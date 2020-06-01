Handbook of Amygdala Structure and Function, Volume 26
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Amygdala structure and functional circuitry
1. Major divisions and intra-amygdala connections
2. Functional, genetic and anatomical distinction of amygdala cell types
3. Intrinsic functional circuits of amygdala nuclei
Links between behavior and amygdala physiology in rodents and primates
4. Fear
5. Anxiety
6. Social behavior
7. Cardiovascular responses
8. Value and Appetitive behavior
9. Current debates: Amygdala modulation of higher functions
Plasticity
10. Pre- and post-synaptic sites of amygdala neuronal plasticity in vitro
11. Plasticity of amygdala neurons during learning
12. Effects of chronic conditions on anatomical and functional properties
13. Current debates: Correlative or causative changes of amygdala excitability during learning and extinction
Neuropeptides, neurotransmitters, cannabinoids
14. Overview of neuromodulation of the amygdala
15. Neuropeptide Y
16. Corticotrophin releasing factor (hormone?)
17. Oxytocin
18. Vasopressin
19. Neuropeptide S
20. Cannabinoids
21. Dopamine
22. Serotonin
23. Noradrenaline
24. Current debates
Health and Disease
25. Amygdala function in humans
26. Anxiety disorders
27. Social disorders
28. Depression
29. Cardiovascular regulation
30. Addiction
31. Pain
32. Microbiome and amygdala function
33. Current debates: Sex differences in amygdala anatomy, function and amygdala-dependent
Description
Handbook of Amygdala Structure and Function is designed to provide a current overview of the functional neuroanatomy of amygdala nuclei with an emphasis on interconnections (basolateral, central amygdala, medial amygdala) and their integration into related networks/circuits (prefrontal cortex, bed nucleus, nucleus accumbens). The design of this volume builds upon the foundations of functional neural circuits and the corresponding (cellular) electrophysiology important for the homeostatic control of amygdala function. The volume contains a dedicated section on the anatomical organization of the amygdala nuclei with an emphasis on the role of neurotransmitters and neuropeptides that integrate signals and regulate behavior. Additional chapters further discuss the cellular physiology, plasticity and integration of electrical signals which contribute to the generation of neural activity. Importantly, the final section of the book connects the role of amygdala dysfunction and the development of disorders in human health and disease.
Key Features
- Emphasizes a comparative and multi-disciplinary approach to the topic of the amygdala
- Discusses in detail the role of amygdala dysfunction and the development of disorders in human health and disease
- Examines the current state of research in cellular physiology, plasticity and integration of electrical signals
- Includes a dedicated section on neuropeptides, neurotransmitters and cannabinoids that links to behavior control
Readership
Advanced students, basic researchers, and clinical researchers in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, developmental neuroscience, neuroendocrinology, and neurology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151341
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Janice Urban Series Volume Editor
Dr. Urban graduated from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. She completed her PhD thesis work in the Department of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine where her work focused on the serotonergic regulation of stress hormone secretion. Afterwards, Janice pursued postdoctoral work in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA examining the regulation of neuropeptides in limbic brain regions by gonadal steroids. Dr. Urban continued postdoctoral research in the Department of Neurobiology and Physiology at Northwestern University, and was a member of the Center for Reproductive Sciences at Northwestern University, Evanston, IL prior to joining the faculty in the Department of Physiology and Biophysics at the Chicago Medical School. Dr. Urban has an active research program in the areas of neuroendocrinology and elucidating mechanisms underlying stress resilience. She is active in graduate and medical teaching and is a member of the Society for Neuroscience, American Physiological Society, Endocrine Society and American Neuroendocrine Society. Dr. Urban is currently Professor and Chair of the department of Physiology and Biophysics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physiology and Biophysics, The Chicago Medical School; Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, Chicago, IL, USA
J.Amiel Rosenkranz Series Volume Editor
Dr. Rosenkranz graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1997. He remained at the University of Pittsburgh to earn the M. S. degree in 1999 and the PhD in 2002, both in Neuroscience. Following postdoctoral work at the Baylor College of Medicine and University of Texas-Austin he joined the faculty of the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology of the Chicago Medical School in 2007.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology, The Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science, Chicago, IL, USA