorders common to this patient population are covered. Each chapter provides an empirical review of assessment instruments, assessment scales in their totality, a review of how these instruments are used with and adapted for different cultural groups, illustration of assessments through case studies, and information on how to utilize ongoing assessment in treatment and/or treatment planning. This combination of elements will make the volume the definitive assessment source for clinicians working with elderly patients.
- The most comprehensive source of up-to-date data on gerontological assessment, with review articles covering: psychopathology, behavioral disorders, changes in cognition, and changes in everyday functioning
- Consolidates broadly distributed literature into single source, saving researchers and clinicians time in obtaining and translating information and improving the level of further research and care they can provide
- Chapters directly address the range of conditions and disorders most common for this patient population - i.e. driving ability, mental competency, sleep, nutrition, sexual functioning, demntias, elder abuse, depression, anxiety disorders, etc
- Fully informs readers regarding conditions most commonly encountered in real world treatment of an elderly patient population
- Each chapter cites case studies to illustrate assessment techniques
- Exposes reader to real-world application of each assessment discussed
Clinical psychologists, geropsychologists, neuropsychologists, clinical/gero graduate students; Geriatric nurses, social workers
Section I: Psychopathology in Later Life
1. Depression and Bereavement, Barry Edelstein (W Virginia U, USA)
2. Anxiety Disorders, Cheryl N. Carmin (U Illinois Chicago, USA)
3. Assessment for Psychotherapy, Linda Dougherty (Virginia Commonwealth Univ, USA)
4. Personality Disorders
5. Psychosis and Serious MI, Linda & Donald Hay (Univ Colorado, USA)
6. Dementia, Kathryn Perez Riley (U Kentucky, USA)
7. Delirium, Donna K. Broshek (U Virginia, USA)
8. Functional and Behavioral Health, Michael J. Salamon (Adult Devel Center, NY, USA)
9. Elder Abuse and financial fraud
10. Caregiver strain and burden
11. Family functioning to support older adult
Section II: Behavioral Disorders
12. Alcohol Problems, Kristen Lawton Barry(U Michigan Ann Arbor, USA)
13. Sexual Function and Dysfunction, Antonette & Robert Zeiss (VA Palo Alto Health Care System, USA)
14. Nutritional Status
15. Agitation, Lori Schindel Martin (McMaster U, Canada)
16. Sleep, Tracy Treverrow (Chaminade U, USA)
17. Rehabilitation Potential, Kathleen Sitley Brown (Health Psych Assoc, USA)
18. Treatment adherence for chronic disease behaviors/lifestyles
Section III: Cognition
19. Geriatric Neuropsychology, Asenath La Rue (U New Mexico, USA)
20. Screening and Brief Batteries, Susan E. MacNeill (Wayne State U, USA)
21. Cognitive Assessment in late stage dementia, Elisabeth Koss (Case Western, USA)
22. Personal desires of those with dementia, metacognition
23. Cognitive training
Section IV: Everyday functioning
24. Competency and Decision Making Capacity, Jennifer Moye (Harvard Med, USA)
25. Household and Neighborhood safety, mobility
26. Pain, Raymond C. Tait (St Louis U School of Med, USA)
27. Driving, Linda A. Hunt, Katherine Weston (Maryville U, USA)
28. Assessing health care functioning/integrated care
Peter Lichtenberg
Peter A. Lichtenberg, Ph.D., ABPP Director, Institute of Gerontology Professor of Psychology and Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences Wayne State University Detroit, MI, USA