Handbook of Adhesive Bonded Structural Repair
1st Edition
Description
Provides repair methods for adhesive bonded and composite structures; identifies suitable materials and equipment for repairs; describes damage evaluation criteria and techniques, and methods of inspection before and after repair.
Readership
Adhesives engineers.
Table of Contents
Materials and Processing Damage Assessment and Repair Method Selection Surface Preparation Procedures Tools, Equipment and Facilities Field Level Repair of Composite Structures Large Area Depot Repair of Composite Faced Structures Field Level Repair of Metal-Faced Honeycomb Structures Large Area Depot Repair of Metal-Faced Structures Repair of Solid Core Structures Nondestructive Inspection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1992
- Published:
- 31st December 1992
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517368
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512936