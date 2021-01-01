Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences
9th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Aging, the Life Course, and the Sociological Imagination
2. Aging, Cohorts, and Methods/Quantitative Methods
3. Qualitative Methods
4. Demography of Aging
5. Immigration
6. Global Aging
7. Racial and Ethnic Influences over the Life Course
8. Stratification and Inequality over the Life Course
9. Gender and Aging
10. Families
11. Health Disparities among Older Adults
12. Social Factors and Cognition
13. Stress and Aging
14. Caregiving
15. Economic Status of the Aged in the United States
16. Employment and Aging
17. Effects of Neighborhoods and the Built Environment
18. Effects of Natural Disasters on Older Adults
19. Politics and Aging in the United States
20. The Future of the Retirement Security
21. Organization and Financing of Health Care
22. Religion and Health in Later Life
23. Social Networks of Older people
24. Aging and Sexual Behavior
25. Early Origins of Adult Health
Description
Reflecting the extraordinary growth of research on aging individuals, populations, and the dynamic culmination of the life course, the Ninth Edition of Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences provides a comprehensive synthesis and review of the latest research findings in the social sciences of aging. The complexities of population dynamics, cohort succession, and policy changes modify the world and its inhabitants in ways that must be vigilantly monitored so that aging research remains relevant and accurate. Completely revised, this edition not only includes the foundational, classic themes of aging research, but also a rich array of emerging topics and perspectives that advance the field in exciting ways. New topics include families, immigration, social factors and cognition, caregiving, neighborhoods and built environments, natural disasters, religion and health, and sexual behavior, among others.
The Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences serves as a useful resource—an inspiration to those searching for ways to contribute to the aging enterprise, and a tribute to the rich bodies of scholarship that comprise aging research in the social sciences.
Key Features
- Includes aging topics at both the micro- and macro-level
- Addresses the intersection of the individual and aggregate factors
- Covers a spectrum of disciplines, including demography, economics, epidemiology, gerontology, political science, psychology, social work, sociology, and statistics
- Brings together the work of almost fifty leading scholars to provide a deeper understanding of aging
Readership
Clinicians, researchers, and students in gerontology, developmental psychology, psychiatry, sociology, biology, and other related health care professions tasked with caring for the aging population
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159705
About the Editors
Kenneth Ferraro
Kenneth F. Ferraro is Distinguished Professor of Sociology and founding Director of the Center on Aging and the Life Course at Purdue University. He is the author of over 100 peer-reviewed articles and two books and has edited four editions of Gerontology: Perspectives and Issues. Ferraro’s recent research focuses on health inequality over the life course. Current projects examine the early origins of adult health, health disparities, and the health consequences of obesity. With interests in how stratification processes unfold over the life course, he has developed cumulative inequality theory for the study of human development, aging, and health. A fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, Ferraro formerly edited Journal of Gerontology: Social Sciences and chaired the Behavioral and Social Sciences section of GSA. He also is a member of the honorary Sociological Research Association and former chair of the Section on Aging and Life Course of the American Sociological Association (ASA). GSA has honored Professor Ferraro with the Distinguished Mentor Award, Richard Kalish Innovation Publication Award, and the Best Paper Award for Theoretical Developments in Social Gerontology. ASA honors from the Section on Aging and the Life Course include Outstanding Publication Award and Matilda White Riley Distinguished Scholar Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Sociology and founding Director of the Center on Aging and the Life Course, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Deborah Carr
Deborah Carr is Professor of Sociology at Boston University. She earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1997. Dr. Carr has held faculty positions at University of Michigan, University of Wisconsin, and most recently at Rutgers University, where she was acting director of the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy & Aging Research. Her research interests include aging and the life course, psychosocial factors influences on health over the life course, and end-of-life issues. Her latest book project, Golden Years: Social Inequalities in Later Life (under contract, Russell Sage) delves into the ways that persistent race, class, and gender inequalities shape experiences of old age in the United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Sociology, Boston University, USA
