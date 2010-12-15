Handbook of Adhesives and Surface Preparation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437744613, 9781437744620

Handbook of Adhesives and Surface Preparation

1st Edition

Technology, Applications and Manufacturing

Authors: Sina Ebnesajjad
eBook ISBN: 9781437744620
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437744613
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

Preface

PART I INTRODUCTION

Chapter 1 Introduction and Adhesion Theories (Chapter 1, from Adhesives Technology, 19

pages)

Chapter 2 Introduction to Surface Preparation (Chapter 1 from Surface Treatment, 5 pages)

PART II SURFACE PREPARATION

Chapter 3 Surface Tension and Its Measurement (Chapter 2 from Surface Treatment, 20

pages)

Chapter 4 Surface and Material Characterization Techniques (Chapter 4 from Surface

Treatment, 33

Chapter 5 Material Surface Preparation Techniques (Chapter 6 from Surface Treatment,

pages)

60

pages)

Chapter 6 Surface Preparation of Metals (Chapter 7 from Surface Treatment, 42 pages)

Chapter 7 Surface Preparation of Thermoplastics, Thermosets, and Elastomers (Chapter 8

from Surface Treatment, 54 pages)

PART III ADHESIVE CHARACTERISTICS

Chapter 8 Characteristics of Adhesive Materials (Chapter 5, from Adhesives Technology, 73

pages)

NEW: Chemical structures added

Chapter 9 Heat‐resistant adhesives (Sections 4.1, 4.3, 4.4 and 4.5 from Chapter 4

Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Vol 2 by Philippe Cognard, 55

Chapter 10 UV‐Radiation curing of adhesives (Section 5.1 to the end of Chapter 5 except

pages)

Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Vol 2 by Philippe Cognard, 37 pages)

PART IV ADHESIVES FOR APPLICATIONS

Chapter 11 Adhesives for Special Adherends (Chapter 6 from Adhesives Technology, 22

pages)

Chapter 12 Adhesives for Electronics (Sections 6.2, 6.3 and 6.4 from Chapter 6

of Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Vol 1 by Philippe Cognard, 45

Chapter 13 Adhesives for Automotive and Aerospace Applications (Sections 5.3, 5.4 and 5.5

from Chapter 5

pages)

of Handbook of Adhesives and Sealants, Vol 1 by Philippe Cognard, 32 pages)

Chapter 14 Adhesives for Medical and Dental Applications (New by Sina Ebnesajjad,

estimate 20

pages)

Appendix Safety, Environmental, Economic Aspects, and Future Trends (Chapter 13 from

Adhesives Technology, 20

NEW: Regulatory frameworks: REACH, ROHS, WEEE etc

pages)

Glossary (From Adhesives Technology, 25 pages)

Index

Description

Handbook of Adhesives and Surface Preparation provides a thoroughly practical survey of all aspects of adhesives technology from selection and surface preparation to industrial applications and health and environmental factors. The resulting handbook is a hard‐working reference for a wide range of engineers and technicians working in the adhesives industry and a variety of industry sectors that make considerable use of adhesives. Particular attention is given to adhesives applications in the automotive, aerospace, medical, dental and electronics sectors.

Key Features

  • A handbook that truly focuses on the applied aspects of adhesives selection and applications: this is a book that won't gather dust on the shelf
  • Provides practical techniques for rendering materials surfaces adherable
  • Sector‐based studies explore the specific issues for automotive and aerospace, medical, dental and electronics

Readership

Adhesive manufacturers and consumers, processors, fabricators, equipment assemblers and part end‐users. Practitioners in most industry segments such as medicine, dentistry, electronics, automotive/aerospace. Office  Machinery, Houseware, Medical, Dental and Architectural applications

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2010
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437744620
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437744613

About the Authors

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad Author

Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.

He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.

He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.

His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA

