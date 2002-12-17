Handbook of Agricultural Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510808, 9780080885902

Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 2A

1st Edition

Agriculture and its External Linkages

Editors: Bruce L. Gardner Gordon C. Rausser
eBook ISBN: 9780080885902
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510808
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th December 2002
Page Count: 540
Table of Contents

Volume 2A. Part 3: Agriculture, Natural Resources and the Environment.
The economics of agriculture in developing countries: The role of the environment (R. López).
Agriculture and the environment (E. Lichtenberg).
Common-pool resources and institutions: Toward a revised theory (E. Ostrom).
Agricultural and ecosystem services [synthesis of Part 3] (G. Heal, A. Small).

Part 4: Agriculture in the Macroeconomy.
Applied general equilibrium analysis of agricultural and resource policies (T.W. Hertel).
Agriculture and the macroeconomy, with emphasis on developing countries (M. Schiff, A. Valdés).
The macroeconomics of agriculture (P.G. Ardeni, J. Freebairn).
Agriculture and economic development (C.P. Timmer).
The rural sector in transition economies (K. Brooks, J. Nash).
Rural development and rural policy (A. de Janvry, R. Murgai, E. Sadoulet).
Agriculture in the macroeconomy: Theory and measurement [synthesis of Part 4] (P. Abbott, A. McCalla).

The subject matter of agricultural economics has both broadened and deepened and the chapters of this handbook present innovative work in the field. This volume contains sections on "agriculture, natural resources and the environment" and "agriculture in the macroeconomy". Volume 2B completes the handbook with a section on "agriculture and food policy". Although agricultural economists have always paid attention to these topics, research devoted to them has increased substantially in scope as well as depth in recent years.

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2002
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080885902
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510808

About the Editors

Bruce L. Gardner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

Gordon C. Rausser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

