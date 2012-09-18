Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease
4th Edition
Description
Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 4th Edition gives you the peerless authority you trust, ideal for on-the-go reference! Dr. Roberta L. Hines and Dr. Katherine E. Marschall discuss all of the most critical, clinically relevant topics from Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 6th Edition in a concise, compact, portable format. You'll have convenient access to dependable guidance on a full range of pre-existing conditions that may impact the perioperative management of surgical patients.
Key Features
- Find the information you need easily with abundant tables throughout, a quick-reference outline format, and the same organization as Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease.
- Confidently meet the needs of special patient populations such as pediatric and geriatric patients.
Table of Contents
1 Ischemic Heart Disease
2 Valvular Heart Disease
3 Congenital Heart Disease
4 Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm
5 Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
6 Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies
7 Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma
8 Vascular Disease
9 Respiratory Diseases
10 Diseases Affecting the Brain
11 Spinal Cord Disorders
12 Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems
13 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract
14 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System
15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism
16 Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition
17 Renal Disease
18 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders
19 Endocrine Disease
20 Hematologic Disorders
21 Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases
22 Infectious Diseases
23 Cancer
24 Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction
25 Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose
26 Pregnancy-Associated Diseases
27 Pediatric Diseases
28 Geriatric Disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 18th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437728668
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246903
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738137
About the Author
Roberta Hines
Affiliations and Expertise
Nicholas M. Greene Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, Chief of Anesthesiology, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT
Katherine Marschall
Affiliations and Expertise
Anesthesiologist - retired, New Haven, CT