Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 2A
1st Edition
Agriculture and its External Linkages
Table of Contents
Volume 2A. Part 3: Agriculture, Natural Resources and the Environment.
The economics of agriculture in developing countries: The role of the environment (R. López).
Agriculture and the environment (E. Lichtenberg).
Common-pool resources and institutions: Toward a revised theory (E. Ostrom).
Agricultural and ecosystem services [synthesis of Part 3] (G. Heal, A. Small).
Part 4: Agriculture in the Macroeconomy.
Applied general equilibrium analysis of agricultural and resource policies (T.W. Hertel).
Agriculture and the macroeconomy, with emphasis on developing countries (M. Schiff, A. Valdés).
The macroeconomics of agriculture (P.G. Ardeni, J. Freebairn).
Agriculture and economic development (C.P. Timmer).
The rural sector in transition economies (K. Brooks, J. Nash).
Rural development and rural policy (A. de Janvry, R. Murgai, E. Sadoulet).
Agriculture in the macroeconomy: Theory and measurement [synthesis of Part 4] (P. Abbott, A. McCalla).
Description
The subject matter of agricultural economics has both broadened and deepened and the chapters of this handbook present innovative work in the field. This volume contains sections on "agriculture, natural resources and the environment" and "agriculture in the macroeconomy". Volume 2B completes the handbook with a section on "agriculture and food policy". Although agricultural economists have always paid attention to these topics, research devoted to them has increased substantially in scope as well as depth in recent years.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 17th December 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885902
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510808
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bruce L. Gardner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Gordon C. Rausser Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA