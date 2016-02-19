Handbook of Adhesive Bonded Structural Repair - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512936, 9780815517368

Handbook of Adhesive Bonded Structural Repair

1st Edition

Authors: Raymond F. Wegman Thomas R. Tullos
eBook ISBN: 9780815517368
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512936
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1992
Page Count: 232
Description

Provides repair methods for adhesive bonded and composite structures; identifies suitable materials and equipment for repairs; describes damage evaluation criteria and techniques, and methods of inspection before and after repair.

Readership

Adhesives engineers.

Table of Contents

Materials and Processing Damage Assessment and Repair Method Selection Surface Preparation Procedures Tools, Equipment and Facilities Field Level Repair of Composite Structures Large Area Depot Repair of Composite Faced Structures Field Level Repair of Metal-Faced Honeycomb Structures Large Area Depot Repair of Metal-Faced Structures Repair of Solid Core Structures Nondestructive Inspection

About the Author

Raymond F. Wegman

Thomas R. Tullos

