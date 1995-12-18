Handbook of Algebra - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444822123, 9780080532950

Handbook of Algebra, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Editors: M. Hazewinkel
eBook ISBN: 9780080532950
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th December 1995
Page Count: 912
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
133.00
113.05
227.00
192.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Section 1A. Linear Algebra. Van der Waerden conjecture and applications (G.P. Egorychev). Random matrices (V.L. Girko). Matrix equations. Factorization of matrix polynomials (A.N. Malyshev). Matrix functions (L. Rodman). Section 1B. Linear (In)dependence. Matroids (J.P.S. Kung). Section 1D. Fields, Galois Theory, and Algebraic Number Theory. Higher derivation Galois theory of inseparable field extensions (J.K. Deveney, J.N. Mordeson). Theory of local fields. Local class field theory. Higher local class field theory (I.B. Fesenko). Infinite Galois theory (M. Jarden). Finite fields and their applications (R. Lidl, H. Niederreiter). Global class field theory (W. Narkiewicz). Finite fields and error correcting codes (H. van Tilborg). Section 1F. Generalizations of Fields and Related Objects. Semi-rings and semi-fields (U. Hebisch, H.J. Weinert). Near-rings and near-fields (G.F. Pilz). Section 2A. Category Theory. Topos theory (S. MacLane, I. Moerdijk). Categorical structures (R.H. Street). Section 2B. Homological Algebra. Cohomology. Cohomological Methods in Algebra. Homotopical Algebra. The cohomology of groups (J.F. Carlson). Relative homological algebra. Cohomology of categories, posets, and coalgebras (A.I. Generalov). Homotopy and homotopical algebra (J.F. Jardine). Derived categories and their uses (B. Keller). Section 3A. Commutative Rings and Algebras. Ideals and modules (J.-P. Lafon). Section 3B. Associative Rings and Algebras. Polynomial and power series rings. Free algebras, firs and semifirs (P.M. Cohn). Simple, prime, and semi-prime rings (V.K. Kharchenko). Algebraic microlocalization and modules with regular singularities over filtered rings (A.R.P. van den Essen). Frobenius rings (K. Yamagata). Subject Index.

Description

Handbook of Algebra defines algebra as consisting of many different ideas, concepts and results. Even the nonspecialist is likely to encounter most of these, either somewhere in the literature, disguised as a definition or a theorem or to hear about them and feel the need for more information. Each chapter of the book combines some of the features of both a graduate-level textbook and a research-level survey. This book is divided into eight sections. Section 1A focuses on linear algebra and discusses such concepts as matrix functions and equations and random matrices. Section 1B cover linear dependence and discusses matroids. Section 1D focuses on fields, Galois Theory, and algebraic number theory. Section 1F tackles generalizations of fields and related objects. Section 2A focuses on category theory, including the topos theory and categorical structures. Section 2B discusses homological algebra, cohomology, and cohomological methods in algebra. Section 3A focuses on commutative rings and algebras. Finally, Section 3B focuses on associative rings and algebras. This book will be of interest to mathematicians, logicians, and computer scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1996
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080532950

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

M. Hazewinkel Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

CWI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands CWI, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.