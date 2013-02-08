Handbook of Anesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455711253, 9781455750887

Handbook of Anesthesia

5th Edition

Authors: John Nagelhout Karen Plaus
eBook ISBN: 9781455750887
eBook ISBN: 9780323188234
Paperback ISBN: 9781455711253
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th February 2013
Page Count: 864
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A practical reference for the clinical setting, Handbook of Anesthesia, 5th Edition puts key information at your fingertips. It’s an ideal companion to Nurse Anesthesia, providing easy-access coverage of the subjects you look up most frequently, such as common diseases, common procedures, drugs, and protocols. It also includes the most current information related to perioperative management and anesthetic care considerations for a wide variety of surgical procedures. Written by leading CRNA experts John Nagelhout and Karen Plaus, this compact handbook provides the up-to-date clinical and drug information you’ll use in daily practice


"This book is packed with information, is easy to read and easy to navigate. The clinical information is authentic, and reads like the work of authors with clinical experience and wisdom"

Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia     Date: Nov 2014

Key Features

  • Convenient, quick-reference format is organized into three parts: common diseases, common procedures, and drugs.
  • Disease monographs include definition, incidence and prevalence, pathophysiology, laboratory results, clinical manifestations, treatment, anesthetic considerations, and prognosis.
  • Monographs of surgical procedures include a brief description, preoperative assessments (including health history, physical assessment, and patient preparation), anesthetic technique, perioperative management, and postoperative implications.
  • Drug monographs include generic names, trade names, indications, anesthetic considerations, pharmacokinetics, dosages, and adverse effects.
  • Expert CRNA authors provide the current clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.

Table of Contents

PART 1: COMMON DISEASES

Section 1: Cardiovascular System

Cardiomyopathy

Coronary Artery Disease

Heart Failure

Hypertension

Myocardial Infarction

Pericardial Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Shock

Valvular Heart Disease

Section 2: Central Nervous System

Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia

Autonomic Hypereflexia/Dysautonomia

Cerebrovascular Disease

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Hydrocephalus

Intracranial Hypertension

Mental Disorder

Multiple Sclerosis

Neuropathy/Myopathy

Parkinson’s Disease

Seizures

Spinal Cord Injury

Section 3: Endocrine System

Acromegaly

Adrenocortical Insufficiency

Cushing’s Disease

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes Mellitus

Hyperaldosteronism

Hypoaldosteronism

Hyperparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism

Hyperthyroidism

Hypothyroidism

Pheochromocytoma

Section 4: Gastrointestinal System

Carcinoid Tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome

Gallstone/Gallbladder Disease

Hiatal Hernia/Gastric Reflux

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Pancreatitis

Splenic Disorders

Section 5: Hematologic System

AID/HIV Infection

Anemia

Disseminating Intravascular Coagulation

Hemophilia

Heparin Induced Thromocytopenia

Leukemia

Polycythemia Vera

Sickle Cell Disease

Thalassemia

Von Willebrand Disease

Section 6: Hepatic System

Cirrhosis/Portal Hypertension

Hepatic Failure

Hepatitis

Section 7: Musculoskeletal System

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Kyphoscoliosis

Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Malignant Hyperthermia

Muscular Dystrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Myotonic Dystrophy

Pectus Deformities

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Section 8: Renal System

Acute Renal Failure

Chronic Renal Failure

Urolithiasis

Section 9: Respiratory System

Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Aspiration Pneumonia

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Cor Pulmonale

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumothorax and Hemothorax

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Edema

Pulmonary Embolism

Restrictive Pulmonary Diseases

Tuberculosis

Section 10: Other Conditions

Allergic Reactions and Hypersensitivity

Geriatrics

Glaucoma/Open Globe

Malnutrition

Obesity

Scleroderma

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Part 2: Common Procedures

Section 1: Cardiovascular System

Section 2: Gastrointestinal System

Section 3: Genitourinary System

Section 4: Head and Neck

Section 5: Intrathoracic and Extrathoracic

Section 6: Neurologic System

Section 7: Neuroskeletal System

Section 8: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Section 9: Orthopedics and Podiatry

Section 10: Other Procedures

Section 11: Pediatrics

Section 12: Neonatal Anesthetic Considerations

Section 13: Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures

Section 14: Vascular Surgery

Section 15: Complications

Part 3: Drugs

Appendices:

Antibiotics

Antithrombotic Drugs

Corticosteroid Replacement

Diabetic Drugs

Hematology

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Pediatric Considerations

Preoperative Laboratory Tests

Pulmonary Function Test Values

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455750887
eBook ISBN:
9780323188234
Paperback ISBN:
9781455711253

About the Author

John Nagelhout

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA

Karen Plaus

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL

Reviews

"This book is packed with information, is easy to read and easy to navigate. The clinical information is authentic, and reads like the work of authors with clinical experience and wisdom. The jobbing anaesthetist can open it any page, and find something of interest"

Reviewed by: British Journal of Anaesthesia     Date: Nov 2014

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.