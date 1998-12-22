Handbook for Dental Hygienists - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723617402

Handbook for Dental Hygienists

4th Edition

Authors: W. J. Collins Trevor Walsh Keith Figures
Paperback ISBN: 9780723617402
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd December 1998
Page Count: 296
Description

A new edition of this successful undergraduate text for dental hygienists.

Table of Contents

Forewords; Preface; The training and employment of dental hygienists; General histology; Systems of the body; Regional anatomy; Tooth morphology; Oral histology and physiology; Microbiology, cross-infection and immunity; General pathology; Plaque, calculus and stains; Dental caries; Inflammatory periodontal diseases; Epidemiology of dental diseases; Oral medicine; Abnormalities of the teeth; Dentine sensitivity; Emergencies in the dental surgery; Patients with special needs; Instrument care and use; Rubber dam application; Prevention of dental diseases; Dental radiography; Local analgesia and pharmacology; Oral health education.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780723617402

About the Author

W. J. Collins

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Dental Officer (Retired), Northern Ireland; Formerly Director, Schools of Dental Hygiene, Glasgow Dental Hospital and Royal Army Dental Corps, UK

Trevor Walsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Restorative Dentistry, The University of Sheffield, Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK

Keith Figures

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, School of Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy, School of Clinical Dentistry, University of Sheffield, UK

