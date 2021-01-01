Handbook of Advanced Approaches Towards Pollution Prevention and Control
1st Edition
Volume 1: Conventional and Innovative Technology, and Assessment Techniques for Pollution Prevention and Control
Description
This 2-volume handbook set condenses all relevant information on pollution prevention and control in a single source. It is an amalgamation of the latest trends in this field. The handbook set covers the principals of pollution prevention and control technologies, recent advances in pollution prevention and control technologies and their sustainability, modernization in pollution prevention and control technologies for future, and next generation of pollution prevention and control technologies. The books are an indispensable resource for researchers and academic staff in chemical and process engineering, safety engineering, environmental engineering, biotechnology, and materials engineering, specifically working on adsorption of pollutants, control of radioactive wastes, nanotechnological applications in addressing environmental problems.
Volume 1 covers topics that are related to the presentation of the principals and advances of different conventional and innovative technologies and assessment techniques to support pollution prevention and control.
- Provides in-depth information on principals and advances of pollution prevention and control practices
- Discusses emerging technologies and processes for advanced pollution prevention and control
- Presents the development in the use of the assessment models as tool to support the research and applications of different technologies and processes
- Provides the history, fundamentals, state of the art, and future trends
- Edited by expert team of world-class editors
Researchers and academic staff in chemical and process engineering, safety engineering, environmental engineering, biotechnology, and materials engineering, specifically working on adsorption of pollutants, control of radioactive wastes, nanotechnological applications in addressing environmental problems. This book can be used in specialized courses (undergraduate and postgraduate), and to support post doctoral research and research and development in industrial sector
Part I: Principals and Advances of Different Conventional and Innovative Technologies
1. Source reduction
2. Green chemistry processes and technologies
3. Wastewater treatment and decontamination
4. Gaseous waste treatment
5.Solid waste management
6. Hazardous waste management
7. Remediation technologies
8. Advanced analytical technique for pollution detection in different environmental compartment, i.e. soil, water, and air
Part II: Assessment Techniques to Support Pollution Prevention and Controls
9. Life cycle assessment
10. Environmental assessment
11. Safety assessments including hazard identification and analysis techniques
Rehab O Abdel Rahman
Dr. Rehab O Abdel Rahman has an academic and operational background related to the management of hazardous wastes. He has a PhD in Nuclear Engineering, and he is currently safety assessment group leader. He participated in international projects and meetings on safety cases and safety assessments especially for disposal facilitates. He supervises post graduate students, teaches undergraduate courses, and supports training activities within AEAE. He served as a member in international scientific committees. Further he is a managing editor for two international journals, (co)-edited several books, and contributed to the publication several book chapters on hazardous waste management; Planning and Implementation of Radioactive Waste Management System (2011); Radioactive pollution and control (2014); Application of nano-materials in radioactive waste management(2017); Development of assessment models to support pollution preventive and control decisions (2019); Life Cycle of Ion Exchangers in Nuclear Industry: Application and Management of Spent Exchangers (2019) and Life cycle of polymer nanocomposites matrices in hazardous waste management (accepted for publications). He co-authored scientific papers that were devoted to test different materials for their potential application in wastewater treatment, waste immobilization, and remediation barriers and identify the parameters that affect their performance.
An academic and operational background related to the management of hazardous wastes
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain
Dr Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain, PhD is an Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Director of Chemistry & EVSc Labs in the Department of Chemistry & Environmental Sciences at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), Newark, USA. His research is focused on the applications of nanotechnology & advanced materials in environment, analytical chemistry and various industries.
Adjunct Professor, Academic Advisor and Lab Director, New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), USA
