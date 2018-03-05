Handbook of Adhesion Promoters
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Adhesion Promoters provides a comprehensive review of the current options and the latest knowledge on adhesion promoters. Essential aspects of adhesion promoters are discussed, including properties and potential applications of all adhesion promoters. The book outlines known mechanisms, principles of use and the application of different groups, and includes two chapters explaining requirements for preparing substrate surface. A full chapter is devoted to polymer modification, which can help improve adhesion. The last four chapters contain information on the evaluation and selection of adhesion promoters, which work with different polymers or products, improve filler-matrix performance or help prevent corrosion.
This handbook is a useful source of information for engineers, technicians and researchers involved in development, manufacture, legislation or production of a variety of products. Adhesion promoters form a very important group of additives, without which many industrial products cannot perform according to requirements. Silanes originally formed the most widely used group of adhesion promoters, but increasing numbers of new additives have been entering the market, increasing options and possibilities. These additives are needed for a variety of products in which silanes do not function or are too expensive, or where better performance can be achieved with the new additive.
Key Features
- Presents detailed and current information on adhesion promoters, including additives that are both widely used and recently introduced
- Covers the critical aspects involved in the application of adhesion promoters
- Supports the reader in the selection of adhesion promoters, in terms of properties, application and potential
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Definitions
1.2 History
2 Mechanisms of Adhesion
2.1 Mechanical interlocking
2.2 Surface condition and shape
2.3 Diffusion and entanglement
2.4 Adsorption/interaction
2.5 Acid-base and electrostatic interactions
2.5.1 Acid-base interactions
2.5.2 Electrostatic interactions
2.6 Surface free energy and wetting
2.7 Crystalline properties
2.8 Interphase formation
2.9 Chemical bonding
2.10 Hydrogen bonding
2.11 Reversible hydrolysis
2.12 Microbiological and biological adhesion
2.13 Cellular adhesion
3 Mechanisms of Adhesion Loss
3.1 Corrosion
3.2 Delamination
3.3 Detachment
3.4 Debonding
3.5 Liquid penetration
3.6 Peeling
4 Substrates - Surface Condition and Treatment
4.1 Surface evaluation
4.2 Surface treatment
4.2.1 Cleaning
4.2.2 Mechanical
4.2.3 Plasma
4.2.4 Microwave plasma
4.2.5 Flame
4.2.6 Corona discharge
4.2.7 Laser
4.2.8 UV
4.2.9 Chemical modification
5 Typical Primer Formulations and Applications to Different Substrates
5.1 Adhesives and sealants
5.2 Coatings
5.3 Coil coating
5.4 Cosmetics
5.5 Dental
5.6 Leather
5.7 Metal
5.8 Optical devices
5.9 Paper
5.10 Polymers and plastics
5.11 Printing
5.12 Wood
6 Polymer Modification to Improve Adhesion
6.1 Selection of co-monomers
6.2 Selection of polyols and isocyanates
6.3 Modification of polymers by maleic anhydride
6.4 Modification by epoxy group
6.5 Silane grafting
7 Properties of Adhesion Promoters
7.1 Acrylates
7.2 Amines, amides, aminoamides
7.3 Aryl diazonium salts
7.4 Benzene derivatives
7.5 Carbamic resin
7.6 Chlorinated polyolefins
7.7 Crosslinkers
7.8 Epoxides
7.9 Esters
7.10 Inorganic compounds
7.11 Ionomers
7.12 Isocyanates
7.13 Isocyanurates
7.14 Lignin
7.15 Maleic anhydride modified polymers
7.16 Melamine
7.17 Monomers
7.18 Oligomers
7.19 Phenol novolac resins
7.20 Phosphoric acid esters
7.21 Polymers and copolymers
7.22 Polyols
7.23 Resorcinol
7.24 Rosin
7.25 Silanes
7.26 Silane+silica
7.27 Silane+silicate
7.28 Silane+titanate
7.29 Sucrose derivatives
7.30 Sulfur compounds
7.31 Titanates
8 Selection of Adhesion Promoters for Different Substrates
8.1 ABS
8.2 Alkyd resins
8.3 Cellulose and its derivatives
8.4 Epoxy resin
8.5 Glass
8.6 Metal
8.7 Poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene)
8.8 Polyamide
8.9 Polyaniline
8.10 Polycarbonate
8.11 Polydimethylsiloxane
8.12 Polyester
8.13 Polyetheretherketone
8.14 Polyethylene
8.15 Polyimide
8.16 Poly(lactic acid)
8.17 Polypropylene
8.18 Polystyrene
8.19 Polysulfide
8.20 Polysulfone
8.21 Polytetrafluoroethylene
8.22 Polyurethane
8.23 Polyvinylalcohol
8.24 Polyvinylbutyral
8.25 Polyvinylchloride
8.26 Poly(p-xylylene)
8.27 Porcelain
8.28 Rubber
8.29 TPO
9 Selection of Adhesion Promoters for Different Products
9.1 Adhesives
9.2 Aerospace
9.3 Agriculture
9.4 Automotive
9.5 Bitumen
9.6 Ceramic tiles
9.7 Coated fabrics
9.8 Coatings and paints
9.9 Coil coatings
9.10 Composites
9.11 Construction
9.12 Cosmetics
9.13 Dental
9.14 Electrodes
9.15 Electronics
9.16 Flooring
9.17 Food applications
9.18 Inks
9.19 Laminates
9.20 Medical
9.21 Membranes
9.22 Metal coating
9.23 Pharmaceutical
9.24 Roofing
9.25 Sealants
9.26 Tires
9.27 Waterproofing
9.28 Wire & cable
10 Adhesion and Corrosion Protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 5th March 2018
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885307
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781927885291
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada