Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 2B
1st Edition
Agricultural and Food Policy
Table of Contents
Volume 2B. Part 5: Agricultural and Food Policy. The incidence of agricultural policy (J.M. Alston, J.S. James). Information, incentives, and the design of agricultural policies (R.G. Chambers). Market failures and second-best analysis, with a focus on nutrition, credit, and incomplete markets (R. Innes). Political economy of agricultural policy (H. de Gorter, J. Swinnen). Agricultural trade economics (L.S. Karp, J.M. Perloff). International trade policy and negotiations (D.A. Sumner, S. Tangermann). Public policy: Its many analytical dimensions (G.C. Rausser, R.E. Goodhue). Food security and food assistance programs (C.B. Barrett). Food security and the world food situation (R.C. Duncan). Policy-related developments in agricultural economics: Synthesis of Handbook Volume 2 (B.L. Gardner, D.G. Johnson).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 628
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2002
- Published:
- 17th December 2002
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080885896
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510792
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bruce L. Gardner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA
Gordon C. Rausser Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA