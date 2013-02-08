A practical reference for the clinical setting, Handbook of Anesthesia, 5th Edition puts key information at your fingertips. It’s an ideal companion to Nurse Anesthesia, providing easy-access coverage of the subjects you look up most frequently, such as common diseases, common procedures, drugs, and protocols. It also includes the most current information related to perioperative management and anesthetic care considerations for a wide variety of surgical procedures. Written by leading CRNA experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this compact handbook provides the up-to-date clinical and drug information you’ll use in daily practice

"This book is packed with information, is easy to read and easy to navigate. The clinical information is authentic, and reads like the work of authors with clinical experience and wisdom"



Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia Date: Nov 2014