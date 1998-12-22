Handbook for Dental Hygienists
4th Edition
Description
A new edition of this successful undergraduate text for dental hygienists.
Table of Contents
Forewords; Preface; The training and employment of dental hygienists; General histology; Systems of the body; Regional anatomy; Tooth morphology; Oral histology and physiology; Microbiology, cross-infection and immunity; General pathology; Plaque, calculus and stains; Dental caries; Inflammatory periodontal diseases; Epidemiology of dental diseases; Oral medicine; Abnormalities of the teeth; Dentine sensitivity; Emergencies in the dental surgery; Patients with special needs; Instrument care and use; Rubber dam application; Prevention of dental diseases; Dental radiography; Local analgesia and pharmacology; Oral health education.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 22nd December 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723617402
About the Author
W. J. Collins
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Dental Officer (Retired), Northern Ireland; Formerly Director, Schools of Dental Hygiene, Glasgow Dental Hospital and Royal Army Dental Corps, UK
Trevor Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Restorative Dentistry, The University of Sheffield, Consultant in Restorative Dentistry, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK
Keith Figures
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy, School of Clinical Dentistry, University of Sheffield, UK