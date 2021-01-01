Handbook of Analytical Techniques for Forensic Samples
1st Edition
Current and Emerging Developments
Description
Handbook on Analytical Techniques for Forensic Samples: Current and Emerging Developments discusses in detail the current trends and latest analytical techniques and methods commonly employed in forensic analysis in order to ensure proper facilitation of justice. This book is useful for readers who wish to stay updated with the latest trends in forensic analysis of different kinds of samples encountered at a crime scene. With increasing technological advancements, novel technologies such as biosensors, nanotechnology and taggant technology have upped the level of analysis in forensic science. These emergent technologies, upon incorporation with existing analytical techniques, are leading to more precise, accurate, and specific examination of forensic samples. Lab-on-a-chip technology has also eased several kinds of on-site analyses done by investigating teams at different types of crime scenes. This book covers the evolution of forensic sample analysis as well as these emerging trends and new technologies.
Key Features
- Includes an entire section of experimental exercises for self-teaching and key concept review
- Covers laboratory protocols used in forensic science laboratories for the analysis of various samples through different analytical techniques
- Condenses the many aspects of forensic analytical chemistry into a single resource in easy-to-understand language for everyone from students to practitioners
Readership
Students in analytical or forensic chemistry, researchers and research enterprises in the fields of forensic science and technology, including in engineering, environment, materials science, nanotechnology, energy, and green chemistry
Table of Contents
Part 1: Theory
Section I: Sample Analysis in Forensic Science
1. Introduction to Chemical Analysis of Forensic Samples
2. Forensic Sampling and Sample Preparation Techniques
Section II: Spectroscopic Analytical Techniques in Forensic Science
2. UV-Visible and Fluorescence Spectroscopy for Forensic Samples
3. FTIR and NIR Spectroscopy in Forensic Science
4. Atomic Absorption and Emission Spectrometry in Forensic Analysis
5. NMR Spectroscopy for Forensic Samples
Section III: Electrochemical Analytical Techniques in Forensic Science
6. Voltammetry for Forensic Samples
7. Amperometry for Forensic Samples
Section IV: Microscopic Techniques in Forensic Science
8. Optical Microscopy for Forensic Samples
9. Electron Microscopy for Forensic Samples
10. Atomic Force Microscopy for Forensic Samples
Section V: Emerging Analytical Techniques for Forensic Samples
11. Mass Spectrometry in Forensic Chemistry
12. Lab on Chip Devices (Point of care & Point of Need)
13. Laser Spectroscopy
14. Nanotechnology in Forensic Science
Section VI: Forensic Sample Analysis and Ethics
15. Ethics and Legal Issues of Forensic Analysis Techniques
Section VII: Economic and Commercial Aspects of Forensic Analysis
16. Economics & Commercialization of Forensic Analysis Techniques
Section VIII: Forensic Analytical Techniques and Future
17. Future of Analytical Techniques for Forensic Analysis of Samples
Part 2: Experimental Section
1. UV-Visible Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (chemical and biological)
2. Fluorescence Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (biological)
3. FTIR Analysis of forensic samples (chemical, physical and biological)
4. NIR Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (chemical and biological)
5. Atomic Absorption Spectrometric Analysis (AAS) of forensic samples (chemical and biological)
6. Optical Microscopic Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples
7. SEM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples
8. TEM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples
9. AFM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples
10. Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Forensic Samples (chemical and biological)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128223000
About the Authors
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Dr Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain, PhD is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology & advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Lab Director, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), USA
Deepak Rawtani
Deepak Rawtani, C.Eng received his ME in Biotechnology from BITS Pilani and PhD in Nanobiotechnology. He has over 26 years of work experience mostly in the field of molecular medicine and biology at various research organisations like USV Limited, Mumbai and Torrent Research Centre, Ahmadabad. For the last nine years, he has been serving as an Associate Professor of Forensic Nanotechnology at the Institute of Research and Development, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar. His research focus is on functionalization of Halloysite Nanotubes, delivery of biomolecules and drugs immobilization. Besides being a researcher, he is also a NABL empanelled Technical Assessor in the field of Forensic Biology and Pharmaceuticals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Research and Development, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Gaurav Pandey
Gaurav Pandey is working as a Research Fellow at the Institute of Research & Development (IRD), Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU), Gandhinagar, India. His research interests include the use of Nanomaterials for biological applications, especially in the areas of Environmental Science, Drug Delivery and Enzyme Immobilization. He has received his M.S. degree in Forensic Nanotechnology with specialization in Nanobiotechnology from IRD, GFSU. He has also received his B. Tech. degree in Biotechnology from SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Research and Development, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Maithri Tharmavaram
Maithri Tharmavaram is a Research Fellow at Institute of Research & Development (IRD), Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, India. Her research interest involves developing surface modification strategies for clay-based nanotubes and using them for various biological applications such as environmental remediation, antifouling and wound healing applications. She also pursued her Master’s degree in Nanobiotechnology from GFSU. She obtained her B. Tech degree in Bioinformatics from SRM University, Chennai. She’s also a recipient of the DST-CEFIPRA-ESONN 2018 fellowship where she underwent a three-week training programme at European School of Nanosciences and Nanotechnology, Grenoble, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Research and Development, Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
