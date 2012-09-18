Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437728668, 9780323246903

Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease

4th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Roberta Hines Katherine Marschall
Paperback ISBN: 9781437728668
eBook ISBN: 9780323246903
eBook ISBN: 9781455738137
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2012
Page Count: 432
Description

Handbook for Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 4th Edition gives you the peerless authority you trust, ideal for on-the-go reference! Dr. Roberta L. Hines and Dr. Katherine E. Marschall discuss all of the most critical, clinically relevant topics from Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease, 6th Edition in a concise, compact, portable format. You'll have convenient access to dependable guidance on a full range of pre-existing conditions that may impact the perioperative management of surgical patients.

Key Features

  • Find the information you need easily with abundant tables throughout, a quick-reference outline format, and the same organization as Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease.
  • Confidently meet the needs of special patient populations such as pediatric and geriatric patients.

Table of Contents

1 Ischemic Heart Disease

2 Valvular Heart Disease

3 Congenital Heart Disease

4 Abnormalities of Cardiac Conduction and Cardiac Rhythm

5 Systemic and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

6 Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies

7 Pericardial Disease and Cardiac Trauma

8 Vascular Disease

9 Respiratory Diseases

10 Diseases Affecting the Brain

11 Spinal Cord Disorders

12 Diseases of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nervous Systems

13 Diseases of the Liver and Biliary Tract

14 Diseases of the Gastrointestinal System

15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

16 Nutritional Diseases: Obesity and Malnutrition

17 Renal Disease

18 Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders

19 Endocrine Disease

20 Hematologic Disorders

21 Skin and Musculoskeletal Diseases

22 Infectious Diseases

23 Cancer

24 Diseases Related to Immune System Dysfunction

25 Psychiatric Disease, Substance Abuse, and Drug Overdose

26 Pregnancy-Associated Diseases

27 Pediatric Diseases

28 Geriatric Disorders

Details

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781437728668
eBook ISBN:
9780323246903
eBook ISBN:
9781455738137

About the Author

Roberta Hines

Affiliations and Expertise

Nicholas M. Greene Professor and Chairman, Department of Anesthesiology, Yale University School of Medicine, Chief of Anesthesiology, Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT

Katherine Marschall

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthesiologist - retired, New Haven, CT

