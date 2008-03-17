Handbook of Anxiety and Fear, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1. Introduction
Introduction to the Handbook on Fear and Anxiety Robert Blanchard, D. Caroline Blanchard, Guy Griebel and David Nutt
Section 2. Animal models of Anxiety, Fear and Defense
Theoretical approaches to the modeling of anxiety in animals Neil McNaughton and Hélio Zangrossi Jr.,
The use of conditioning tasks to model fear and anxiety Michael S. Fanselow and Ravikumar Ponnusamy
Extinction of fear: from animal studies to clinical interventions Karyn M. Myers and Michael Davis
Defensive behaviors, fear and anxiety D. Caroline Blanchard and Robert Blanchard
Unconditioned models of fear and anxiety Yoav Litvin, Nathan S. Pentkowski, Roger L. Pobbe, D. Caroline Blanchard and Robert J. Blanchard
Section 3. Neural Systems for Anxiety, Fear, and Defense
Brain mechanisms of Pavlovian and instrumental aversive conditioning Christopher K. Cain and Joseph E. LeDoux
Neural systems activated in response to predators and partial predator stimuli Newton Sabino Canteras
A behavioral and neural systems comparison of unconditioned and conditioned defensive behavior Newton S. Canteras and D. Caroline Blanchard
Section 4. The Pharmacology of Anxiety, Fear, and Defense
Peptide receptor ligands to treat anxiety disorders Thomas Steckler
Subtype-selective GABAA/benzodiazepine receptor ligands for the treatment of anxiety disorders James K. Rowlett
Modulation of anxiety behaviors by 5-HT-interacting drugs Francisco Silveira Guimarães, Antonio Pádua Carobrez and Frederico Guilherme Graeff
The glutamatergic system as a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of anxiety disorders John F. Cryan and Kumlesh K. Dev
The endocannabinoid system and anxiety responses Marco Bortolato and Daniele Piomelli
Genetic factors underlying anxiety-behaviour: a meta-analysis of rodent studies involving targeted mutations of neurotransmission genes Catherine Belzung, Samuel Leman and Guy Griebel
The pharmacology of anxiolysis Andrew Holmes
Section 5. Handbook of Fear and Anxiety:
Clinical and Experimental Considerations Phenomenology of anxiety disorders David J. Nutt, Berta Garcia de Miguel and Simon J.C. Davies
How effective are current drug treatments for anxiety disorders, and how could they be improved? David S. Baldwin and Matthew J. Garner
Experimental models: panic and fear Gabriel Esquivel, Koen Schruers and Eric Griez
Principles and findings from human imaging of anxiety disorders Andrea L. Malizia and David Nutt
Stress hormones and anxiety disorders Elizabeth A. Young, James L. Abelson and Israel Liberzon
The genetics of human anxiety disorders Eduard Maron, John M. Hettema and Jakov Shlik
Description
This Handbook brings together and integrates comprehensively the core approaches to fear and anxiety. Its four sections: Animal models; neural systems; pharmacology; and clinical approaches, provide a range of perspectives that interact to produce new light on these important and sometimes dysfunctional emotions. Fear and anxiety are analyzed as patterns that have evolved on the basis of their adaptive functioning in response to threat. These patterns are stringently selected, providing a close fit with environmental situations and events; they are highly conservative across mammalian species, producing important similarities, along with some systematic differences, in their human expression in comparison to that of nonhuman mammals. These patterns are described, with attention to both adaptive and maladaptive components, and related to new understanding of neuroanatomic, neurotransmitter, and genetic mechanisms. Although chapters in the volume acknowledge important differences in views of fear and anxiety stemming from animal vs. human research, the emphasis of the volume is on a search for an integrated view that will facilitate the use of animal models of anxiety to predict drug response in people; on new technologies that will enable direct evaluation of biological mechanisms in anxiety disorders; and on strengthening the analysis of anxiety disorders as biological phenomena.
Key Features
• Integrates animal and human research on fear and anxiety • Presents emerging and developing fields of human anxiety research including imaging of anxiety disorders, the genetics of anxiety, the pharmacology of anxiolysis, recent developments in classification of anxiety disorders, linking these to animal work • Covers basic research on innate and conditioned responses to threat • Presents work from the major laboratories, on fear learning and extinction • Reviews research on an array of neurotransmitter and neuromodulator systems related to fear and anxiety • Compares models, and neural systems for learned versus unlearned responses to threat • Relates the findings to the study, diagnostics, and treatment of anxiety disorders, the major source of mental illness in modern society (26 % of Americans are affected by anxiety disorders!)
Readership
Neuroscientists, Psychologists, Psychopharmacologists, Clinical Psychologists and Psychiatrists
Details
Reviews
The Handbook of Anxiety and Fear is a lengthy and thorough review of the experimental, neurobiological, pharmacological, and clinical components of anxiety and fear. The text is written at a high level of detail, and the concepts within are supported by lengthy reference sections. This text ... does a wonderful job in covering the scientific basics of the topics.... there is strong coverage of basic science and the current state of knowledge in human clinical scenarios. This text is best suited to professionals and advanced graduate students who research anxiety disorders. Professionals wishing to review the scientific bases of the anxiety disorders would do well to include this book in their personal libraries.
-James J. Jakubow, in PsyCritiques April 1, 2009, Release 13, Article 7
About the Editors
D. Caroline Blanchard Editor
Guy Griebel Editor
David Nutt Editor
