Handbook of Anxiety and Fear, Volume 17

Section 1. Introduction

Introduction to the Handbook on Fear and Anxiety Robert Blanchard, D. Caroline Blanchard, Guy Griebel and David Nutt

Section 2. Animal models of Anxiety, Fear and Defense

Theoretical approaches to the modeling of anxiety in animals Neil McNaughton and Hélio Zangrossi Jr.,

The use of conditioning tasks to model fear and anxiety Michael S. Fanselow and Ravikumar Ponnusamy

Extinction of fear: from animal studies to clinical interventions Karyn M. Myers and Michael Davis

Defensive behaviors, fear and anxiety D. Caroline Blanchard and Robert Blanchard

Unconditioned models of fear and anxiety Yoav Litvin, Nathan S. Pentkowski, Roger L. Pobbe, D. Caroline Blanchard and Robert J. Blanchard

Section 3. Neural Systems for Anxiety, Fear, and Defense

Brain mechanisms of Pavlovian and instrumental aversive conditioning Christopher K. Cain and Joseph E. LeDoux

Neural systems activated in response to predators and partial predator stimuli Newton Sabino Canteras

A behavioral and neural systems comparison of unconditioned and conditioned defensive behavior Newton S. Canteras and D. Caroline Blanchard

Section 4. The Pharmacology of Anxiety, Fear, and Defense

Peptide receptor ligands to treat anxiety disorders Thomas Steckler

Subtype-selective GABAA/benzodiazepine receptor ligands for the treatment of anxiety disorders James K. Rowlett

Modulation of anxiety behaviors by 5-HT-interacting drugs Francisco Silveira Guimarães, Antonio Pádua Carobrez and Frederico Guilherme Graeff

The glutamatergic system as a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of anxiety disorders John F. Cryan and Kumlesh K. Dev

The endocannabinoid system and anxiety responses Marco Bortolato and Daniele Piomelli

Genetic factors underlying anxiety-behaviour: a meta-analysis of rodent studies involving targeted mutations of neurotransmission genes Catherine Belzung, Samuel Leman and Guy Griebel

The pharmacology of anxiolysis Andrew Holmes

Section 5. Handbook of Fear and Anxiety:

Clinical and Experimental Considerations Phenomenology of anxiety disorders David J. Nutt, Berta Garcia de Miguel and Simon J.C. Davies

How effective are current drug treatments for anxiety disorders, and how could they be improved? David S. Baldwin and Matthew J. Garner

Experimental models: panic and fear Gabriel Esquivel, Koen Schruers and Eric Griez

Principles and findings from human imaging of anxiety disorders Andrea L. Malizia and David Nutt

Stress hormones and anxiety disorders Elizabeth A. Young, James L. Abelson and Israel Liberzon

The genetics of human anxiety disorders Eduard Maron, John M. Hettema and Jakov Shlik