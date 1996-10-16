Handbook of Analysis and Its Foundations

"This is quite a book! From the table of contents, it would appear to include just about everything one would want to know about the foundations of analysis. It is well-organized and the exposition in the sample chapters is quitegood˜clear, concise, and relatively easy to read. It is very good technically; the author knows what he is talking about."--George L. Cain, GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY



"At the very outset, I would like to say that I am very much impressed by what I have seen. I have read the Preface and understood the authors purpose and his aims. I admire him for his courage in attempting such a daunting task, and I admire him even more for what appears to me to be a very successful completion of this task.....I am very excited over the prospect of this book being made available; it will be a very useful reference not only for beginning graduate students, but also for their teachers."--Robert G. Bartle, EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY