Handbook for Transversely Finned Tube Heat Exchanger Design

Professor Igor Pioro is an internationally recognized scientist within areas of nuclear engineering. He is author/co-author of 367 publications including 9 technical books, 15 chapters in technical books, 76 papers in refereed journals, 198 papers in refereed proceedings of international and national conferences and symposiums, 26 patents and inventions, and 43 major technical reports.

Professor Pioro graduated from the National Technical University of Ukraine/Kiev Polytechnic Institute with Master of Applied Science in Thermal Physics in 1979. After that, he worked in various positions, including an engineer, senior scientist, deputy director, professor, director of the graduate program in nuclear engineering, and associate dean. Currently, he is associated with the Faculty of Energy Systems and Nuclear Science University of Ontario Institute of Technology (Canada).

Professor Pioro is a Founding Editor of the ASME Journal of Nuclear Engineering and Radiation Science (from 2014) and an Associate Editor of the ASME Journal of Engineering for Gas Turbines & Power. He was a Chair of the Executive Committee of the Nuclear Engineering Division of the ASME (2011-2012) and a Chair of the International Conference On Nuclear Engineering (ICONE20-POWER2012).

Professor Pioro has received many international and national awards and certificates of appreciation including an Honorary Doctor’s degree from the National Technical University of Ukraine “Kiev Polytechnic Institute” (2013); The Canadian Nuclear Society (CNS) Education and Communication Award (2011); The UOIT Research Excellence Award (2011); and the ICONE Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) (2009).