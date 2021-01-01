Reflecting the extraordinary growth of research on aging individuals, populations, and the dynamic culmination of the life course, the Ninth Edition of Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences provides a comprehensive synthesis and review of the latest research findings in the social sciences of aging. The complexities of population dynamics, cohort succession, and policy changes modify the world and its inhabitants in ways that must be vigilantly monitored so that aging research remains relevant and accurate. Completely revised, this edition not only includes the foundational, classic themes of aging research, but also a rich array of emerging topics and perspectives that advance the field in exciting ways. New topics include families, immigration, social factors and cognition, caregiving, neighborhoods and built environments, natural disasters, religion and health, and sexual behavior, among others.

The Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences serves as a useful resource—an inspiration to those searching for ways to contribute to the aging enterprise, and a tribute to the rich bodies of scholarship that comprise aging research in the social sciences.