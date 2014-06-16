Handbook of Asian Finance
1st Edition
Description
Asia's miraculous recovery from the 1997 crisis ushered in unexpected transformations to its economies and financial sectors. The reasons many Asian countries are growing above 6%, with double-digit growth for a year or two in-between, are investigated by this extensive research collection. The Handbooks of Asian Finance analyze the forces behind these growth rates. Insights into banking, fund performance, and the effects of trading technologies for practitioners to tax evasion, market manipulation, and corporate governance issues are all here, presented by expert scholars. From real estate prices and the effects of trading technologies for practitioners to tax evasion, market manipulation, and corporate governance issues, expert scholars critically examine the ways that the region is performing. Offering broader and deeper coverage than other handbooks, the Handbooks of Asian Finance explain what is going on in Asia today.
Key Features
- Presents the only micro- and market-related analysis of pan-Asian finance available today
- Investigates the innovations in technology that have ushered in faster capital flow and larger trading volumes
- Explores the implications implicit in the expansion of sovereign funds and the growth of the hedge fund and real estate fund management industries
Readership
Undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in all aspects of Asian financial markets, institutions, and pan-Asian financial issues
Table of Contents
- BANKING – 8 chapters
- MARKET DEVELOPMENT AND GOVERNANCE ISSUES – 8 chapters
- SOVERIGN WEALTH FUNDS – 4 chapters
- ASIAN REITs – 6 chapters
- TRADING – 10 chapters
- FUND PERFORMANCE – 8 chapters
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 16th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014202
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128012871
About the Editor
David LEE Kuo Chuen
Prof David LEE Kuo Chuen, founder of several companies including California based Left Coast and Singapore’s Ferrell Group. He is a non-executive director of two listed companies. He is the founding investor in ZCash, Qtum and a few other blockchain companies. He is an advisor to Financial Inclusion Institute, and was the Director of the Sim Kee Boon Institute for Financial Economics at Singapore Management University. He graduated with BSc, MSc and PhD from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He was the Group Managing Director of OUE and Auric Pacific. He founded and managed one of the most successful hedge funds in 1998 for property investment in Asia with several commercial buildings and more than 100 units of residential units. He founded Premium Land and was the property developer for Ferrell Residences, a high-end 24th story residential building in 2006. His operation and managing experience includes F&B, manufacturing, hospitality, hedge funds, stockbrokering, property management, property development, REITs, medical plastic components, listing and de-listing of companies, start-ups and multinationals. He is the editor and an author of the American Library Association Outstanding Award Reference Book titled “Digital Currency” by Elsevier and the LASIC model for scalable technology companies. He has been nominated by Internal Consulting Group as a Global Thought Leader for Fintech and Blockchain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Fulbright Scholar (2015) at Stanford University and Professor for Fintech and Blockchain, SUSS
Greg N. Gregoriou
A native of Montreal, Professor Greg N. Gregoriou obtained his joint Ph.D. in finance at the University of Quebec at Montreal which merges the resources of Montreal's four major universities McGill, Concordia, UQAM and HEC. Professor Gregoriou is Professor of Finance at State University of New York (Plattsburgh) and has taught a variety of finance courses such as Alternative Investments, International Finance, Money and Capital Markets, Portfolio Management, and Corporate Finance. He has also lectured at the University of Vermont, Universidad de Navarra and at the University of Quebec at Montreal.
Professor Gregoriou has published 50 books, 65 refereed publications in peer-reviewed journals and 24 book chapters since his arrival at SUNY Plattsburgh in August 2003. Professor Gregoriou's books have been published by McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Elsevier-Butterworth/Heinemann, Taylor and Francis/CRC Press, Palgrave-MacMillan and Risk Books. Four of his books have been translated into Chinese and Russian. His academic articles have appeared in well-known peer-reviewed journals such as the Review of Asset Pricing Studies, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Futures Markets, European Journal of Operational Research, Annals of Operations Research, Computers and Operations Research, etc.
Professor Gregoriou is the derivatives editor and editorial board member for the Journal of Asset Management as well as editorial board member for the Journal of Wealth Management, the Journal of Risk Management in Financial Institutions, Market Integrity, IEB International Journal of Finance, and the Brazilian Business Review. Professor Gregoriou's interests focus on hedge funds, funds of funds, commodity trading advisors, managed futures, venture capital and private equity. He has also been quoted several times in the New York Times, Barron's, the Financial Times of London, Le Temps (Geneva), Les Echos (Paris) and L'Observateur de Monaco. He has done consulting work for numerous clients and investment firms in Montreal. He is a part-time lecturer in finance at McGill University, an advisory member of the Markets and Services Research Centre at Edith Cowan University in Joondalup (Australia), a senior advisor to the Ferrell Asset Management Group in Singapore and a research associate with the University of Quebec at Montreal's CDP Capital Chair in Portfolio Management. He is on the advisory board of the Research Center for Operations and Productivity Management at the University of Science and Technology (Management School) in Hefei, Anhui, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Business and Economics, State University of New York, Plattsburgh, NY, USA
Reviews
"The Handbooks of Asian Finance provide expert insight and comprehensive analysis of some of the key issues in Asia’s financial markets and institutions. This is a highly recommended resource for business students, policy-makers, professionals, and industry practitioners." --Stephen Riady, OUE Limited
"These Handbooks of Asian Finance offer an excellent overview of the problems and issues faced by regulators and financial institutions. They provide sufficiently robust analysis and useful practical insights over a wide range of subjects and should be of immense value to those who are interested in Asian finance especially in the East Asian economies." --Lim Chee Onn, Singbridge Pte Ltd