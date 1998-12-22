Handbook for Dental Hygienists

Forewords; Preface; The training and employment of dental hygienists; General histology; Systems of the body; Regional anatomy; Tooth morphology; Oral histology and physiology; Microbiology, cross-infection and immunity; General pathology; Plaque, calculus and stains; Dental caries; Inflammatory periodontal diseases; Epidemiology of dental diseases; Oral medicine; Abnormalities of the teeth; Dentine sensitivity; Emergencies in the dental surgery; Patients with special needs; Instrument care and use; Rubber dam application; Prevention of dental diseases; Dental radiography; Local analgesia and pharmacology; Oral health education.