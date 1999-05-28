Handbook of Animal Models of Infection

"...Each of the 118 chapters is edited by an internationally renowned expert in that field...Absolutely nothing is missing from this book!" --ARZNEIMITTEL-FORSCHUNG (Drug Research)

"Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1929. Yet because Fleming failed to carry out a simple animal test, first introduced in 1911, the development of penicillin was delayed by 10 years. Nearly 60 years on there is a growing need for the new antimicrobal drugs, and evaluation in animal models is still an essential step prior to testing in humans. Fortunately, the chances of such an oversight occurring again are significantly reduced by this very worthwhile compendium, which updates a three-volume version of 13 years ago into a single volume work. This comprehensive book will be essential for those involved in the research and development of new antimicrobials. The first 123 pages consist of a very readable series of articles providing and introductory background to the subject. This ensures that the book will also be a valuable reference for those involved in scientific journalism and advocacy." --KEVIN O'DONNELL, Scottish Agricultural Science Agency, Edinburgh for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY