Handbook of Animal Models of Infection
1st Edition
Experimental Models in Antimicrobial Chemotherapy
Description
Handbook of Animal Models of Infection is a complete revision of a three-volume text that was published in 1986. It incorporates the major advances in the field during the past decade, in particular those concerning molecular biological procedures and new models that have been developed. It focuses on both methods and techniques, which makes it an essential and comprehensive reference as well as a benchtop manual. The Handbook will help investigators save time and effort in formulating an approach to test a new potential therapeutic agent or combination of agents for in vivo efficacy and to position the therapy for specific infections where it may have therapeutic promise. The book is divided into five sections; the first covering the general methodologies, followed by sections describing experimental bacterial, mycotic, parasitic, and viral infections.
Key Features
- Discusses ethical and safety aspects in an introductory background section
- Covers principles of animal care and current techniques appropriate for the use of animal models of infection
- Details a wide range of animals including rodents, rabbits, cats, and primates
- Provides hands-on descriptions of how to set up the model
- Discusses the major advantages and limitations of each model
- Ensures full coverage of bacterial, fungal, viral, and parasitic infections
Readership
Researchers in the fields of infectious disease, microbiology, virology, and parasitology. In addition, all pharmaceutical companies, medical veterinary laboratories, and those working on medical aspects, particularly antimicrobial chemotherapy and drug development, both in academia and industry.
Table of Contents
Sections and Section Editors:
O. Zak, Introductory Background to Animal Models of Infection.
C. Carbon, B. Fantin, and T. O'Reilly, Bacterial Infection Models.
C. Carbon, B. Fantin, and T. O'Reilly, Mycotic Infection Models.
R. Kaminsky, Parasitic Infection Models.
E.R. Kern, Viral Infection Models. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 28th May 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127753904
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533551
About the Author
Merle Sande
Affiliations and Expertise
Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, U.S.A.
About the Editor
Oto Zak
Affiliations and Expertise
Novartis Pharma Research, Basel, Switzerland
Reviews
"...Each of the 118 chapters is edited by an internationally renowned expert in that field...Absolutely nothing is missing from this book!" --ARZNEIMITTEL-FORSCHUNG (Drug Research)
"Sir Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin in 1929. Yet because Fleming failed to carry out a simple animal test, first introduced in 1911, the development of penicillin was delayed by 10 years. Nearly 60 years on there is a growing need for the new antimicrobal drugs, and evaluation in animal models is still an essential step prior to testing in humans. Fortunately, the chances of such an oversight occurring again are significantly reduced by this very worthwhile compendium, which updates a three-volume version of 13 years ago into a single volume work. This comprehensive book will be essential for those involved in the research and development of new antimicrobials. The first 123 pages consist of a very readable series of articles providing and introductory background to the subject. This ensures that the book will also be a valuable reference for those involved in scientific journalism and advocacy." --KEVIN O'DONNELL, Scottish Agricultural Science Agency, Edinburgh for MICROBIOLOGY TODAY