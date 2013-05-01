Handbook of Advanced Ceramics
2nd Edition
Materials, Applications, Processing, and Properties
This new handbook will be an essential resource for ceramicists. It includes contributions from leading researchers around the world and includes sections on Basic Science of Advanced Ceramics, Functional Ceramics (electro-ceramics and optoelectro-ceramics) and engineering ceramics.
- Contributions from more than 50 leading researchers from around the world
- Covers basic science of advanced ceramics, functional ceramics (electro-ceramics and optoelectro-ceramics), and engineering ceramics
- Approximately 750 illustrations
Ceramicists, Materials Scientists
Dedications
Preface to the First Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Acknowledgments to the First Edition
Acknowledgments to the Second Edition
List of Editors
List of Contributors
Fine Ceramics
Part 1: Methods for Characterization of Advanced Ceramics
1.1: Electron Microscopy
Chapter 1.1.1. The Latest Analytical Electron Microscope and its Application to Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 General Overview of Analytical Electron Microscope
3 Transmission Electron Microscopy
4 Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy
5 Analysis Method
6 Application of Analytical Electron Microscopy to Ceramics
7 Conclusion
References
Part 2: Advanced Carbons
Chapter 2.1. Advanced Carbon Materials
1 Carbon Materials
2 Chemical Bonding and Carbon Families
3 Structure
4 Carbonization and Graphitization
5 Various Carbon Materials
6 Importance of Textures in Carbon Materials
References
Chapter 2.2. Novel Carbon-Based Nanomaterials: Graphene and Graphitic Nanoribbons
1 Introduction
2 Theoretical Studies on Physical–Chemical Properties of Graphene Nanoribbons
3 Defects in Graphene and Graphene Nanoribbons
4 Synthesis Methods of Graphene and Graphitic Nanoribbons
5 Role of Chemical Doping in Graphene Nanoribbons
6 Experimental Detection of Edge-States in Graphene Nanoribbons
7 Graphene Applications
8 Future Work
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.3. Nanodiamond—An Emerging Nano-carbon Material
1 Diamond as ceramics
2 Discovery of Nano Single-Crystalline Diamond
3 Characteristic Properties and Behaviors of NSCD
4 Potential Applications of NSCD
5 Summary and Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.4. Catalytic Carbons – Cathode Catalytic Carbons
1 Introduction
2 Carbon Alloys
References
Chapter 2.5. Nuclear Graphite
1 Introduction
2 Outline of HTGRS
3 R&DS for VHTR Developments
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2.6. Carbon Materials for Si Semiconductor Manufacturing
1 Introduction
2 Silicon Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes
3 Manufacturing Processes for Polycrystalline Silicon
4 Manufacturing Process for Monocrystalline Silicon
5 Processes of Machining a Silicon Single-Crystal Ingot
6 Manufacturing Process of Epitaxial Wafers
7 CVD Membrane Forming Process
8 Dry-Etching Process
9 Ion Implantation Process
10 Thermal Diffusion Process
Chapter 2.7. Isotropic Graphite for Electric Discharge Machining
1 What is Electric Discharge Machining?
2 What is a Mold?
3 Choice Between Electric Discharge Machining and Cutting to Best Suit the Purpose
4 Principle of Electric Discharge Machining
5 Kinds of Electrode used in Electric Discharge Machining
6 Kinds of Graphite Electrode Material for Electrical Discharge Machining
7 High-performance Graphite
8 Concluding Remarks
Chapter 2.8. Carbon Fibers
1 Background
2 PAN-based Carbon Fibers
3 Pitch-based Carbon Fibers
4 Rayon and Bio-based Precursors
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.9. Activated Carbon Fibers
1 Introduction
2 Preparation of ACFS
3 Activated Carbon Nanofibers (ACNFs) and Activated Multiwalled Carbon Nanotubes (AMWCNTS)
4 Some Examples on ACF Applications
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2.10. Carbon–Carbon Composites
1 Fibrous Preforms
2 Processing of C/CS
3 Properties of C/CS
4 Oxidation Protection of C/CS
5 Applications of C/CS
References
Chapter 2.11. Carbon Materials used for Polymer Electrolyte Fuel Cells
1 Introduction
2 Operating Principles and Characteristics of PEFCs
3 Separators
4 Current Collectors
5 Electrocatalyst
6 Proton Conductor
7 Conclusion
References
Chapter 2.12. Carbons for Supercapacitors
1 Electric Double-Layer Capacitors
2 General Aspects of Carbons for EDLCs
3 Template Method for Pore Structure Control of Electrode Carbons
4 Nitrogen-Enriched Carbons
5 Exfoliated Carbon Fibers
6 Carbon-Coated Transition-Metal Carbides
7 Carbon Xerogels with Conductive Polymer Nano-Coating
8 Summary
References
Part 3: Advanced Non-Oxide Ceramics
Chapter 3.1. Silicon Carbide and Other Carbides: From Stars to the Advanced Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Carbides in Nature
3 Transition Metal Carbides
4 Covalent Carbides
5 Synthesis
6 Extreme Environment Application
7 Importance of Natural and Synthetic Carbides
References
Chapter 3.2. Review and Overview of Silicon Nitride and SiAlON, Including their Applications
Introduction
Sub Chapter 1 High Thermal Conductivity Silicon Nitride Ceramics
Sub Chapter 2 Development of Silicon Nitride for High-Temperature Use
Sub Chapter 3 Low-Friction Si3N4 Ceramics with Carbon Fiber
Sub Chapter 4 Frictional Properties and Microstructure of Si3N4 Containing Mo and Fe Compounds Prepared by Hot Pressing [1,2]
Sub Chapter 5 Low-cost Fabrication of Silicon Nitride Ceramics
Sub Chapter 6 High-Strength and High-Toughness Silicon Nitride Ceramics
Sub Chapter 7 Development of Fine-Grained Silicon Nitride Ceramics with a Small Amount of Sintering Additive
Sub Chapter 8 Development of Advanced α-SiAlON Ceramics
Sub Chapter 9 Applications
9.1 Automotive Applications
9.2 Industrial Applications
Chapter 3.3. Recent Progress in Zr(Hf)B2 Based Ultrahigh Temperature Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Processing of Zr(Hf)B2-Based UHTCs and their Composites
3 Oxidation Behavior of Zr(Hf)B2 Ceramics and Composites
4 Mechanical Properties
5 Deformation Behavior of UHTCs
6 Summary
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 3.4. Ceramic Bearings and Seals
1 Introduction
2 Ceramic Bearings
3 Ceramic Sliding Bearings and Mechanical Seals
4 Corrosion of Ceramic Sealing and Bearing Materials
References
Part 4: Advanced Ceramics Related to Energy Generation and Storage
Chapter 4.1. Hydrogen-Production Technologies Using Amorphous Silica Membranes
1 Introduction
2 Pore-Size Control of Silica Membranes Prepared by Chemical Vapor Deposition
3 Membrane Performance Under Hydrothermal Conditions
4 Prediction of the Performance of Membrane Reactors
5 Dehydrogenating Organic Hydrides
6 Decomposing Hydrogen Sulfide
7 Methane Steam Reforming
8 Summary
References
Chapter 4.2. All-Solid-State Li Battery for Future Energy Technology
1 Introduction
2 Honeycomb-Type 3D Battery
3 All-Solid-State Battery With 3DOM Structure
4 Summary
References
Chapter 4.3. Advanced Ceramics for Nuclear Applications
1 Introduction
2 Basics of Neutron Irradiation Effects with Matter
3 Radiation Damage of Advanced Ceramics
4 Advanced Ceramics for Fission Reactors and Fuel Cycle
5 Advanced Ceramics for Fusion Reactors
6 Conclusion
References
Part 5: Advanced Optical Ceramics
Chapter 5.1. Glass-Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Glass-Ceramics With Minimal Thermal Expansion
3 Glass-Ceramics With Special Optical Properties
4 Machinable Glass-Ceramics
5 High-strength and High-toughness Glass-ceramics
6 Biomaterials
7 Products With Special Electrical and Magnetic Properties
8 Applications in Energy Technology
References
Chapter 5.2. New Glasses for Photonics
1 Introduction
2 Nonlinear Optical Glass
3 Magneto-optical Glass
4 Other Important Glasses for Photonics
5 Summary
References
Chapter 5.3. Optical Resonators and Amplifiers: Fiber, Waveguide, and Spherical Lasers
1 Introduction
2 Fiber Lasers and Fiber Amplifiers
3 Spherical Cavity Glass Lasers
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Part 6: Advanced Electroceramics
Chapter 6.1. Multi-layered Ceramic Capacitors
1 High-Capacitance MLCCs With Nickel Internal Electrodes
2 Nonlinear Dielectricity of MLCCs
3 Capacitance Aging in MLCCs
4 Size Effect of BaTiO3 Ceramics
5 Reliability of MLCCS – Lifetime in HALT
6 Computer Simulation and Further Prospective of MLCC Technology
References
Chapter 6.2. Lead-Free Piezoelectric Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Perovskite-structured Piezoelectric Ceramics
3 Summary
References
Chapter 6.3. Heat Capacity Study of Functional Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Thermodynamic Properties of Formation and Growth of Ferroelectric Nanoregion in Relaxors
3 Thermodynamic Studies of Giant Particle-Size Effect on the Phase Transition in Dielectric Crystals
4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 6.4. New Frontiers Opened Up Through Function Cultivation in Transparent Oxides
1 Introduction
2 Research Concept and Strategy
3 Light metal TCO: 12CaO·7Al2O3 with Built-in Nano-Porous Structure
4 Transparent Amorphous Oxide Semiconductors
5 Iron-Pnictide Superconductors
6 Future Challenge: Ubiquitous Element Strategy
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 6.5. Rapid Prototyping of Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Process Chain in Ceramic Solid Freeform Fabrication
3 3D Additive Manufacturing Techniques
4 Data File Formats
5 Applications of RP Techniques
References
Part 7: Advanced Bio- and Medical Ceramics
Chapter 7.1. Biomorphous Ceramics from Lignocellulosic Preforms
1 Introduction
2 Lignocellulosic Cellular Preforms
3 Processing
4 Microstructure and Mechanical Properties
5 Applications
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 7.2. Application of a Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation for In Situ Monitoring of Interfacial Phenomena between Bioceramics and Cells
1 Introduction
2 Interface Between Bioceramics and Cells
3 In Situ Monitoring of Interfacial Phenomena
4 Summary
References
Chapter 7.3. Anticancer Diagnoses and Treatments Using Ferrite Nanoparticles and Bulk
1 Introduction
2 High-Performance MRI Contrast Agent
3 Mediators for Self-controlled Induction Heating
4 Sentinel Lymph Node Mapping for Monitoring Cancer Metastasis
References
Part 8: Advanced Combustion Engine Parts
Chapter 8.1. Diesel Particulate Filters
1 Introduction
2 Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM)
3 Limits
4 Working Principle of DPFS
5 Design and Properties of DPFS
6 Ceramic DPFS
7 Market Situation
8 Outlook
References
Part 9: Advanced Ceramics Related to Mechanical Properties and Fracture Mechanics
Chapter 9.1. Mechanical Properties of Ceramics
1 Important Properties
2 Elastic Properties
3 Plasticity, Compressive Strength, Yield Strength, and Hardness
4 Thermal Strains and Thermal Stresses
5 Thermal Diffusion
6 Toughness
7 Strength
8 Strength Degradation with Time
9 Final Remarks
References
Chapter 9.2. Testing and Evaluation of Mechanical Properties
1 Introduction
2 Fracture Strength
3 Fatigue and Slow Crack Growth
4 Creep and Creep Rupture
References
Chapter 9.3. Microstructural Control and Mechanical Properties
1 Introduction
2 Grain Morphology Control
3 Fibrous Grain Alignment
4 Grain Boundary Phase Control
5 Porous Structure Control
References
Chapter 9.4. Determination of the Mechanical Reliability of Brittle Materials
1 Introduction
2 Lifetime Prediction Expressions
3 Measurement Procedures
4 Uncertainty Calculations
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9.5. Fracture Mechanics
1 Introduction
2 Linear-elastic Fracture Mechanics
3 Methods for the Determination of Fracture Toughness KIc
4 Mode-II and Mixed-Mode Fracture Toughness
5 Fracture of Piezoelectric Ceramics
6 R-Curve Behavior
7 Subcritical Crack Growth
8 The Loading Parameter C∗
References
Chapter 9.6. Fracture Mechanics Measurements
Glossary
1 Introduction
2 Fracture Mechanics Background
3 Fracture Mechanics Specimens
4 Double Torsion Test
5 Tests Based on Flexural Loading
6 Indentation Methods
7 Double Cleavage Drilled Compression
8 Interpretation and Use of Fracture Mechanics Data
9 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9.7. Layered Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Residual Stresses in Layered Ceramics
3 Mechanical Behavior
4 Design Guidelines to Optimize Strength and Toughness
5 Outlook
References
Chapter 9.8. Environmentally Enhanced Fracture of Glasses and Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Early Studies
3 Direct Crack Growth Studies
4 Mathematical Modeling
5 Polycrystalline Materials
6 Summary
7 What is yet Unknown
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9.9. Development of Superplastic Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Mechanical Properties and Mechanism of Superplasticity
3 Superplastic Ceramics
4 Application of Superplasticity
References
Part 10: Advanced Ceramic Coating: Science and Technology
Chapter 10.1. Joining Ceramics and Metals
1 Introduction
2 Interface Chemistries
3 Physical Contact at Interface
4 Surface Roughness and Damage of Bond Face of Ceramics
5 Thermal Stress
6 Joining Process
7 Summary
References
Chapter 10.2. Heat-Resistant Coating Technology for Gas Turbines
1 Introduction
2 Development of Heat-Resistant Superalloys for Gas Turbines
3 Development of Heat-Resistant Coatings for Gas Turbines
4 Development of Thermal Barrier Coatings
5 Damage Modes Observed in Thermal Barrier Coatings
6 Heat-Resistant Evaluation Technology
7 Conclusions
References
Chapter 10.3. Application of High-Temperature Corrosion-Resistant Ceramics and Coatings under Aggressive Corrosion Environment in Waste-To-Energy Boilers
1 Introduction
2 Corrosion Environments of Waste-To-Energy Boilers
3 Application of Advanced Refractory Materials
4 Advances in High-Temperature Corrosion-resistant Materials and Coatings
5 Field Experiences of Cermet and Ceramic Coatings for Superheaters
6 Deterioration Mechanisms of Coatings
7 Summary
References
Chapter 10.4. A New Thick Film Coating Technology-Laser Chemical Vapor Deposition
1 Introduction
2 CVD for High-Speed Deposition
3 YSZ Thermal Barrier Coating
4 α-Al2O3 Coating for Cutting Tools
5 HAp Coating for Dental Implants
6 Summary
References
Chapter 10.5. Aerosol Deposition Method for Room-Temperature Ceramic Coating and Its Applications
1 Introduction
2 Aerosol Deposition Method
3 Room-Temperature Impact Consolidation (RTIC)
4 Deposition Properties and Layer Patterning
5 Electrical Properties and Recovering Properties by Heat Treatment
6 Antiplasma Corrosion Components Using AD-yttrium Oxide Layer [18]
7 Application to MEMS Devices
8 Potential of Energy Application
9 Future Prospects for Using AD Methods in Material Integration Technology
References
Part 11: Processing, and Related Materials, and Their Applications and Properties
11.1: Advanced Powder
Chapter 11.1.1. Ceramic Powders for Advanced Ceramics: What are Ideal Ceramic Powders for Advanced Ceramics?
1 Introduction
2 Characteristics of Powders [8,11,12,15]
3 Methods to Produce Fine Ceramic Powders [1,5,11,12,15,19–23][1,5,11,12,15,19–23]
4 Hydrothermal Syntheses and Characteristics of Hydrothermal Powders [4,5,11,25,36–45][4,5,11,25,36–45]
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11.1.2. Sol–Gel Process and Applications
1 Introduction
2 Chemical Reactions in Sol–Gel Solutions
3 Formation of Shapes and Microstructures
4 Applications
5 Recent Topics on Sol–Gel Method
6 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11.1.3. Colloidal Processing Fundamentals
1 Introduction of Powder Processing
2 Colloidal Processing Concepts and Theories
3 Rheological Properties of Ceramic Slurries
4 Processing Additives
5 Forming Techniques
6 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 11.1.4. Solvothermal Synthesis of Metal Oxides
1 Introduction
2 Safety Consideration
3 Solvothermal Synthesis of Metal Oxides – Case Studies
4 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11.1.5. Supercritical Hydrothermal Synthesis
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of Supercritical Hydrothermal Synthesis
3 Apparatus
4 NP Synthesis by Supercritical Hydrothermal Synthesis
5 Supercritical Hydrothermal Synthesis of Organic–Inorganic Hybrid Nanoparticles
6 Self-assembly of Hybrid Organic–Inorganic Nanoparticles
7 Hybrid Nanomaterials
8 Summary
References
Chapter 11.1.6. Controlled Thermal Plasma Processing of Ceramic Nanopowders
1 Introduction
2 Controlled RF Thermal Plasma Processing of TiO2-based Ultrafine Particles
3 Summary
References
Chapter 11.1.7. Development of Easy-Handling Ceramic Nanoparticles: Present and Future
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Core–Shell-Type Ceria/Polymer Nanoparticles
4 Control of Particle Size
5 Change of Row Materials
6 Formation Mechanism
7 Application of Nanoparticle
8 Core–Shell-Type Other Oxide
9 Future
10 Summary
References
Chapter 11.1.8. Sonoprocess of Ceramic Materials
1 Introduction
2 Apparatus for Sonoprocess –How to Create Sonochemical Field
3 Sonochemical Effects on Ceramic Process in Practice
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11.1.9. Organic–Inorganic Hybrid Materials Prepared Through Supramolecular Assembly
1 Introduction
2 Cerasome as a Liposomal Organic–Inorganic Nanohybrid Hollow Spheres
3 Nanohybrid Coatings via Layer-by-Layer Assembly of Water-Soluble Precursor
4 Organic–Inorganic Hybrid Hollow Capsules Prepared by Colloid Templating
5 Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11.1.10. Precursor-Derived Ceramics
1 Introduction
2 Precursor Synthesis
3 Polymer-to-Ceramic Transformation
4 High Temperature Properties
5 Applications
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 11.1.11. Combinatorial Nanoscience and Technology for Solid-State Materials
1 The Why and How of Combinatorial Technology in Materials Research
2 Instrumentation of Combinatorial Technology
3 Combinatorial Methods Applied to Ceramics Research
4 Discoveries Made by Combinatorial Technology
5 High-Tech Venture: Combinatorial Material Business
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
11.2: Advanced Non-Powder
Chapter 11.2.1. Stereo Fabric Modeling Technology in Manufacturing Ceramics
References
Chapter 11.2.2. Porous Ceramic Materials
1 Introduction
2 Partial Sintering
3 Sacrificial Fugitives
4 Replica Templates
5 Direct Foaming
6 Gas Permeability
7 Summary
References
Chapter 11.2.3. Spark Plasma Sintering (SPS) Method, Systems, and Applications
1 Introduction
2 Historical Background
3 Suitable Materials For SPS Process
4 Principles of the SPS Process
5 Examples of SPS Process Applications
6 Summary and Outlook
References
Chapter 11.2.4. Functionally Graded Materials
1 Fundamentals of FGMS
2 Natural Materials with Graded Structures
3 Fabrication Processes
4 Typical Applications of FGMS
5 Future of FGMS
References
Chapter 11.2.5. Nature Technology for the Creation of Innovative Life
1 LifeStyles and Technologies Based on Environmental Issues [1]
2 A System to Create Nature Technology [1]
3 Some Present Examples [1]
4 Creation of the Functional Materials by Hydrothermal Reaction which Support the Earth Circulation
References
Chapter 11.2.6. Recent Advances in HIP Technology and Atmosphere Control in HIP Treatment
1 Introduction
2 HIP Technology
3 Conclusions and Future Perspectives
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 1258
- English
- © Academic Press 2013
- 1st May 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780123854704
- 9780123854698
Shigeyuki Somiya
"This handbook contains extensive amounts of data and property information on a broad range of advanced ceramic materials along with a variety of applications. It is primarily a handbook for those working with new cutting edge ceramic materials and processing technologies rather than traditional ceramics, since its focus is on certain types of non-traditional materials."--IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, March-April 2014
"Coverage encompasses methods for characterization; carbons, non-oxide ceramics; ceramics related to energy generation and storage, optical applications, bio- and medical applications, combustion engine parts, and fracture mechanics; the science and technology of coating; and processing and related materials."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013