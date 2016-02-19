Handbook of Amylases and Related Enzymes
1st Edition
Their Sources, Isolation Methods, Properties and Applications
Description
This handbook, published to mark the 20th anniversary of The Amylase Research Society of Japan, presents a concise account of the properties and applications of amylases and related enzymes. Enzymes are discussed with reference to their source, isolation method, properties, inhibition, kinetics and protein structure. This information is then applied in the description and interpretation of their use in industry. As well as amylases, other enzymes capable of catalyzing reactions with starch and glycogen, and the further conversion of amylase reaction products for industrial applications are discussed. The text is supported by numerous explanatory figures and tables, and each section is fully referenced.
Readership
For students in enzymology and agricultural chemistry and researchers employed in the food, pharmaceutical and brewing industries.
Table of Contents
Enzyme kinetics of amylases and related enzymes. Data on individual amylases. Data on individual related enzymes. Clinical assay of alpha-amylase activity in body fluids. Analytical application of amylases and related enzymes. Application of amylases and related enzymes to industry. Amylolytic preparations as digestives in Japan. Appendix: the commercial products of amylases and various other enzymes produced in Japan. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 24th October 1988
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299396