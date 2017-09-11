Handbook of Advanced Chromatography /Mass Spectrometry Techniques is a compendium of new and advanced analytical techniques that have been developed in recent years for analysis of all types of molecules in a variety of complex matrices, from foods to fuel to pharmaceuticals and more. Focusing on areas that are becoming widely used or growing rapidly, this is a comprehensive volume that describes both theoretical and practical aspects of advanced methods for analysis. Written by authors who have published the foundational works in the field, the chapters have an emphasis on lipids, but reach a broader audience by including advanced analytical techniques applied to a variety of fields.

Handbook of Advanced Chromatography / Mass Spectrometry Techniques is the ideal reference for those just entering the analytical fields covered, but also for those experienced analysts who want a combination of an overview of the techniques plus specific and pragmatic details not often covered in journal reports. The authors provide, in one source, a synthesis of knowledge that is scattered across a multitude of literature articles. The combination of pragmatic hints and tips with theoretical concepts and demonstrated applications provides both breadth and depth to produce a valuable and enduring reference manual. It is well suited for advanced analytical instrumentation students as well as for analysts seeking additional knowledge or a deeper understanding of familiar techniques.