Handbook of Amygdala Structure and Function, Volume 26

Amygdala structure and functional circuitry

1. Major divisions and intra-amygdala connections

2. Functional, genetic and anatomical distinction of amygdala cell types

3. Intrinsic functional circuits of amygdala nuclei

Links between behavior and amygdala physiology in rodents and primates

4. Fear

5. Anxiety

6. Social behavior

7. Cardiovascular responses

8. Value and Appetitive behavior

9. Current debates: Amygdala modulation of higher functions

Plasticity

10. Pre- and post-synaptic sites of amygdala neuronal plasticity in vitro

11. Plasticity of amygdala neurons during learning

12. Effects of chronic conditions on anatomical and functional properties

13. Current debates: Correlative or causative changes of amygdala excitability during learning and extinction

Neuropeptides, neurotransmitters, cannabinoids

14. Overview of neuromodulation of the amygdala

15. Neuropeptide Y

16. Corticotrophin releasing factor (hormone?)

17. Oxytocin

18. Vasopressin

19. Neuropeptide S

20. Cannabinoids

21. Dopamine

22. Serotonin

23. Noradrenaline

24. Current debates

Health and Disease

25. Amygdala function in humans

26. Anxiety disorders

27. Social disorders

28. Depression

29. Cardiovascular regulation

30. Addiction

31. Pain

32. Microbiome and amygdala function

33. Current debates: Sex differences in amygdala anatomy, function and amygdala-dependent