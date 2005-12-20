The Handbook of Aging and the Social Sciences, Sixth Edition provides a comprehensive summary and evaluation of recent research on the social aspects of aging. The 25 chapters are divided into four sections discussing Aging and Time, Aging and Social Structure, Social Factors and Social Institutions, and Aging and Society. Within this context, aging is examined from the perspectives of many disciplines and professions including anthropology, bioethics, demography, economics, epidemiology, law, political science, psychology, and sociology.

The Sixth Edition of the Handbook is virtually 100% new material. Seventeen chapters are on subjects not carried in the previous edition. Seven topics were carried over from the previous edition but written by new authors with fresh perspectives and brought up to date. Some of the exciting new topics include social relationships in late life, technological change and aging, religion and aging, lifestyle and aging, perceived quality of life, economic security in retirement, and aging and the law. There is also a greater emphasis on international perspectives, particularly in chapters on aging and politics, diversity and aging, and immigration.

The Handbook will be of use to researchers and professional practitioners working with the aged. It is also suitable for use as a course text for graduate and advanced undergraduate courses on aging and the social sciences.