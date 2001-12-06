Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 1AB

This two volume set presents work on topics central to the economics of agriculture - the quantitative representation of technology, market expectations, household production behaviour, consumer behaviour with uncertain quality and safety of goods, and issues of imperfect competition in food marketing. Volume Ia treats issues in agricultural production, representing the consequences of decades of work deepening and widening the original focus of agricultural economics on farm management. In addition to the theory and estimation of production and supply behaviour in agriculture, chapters are devoted to topics on which major advancements have been made: technological change; returns to agricultural research; the industrial structure of agriculture; land institutions and markets; and human capital and finance. Two chapters are further specialized to rural labour and household issues: migration and the role of women in developing countries. Volume Ib deals with the economics of agricultural products after they leave the farm. Seven chapters explain developments in application of dual approaches in household economies, the industrial organization of food marketing, marketing margins between farm and retail prices, spatial price analysis, commodity storage and price stabilization, commodity futures and options markets, and the economics of food safety. Volumes Ia and Ib each follow their specialized chapters with a synthesis chapter that brings together and assesses the main themes and issues of the field, and volume Ib concludes with an overall synthesis of the state of and prospects for agricultural economics as applied economic science.