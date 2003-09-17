Handbook of Advanced Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126546408, 9780080532943

Handbook of Advanced Ceramics

1st Edition

Materials, Applications, Processing and Properties

Editor-in-Chiefs: Shigeyuki Somiya
Editors: Shigeyuki Somiya Fritz Aldinger Richard Spriggs Kenji Uchino Kunihito Koumoto Masayuki Kaneno
eBook ISBN: 9780080532943
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126546408
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 2003
Page Count: 1320
Description

A two-volume reference set for all ceramicists, both in research and working in industry

The only definitive reference covering the entire field of advanced ceramics from fundamental science and processing to application

Contributions from over 50 leading researchers from around the world

This new Handbook will be an essential resource for ceramicists. It includes contributions from leading researchers around the world, and includes sections on: Basic Science of Advanced Ceramic, Functional Ceramics (electro-ceramics and optoelectro-ceramics) and engineering ceramics.

Readership

Ceramicists, Materials Scientists

Table of Contents

Volume 1: Basic Science of Advanced Ceramics; Raw Materials; Forming and Drying; Sintering; Synthesis of Single Crystals; Machining; Joining and Coating; Fracture Mechanics; Testing and Evaluation. Volume 2: Insulating Ceramics; Semiconductive Ceramics; Ionic Conductor; Piezoelectric Ceramics; Dielectric Ceramics; Magnetic Ceramics; Optoelectroceramics; Superconductive Ceramics; Engineering Ceramics; High Temperature High Strength Ceramics; Porous Ceramics for Filtration; High Hardness Wear Resistant Ceramics; Ceramic Materials for Energy Storage, Li-ion Batteries; Extruded Cordierite Honeycomb Ceramics for Environmental Application; Ceramics for Biomedical Applications; Ceramic Matrix Composites; Functionally Graded Materials; Intelligent Ceramics.

About the Editor-in-Chief

Shigeyuki Somiya

About the Editor

Shigeyuki Somiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan

Fritz Aldinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Max Planck Institute fur Metallforshung, Germany

Richard Spriggs

Affiliations and Expertise

Alfred University, USA

Kenji Uchino

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, USA

Kunihito Koumoto

Affiliations and Expertise

Nagoya University, Japan

Masayuki Kaneno

Affiliations and Expertise

Japan Ceramics Association, Japan

