Handbook of Agricultural Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444510792, 9780080885896

Handbook of Agricultural Economics, Volume 2B

1st Edition

Agricultural and Food Policy

Editors: Bruce L. Gardner Gordon C. Rausser
eBook ISBN: 9780080885896
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444510792
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th December 2002
Page Count: 628
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
15700.00
13345.00
177.27
150.68
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Volume 2B. Part 5: Agricultural and Food Policy. The incidence of agricultural policy (J.M. Alston, J.S. James). Information, incentives, and the design of agricultural policies (R.G. Chambers). Market failures and second-best analysis, with a focus on nutrition, credit, and incomplete markets (R. Innes). Political economy of agricultural policy (H. de Gorter, J. Swinnen). Agricultural trade economics (L.S. Karp, J.M. Perloff). International trade policy and negotiations (D.A. Sumner, S. Tangermann). Public policy: Its many analytical dimensions (G.C. Rausser, R.E. Goodhue). Food security and food assistance programs (C.B. Barrett). Food security and the world food situation (R.C. Duncan). Policy-related developments in agricultural economics: Synthesis of Handbook Volume 2 (B.L. Gardner, D.G. Johnson).

Details

No. of pages:
628
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2002
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080885896
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444510792

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bruce L. Gardner Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, MD, USA

Gordon C. Rausser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, CA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.