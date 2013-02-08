Handbook of Anesthesia
A practical reference for the clinical setting, Handbook of Anesthesia, 5th Edition puts key information at your fingertips. It’s an ideal companion to Nurse Anesthesia, providing easy-access coverage of the subjects you look up most frequently, such as common diseases, common procedures, drugs, and protocols. It also includes the most current information related to perioperative management and anesthetic care considerations for a wide variety of surgical procedures. Written by leading CRNA experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this compact handbook provides the up-to-date clinical and drug information you’ll use in daily practice
Key Features
- Convenient, quick-reference format is organized into three parts: common diseases, common procedures, and drugs.
- Disease monographs include definition, incidence and prevalence, pathophysiology, laboratory results, clinical manifestations, treatment, anesthetic considerations, and prognosis.
- Monographs of surgical procedures include a brief description, preoperative assessments (including health history, physical assessment, and patient preparation), anesthetic technique, perioperative management, and postoperative implications.
- Drug monographs include generic names, trade names, indications, anesthetic considerations, pharmacokinetics, dosages, and adverse effects.
- Expert CRNA authors provide the current clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
Table of Contents
PART 1: COMMON DISEASES
Section 1: Cardiovascular System
Cardiomyopathy
Coronary Artery Disease
Heart Failure
Hypertension
Myocardial Infarction
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease
Shock
Valvular Heart Disease
Section 2: Central Nervous System
Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia
Autonomic Hypereflexia/Dysautonomia
Cerebrovascular Disease
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Hydrocephalus
Intracranial Hypertension
Mental Disorder
Multiple Sclerosis
Neuropathy/Myopathy
Parkinson’s Disease
Seizures
Spinal Cord Injury
Section 3: Endocrine System
Acromegaly
Adrenocortical Insufficiency
Cushing’s Disease
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypoaldosteronism
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Pheochromocytoma
Section 4: Gastrointestinal System
Carcinoid Tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome
Gallstone/Gallbladder Disease
Hiatal Hernia/Gastric Reflux
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Pancreatitis
Splenic Disorders
Section 5: Hematologic System
AID/HIV Infection
Anemia
Disseminating Intravascular Coagulation
Hemophilia
Heparin Induced Thromocytopenia
Leukemia
Polycythemia Vera
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Von Willebrand Disease
Section 6: Hepatic System
Cirrhosis/Portal Hypertension
Hepatic Failure
Hepatitis
Section 7: Musculoskeletal System
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Kyphoscoliosis
Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome
Malignant Hyperthermia
Muscular Dystrophy
Myasthenia Gravis
Myotonic Dystrophy
Pectus Deformities
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Section 8: Renal System
Acute Renal Failure
Chronic Renal Failure
Urolithiasis
Section 9: Respiratory System
Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Aspiration Pneumonia
Asthma
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Cor Pulmonale
Cystic Fibrosis
Pneumothorax and Hemothorax
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Restrictive Pulmonary Diseases
Tuberculosis
Section 10: Other Conditions
Allergic Reactions and Hypersensitivity
Geriatrics
Glaucoma/Open Globe
Malnutrition
Obesity
Scleroderma
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Part 2: Common Procedures
Section 1: Cardiovascular System
Section 2: Gastrointestinal System
Section 3: Genitourinary System
Section 4: Head and Neck
Section 5: Intrathoracic and Extrathoracic
Section 6: Neurologic System
Section 7: Neuroskeletal System
Section 8: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Section 9: Orthopedics and Podiatry
Section 10: Other Procedures
Section 11: Pediatrics
Section 12: Neonatal Anesthetic Considerations
Section 13: Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures
Section 14: Vascular Surgery
Section 15: Complications
Part 3: Drugs
Appendices:
Antibiotics
Antithrombotic Drugs
Corticosteroid Replacement
Diabetic Drugs
Hematology
Immunosuppressive Drugs
Pediatric Considerations
Preoperative Laboratory Tests
Pulmonary Function Test Values
About the Author
John Nagelhout
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA
Karen Plaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL
Reviews
"This book is packed with information, is easy to read and easy to navigate. The clinical information is authentic, and reads like the work of authors with clinical experience and wisdom. The jobbing anaesthetist can open it any page, and find something of interest"
Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia Date: Nov 2014