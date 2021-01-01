Handbook of Advanced Approaches Towards Pollution Prevention and Control

This 2-volume handbook set condenses all relevant information on pollution prevention and control in a single source. It is an amalgamation of the latest trends in this field. The handbook set covers the principals of pollution prevention and control technologies, recent advances in pollution prevention and control technologies and their sustainability, modernization in pollution prevention and control technologies for future, and next generation of pollution prevention and control technologies. The books are an indispensable resource for researchers and academic staff in chemical and process engineering, safety engineering, environmental engineering, biotechnology, and materials engineering, specifically working on adsorption of pollutants, control of radioactive wastes, nanotechnological applications in addressing environmental problems.

Volume 1 covers topics that are related to the presentation of the principals and advances of different conventional and innovative technologies and assessment techniques to support pollution prevention and control.