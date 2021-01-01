Handbook of Analytical Techniques for Forensic Samples

Part 1: Theory

Section I: Sample Analysis in Forensic Science

1. Introduction to Chemical Analysis of Forensic Samples

2. Forensic Sampling and Sample Preparation Techniques

Section II: Spectroscopic Analytical Techniques in Forensic Science

2. UV-Visible and Fluorescence Spectroscopy for Forensic Samples

3. FTIR and NIR Spectroscopy in Forensic Science

4. Atomic Absorption and Emission Spectrometry in Forensic Analysis

5. NMR Spectroscopy for Forensic Samples

Section III: Electrochemical Analytical Techniques in Forensic Science

6. Voltammetry for Forensic Samples

7. Amperometry for Forensic Samples

Section IV: Microscopic Techniques in Forensic Science

8. Optical Microscopy for Forensic Samples

9. Electron Microscopy for Forensic Samples

10. Atomic Force Microscopy for Forensic Samples

Section V: Emerging Analytical Techniques for Forensic Samples

11. Mass Spectrometry in Forensic Chemistry

12. Lab on Chip Devices (Point of care & Point of Need)

13. Laser Spectroscopy

14. Nanotechnology in Forensic Science

Section VI: Forensic Sample Analysis and Ethics

15. Ethics and Legal Issues of Forensic Analysis Techniques

Section VII: Economic and Commercial Aspects of Forensic Analysis

16. Economics & Commercialization of Forensic Analysis Techniques

Section VIII: Forensic Analytical Techniques and Future

17. Future of Analytical Techniques for Forensic Analysis of Samples

Part 2: Experimental Section

1. UV-Visible Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (chemical and biological)

2. Fluorescence Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (biological)

3. FTIR Analysis of forensic samples (chemical, physical and biological)

4. NIR Spectroscopic Analysis of forensic samples (chemical and biological)

5. Atomic Absorption Spectrometric Analysis (AAS) of forensic samples (chemical and biological)

6. Optical Microscopic Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples

7. SEM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples

8. TEM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples

9. AFM Analysis of Physical and Biological Forensic Samples

10. Mass Spectrometric Analysis of Forensic Samples (chemical and biological)