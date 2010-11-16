Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780123808806, 9780123808813

Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences

7th Edition

Editors: Linda George
eBook ISBN: 9780123808813
Paperback ISBN: 9780123808806
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th November 2010
Page Count: 388
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
62.99
53.54
102.95
87.51
78.95
67.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

About the Editors

Part 1: Theory and Methods

1. Age, the Life Course, and the Sociological Imagination: Prospects for Theory

2. Aging, Cohorts, and Methods

Part 2: Aging and Social Structure

3. Demography and Aging

4. Trends in Longevity and Prospects for the Future

5. Disability, Functioning, and Aging

6. Global Aging

7. Racial and Ethnic Influences Over the Life Course

8. Stratification and Inequality Over the Life Course

Part 3: Social Factors and Social Institutions

9. Health Disparities Among Older Adults: Life Course Influences and Policy Solutions

10. Molecular Genetics, Aging, and Well-being: Sensitive Period, Accumulation, and Pathway Models

11. Social Factors, Depression, and Aging

12. Aging, Inheritance, and Gift-Giving

13. Economic Status of the Aged in the United States

14. Employment and Aging

15. The Changing Residential Environments of Older People

16. Civic Engagement and Aging

17. Late-Life Death and Dying in 21st-Century America

Part 4: Aging and Society

18. The Political Economy of Pension Reform in Europe

19. Politics and Aging in the United States

20. The Future of Retirement Security

21. Organization and Financing of Health Care

22. Long-Term Care Financing, Service Delivery, and Quality Assurance: The International Experience

23. Gender, Aging, and Social Policy

24. Aging and Social Intervention: Life Course Perspectives

25. Fiscal Implications of Population Aging

Author Index

Subject Index








Description

Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences, Seventh Edition, provides extensive reviews and critical evaluations of research on the social aspects of aging. It also makes available major references and identifies high-priority topics for future research. The book is organized into four parts. Part 1 reviews developments in the field of age and the life course (ALC) studies and presents guidelines on conducting cohort analysis. Part 2 covers the demographic aspects of aging; longevity trends; disability and aging; and stratification and inequality research. Part 3 includes chapters that examine socioeconomic position and racial/ethnic disparities in health at older ages; the role of social factors in the distribution, antecedents, and consequences of depression; and aspects of private wealth transfers and the changing nature of family gift-giving. Part 4 deals with pension reform in Europe; the political activities of older Americans; the future of retirement security; and gender differences in old age. The Handbook is intended for researchers, professional practitioners, and students in the field of aging. It can also serve as a basic reference tool for scholars, professionals, and others who are not presently engaged in research and practice directly focused on aging and the aged.

Key Features

  • Contains all the main areas of social science gerontological research in one volume
  • Begins with a section on theory and methods
  • Edited by one of the fathers of gerontology (Binstock) and contributors represent top scholars in gerontology

Readership

Researchers and students in gerontology

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123808813
Paperback ISBN:
9780123808806

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Linda George Editor

Linda K. George is Professor of Sociology at Duke University where she also serves as Associate Director of the Duke University Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development. She is a fellow and past president of the Gerontological Society of America (GSA). She is former chair of the Aging and Life Course Section and the Sociology of Mental Health Section of the American Sociological Association (ASA). She is former editor of the Journal of Gerontology, Social Sciences. She is currently associate editor of Social Psychology Quarterly and former associate editor of Demography. Professor George is the author or editor of eight books and author of more than 250 journal articles and book chapters. She co-edited the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh editions of the Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences. Her major research interests include social factors and illness, stress and social support, and mental health and well-being across the life course. Among the honors Professor George has received are Phi Beta Kappa, the Duke University Distinguished Teaching Award, the Mentorship Award from the Behavioral and Social Sciences Section of GSA, the Dean’s Mentoring Award from the Graduate School of Duke University, the Kleemeier Award from the GSA, and the Matilda White Riley Award from the ASA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, Durham, NC, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.