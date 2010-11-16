Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences
7th Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Part 1: Theory and Methods
1. Age, the Life Course, and the Sociological Imagination: Prospects for Theory
2. Aging, Cohorts, and Methods
Part 2: Aging and Social Structure
3. Demography and Aging
4. Trends in Longevity and Prospects for the Future
5. Disability, Functioning, and Aging
6. Global Aging
7. Racial and Ethnic Influences Over the Life Course
8. Stratification and Inequality Over the Life Course
Part 3: Social Factors and Social Institutions
9. Health Disparities Among Older Adults: Life Course Influences and Policy Solutions
10. Molecular Genetics, Aging, and Well-being: Sensitive Period, Accumulation, and Pathway Models
11. Social Factors, Depression, and Aging
12. Aging, Inheritance, and Gift-Giving
13. Economic Status of the Aged in the United States
14. Employment and Aging
15. The Changing Residential Environments of Older People
16. Civic Engagement and Aging
17. Late-Life Death and Dying in 21st-Century America
Part 4: Aging and Society
18. The Political Economy of Pension Reform in Europe
19. Politics and Aging in the United States
20. The Future of Retirement Security
21. Organization and Financing of Health Care
22. Long-Term Care Financing, Service Delivery, and Quality Assurance: The International Experience
23. Gender, Aging, and Social Policy
24. Aging and Social Intervention: Life Course Perspectives
25. Fiscal Implications of Population Aging
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences, Seventh Edition, provides extensive reviews and critical evaluations of research on the social aspects of aging. It also makes available major references and identifies high-priority topics for future research. The book is organized into four parts. Part 1 reviews developments in the field of age and the life course (ALC) studies and presents guidelines on conducting cohort analysis. Part 2 covers the demographic aspects of aging; longevity trends; disability and aging; and stratification and inequality research. Part 3 includes chapters that examine socioeconomic position and racial/ethnic disparities in health at older ages; the role of social factors in the distribution, antecedents, and consequences of depression; and aspects of private wealth transfers and the changing nature of family gift-giving. Part 4 deals with pension reform in Europe; the political activities of older Americans; the future of retirement security; and gender differences in old age. The Handbook is intended for researchers, professional practitioners, and students in the field of aging. It can also serve as a basic reference tool for scholars, professionals, and others who are not presently engaged in research and practice directly focused on aging and the aged.
Key Features
- Contains all the main areas of social science gerontological research in one volume
- Begins with a section on theory and methods
- Edited by one of the fathers of gerontology (Binstock) and contributors represent top scholars in gerontology
Readership
Researchers and students in gerontology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 16th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123808813
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123808806
Linda George Editor
Linda K. George is Professor of Sociology at Duke University where she also serves as Associate Director of the Duke University Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development. She is a fellow and past president of the Gerontological Society of America (GSA). She is former chair of the Aging and Life Course Section and the Sociology of Mental Health Section of the American Sociological Association (ASA). She is former editor of the Journal of Gerontology, Social Sciences. She is currently associate editor of Social Psychology Quarterly and former associate editor of Demography. Professor George is the author or editor of eight books and author of more than 250 journal articles and book chapters. She co-edited the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh editions of the Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences. Her major research interests include social factors and illness, stress and social support, and mental health and well-being across the life course. Among the honors Professor George has received are Phi Beta Kappa, the Duke University Distinguished Teaching Award, the Mentorship Award from the Behavioral and Social Sciences Section of GSA, the Dean’s Mentoring Award from the Graduate School of Duke University, the Kleemeier Award from the GSA, and the Matilda White Riley Award from the ASA.
