Handbook of Advanced Ceramics
1st Edition
Materials, Applications, Processing and Properties
Description
A two-volume reference set for all ceramicists, both in research and working in industry
The only definitive reference covering the entire field of advanced ceramics from fundamental science and processing to application
Contributions from over 50 leading researchers from around the world
This new Handbook will be an essential resource for ceramicists. It includes contributions from leading researchers around the world, and includes sections on: Basic Science of Advanced Ceramic, Functional Ceramics (electro-ceramics and optoelectro-ceramics) and engineering ceramics.
Key Features
Readership
Ceramicists, Materials Scientists
Table of Contents
Volume 1: Basic Science of Advanced Ceramics; Raw Materials; Forming and Drying; Sintering; Synthesis of Single Crystals; Machining; Joining and Coating; Fracture Mechanics; Testing and Evaluation. Volume 2: Insulating Ceramics; Semiconductive Ceramics; Ionic Conductor; Piezoelectric Ceramics; Dielectric Ceramics; Magnetic Ceramics; Optoelectroceramics; Superconductive Ceramics; Engineering Ceramics; High Temperature High Strength Ceramics; Porous Ceramics for Filtration; High Hardness Wear Resistant Ceramics; Ceramic Materials for Energy Storage, Li-ion Batteries; Extruded Cordierite Honeycomb Ceramics for Environmental Application; Ceramics for Biomedical Applications; Ceramic Matrix Composites; Functionally Graded Materials; Intelligent Ceramics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 17th September 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080532943
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126546408
About the Editor-in-Chief
Shigeyuki Somiya
About the Editor
Shigeyuki Somiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan
Fritz Aldinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Max Planck Institute fur Metallforshung, Germany
Richard Spriggs
Affiliations and Expertise
Alfred University, USA
Kenji Uchino
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University, USA
Kunihito Koumoto
Affiliations and Expertise
Nagoya University, Japan
Masayuki Kaneno
Affiliations and Expertise
Japan Ceramics Association, Japan