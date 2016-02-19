Handbook of Amylases and Related Enzymes

This handbook, published to mark the 20th anniversary of The Amylase Research Society of Japan, presents a concise account of the properties and applications of amylases and related enzymes. Enzymes are discussed with reference to their source, isolation method, properties, inhibition, kinetics and protein structure. This information is then applied in the description and interpretation of their use in industry. As well as amylases, other enzymes capable of catalyzing reactions with starch and glycogen, and the further conversion of amylase reaction products for industrial applications are discussed. The text is supported by numerous explanatory figures and tables, and each section is fully referenced.