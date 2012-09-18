Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 4th Edition gives you the peerless authority you trust, ideal for on-the-go reference! Dr. Roberta L. Hines and Dr. Katherine E. Marschall discuss all of the most critical, clinically relevant topics from Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 6th Edition in a concise, compact, portable format. You'll have convenient access to dependable guidance on a full range of pre-existing conditions that may impact the perioperative management of surgical patients.