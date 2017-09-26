Handbook of Antimicrobial Coatings
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Antimicrobial Coatings is the first comprehensive work on the developments being made in the emerging field of antimicrobial coatings. Crucial aspects associated with coating research are presented in the form of individual chapters. Particular close attention has been given to essential aspects necessary to understand the properties of novel materials.
The book introduces the reader to progress being made in the field, followed by an outline of applications in different areas. Various methods and techniques of synthesis and characterization are detailed as individual chapters. Chapters provide insight into the ongoing research, current trends and technical challenges in this rapidly progressing field. The covered topics were chosen so that they can be easily understood by new scholars as well as advanced learners. No book has been written on this topic thus far with so much crucial information for materials scientists, engineers and technologists.
Key Features
- Offers the first comprehensive work on developments being made in the emerging field of antimicrobial coatings
- Features updates written by leading experts in the field of anti-microbial coatings
- Includes discussions of coatings for novel materials
- Provides various methods and techniques of synthesis and characterization detailed in individual chapters
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers and experts working in the biomedical coatings area; researchers and graduate students
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1. Coatings market research and demands
2. Microbes and anti-microbial coatings
Part 2: Synthesis of the Anti-microbial Coatings
3. N-halamine based antimicrobial coatings
4. Cationic antimicrobial polymeric coatings
5. Coating antibacterial nanoparticles on surface
6. Antimicrobial thin coatings by advanced laser processing
7. Lactoperoxidase system : Natural antimicrobials
8. Antimicrobial peptide coatings
9. Metamaterials coatings with biopolymers, bioglasses and antibiotics
Part 3: Testing and Performance Evaluation
10. Edible coating and combined treatments to assure food safety
11.–14. (awaiting final confirmation from contributors)
Part 4: Characterization
15. Different biological methods of characterization of antimicrobial coatings
16. Spectroscopic methods for the characterization of antimicrobial coatings
17. Microscopic methods for the characterization of antimicrobial coatings
Part 5 industrial and Social Applications
18. Metal pigments as antimicrobial agents in a coating
19. Antimicrobial and Antifungal Treatments for Military Applications
20. Antimicrobial coatings for medical devices
21. Metallic coatings on fabrics for antimicrobial purposes
22. Antimicrobial coating for wood products
23. awaiting confirmation from contributor for paper title
Part 6: Future Trends
24. Coating technologies for antimicrobial textile surfaces – State of the art and future prospects for textile finishing
25. Promising antimicrobial properties of silicon-based thin-film coatings
26. Chitosan based structures/coatings with antibacterial properties
27. Formation of antimicrobial paper coated with flavor encapsulated powder by spray drying
28. Future of natural antimicrobial materials in food packaging
29. Metal nanoparticles-incorporated TiO2 nanotube layers for the treatment of peri-implant infections
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 26th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119839
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119822
About the Author
Atul Tiwari
Dr. Tiwari specializes in the development of novel materials, such as coatings for corrosion protection, bio-inspired biocompatible materials, hybrid materials for fiber reinforced composites, graphene films and coatings. He has invented seven international patent-pending technologies that have been transferred to industries, including a unique non-carcinogenic corrosion protection coating SiloXelTM that is targeting the $300 million non-chromate conversion coating market. He has been actively engaged in various fields of polymer science, engineering, and technology and has published several scientific peer reviewed journal papers, book chapters and books related to material science. He is an active reviewer of several leading international journals and acts as associate editor of the journal Advances in Chemical Engineering and Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Hawaii, Manoa, USA