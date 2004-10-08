Hand Rehabilitation
2nd Edition
A Quick Reference Guide and Review
Description
This one-of-a-kind reference provides a comprehensive overview of hand rehabilitation. Featuring a unique, question and detailed-answer format, Hand Rehabilitation guides the reader from basic information about hand anatomy through complex topics including the most advanced treatment techniques. Each chapter is formatted as a series of multiple-choice questions, complete with detailed answers and references to other hand therapy resources. There are practice questions included at the end of the book with perforated pages for detachment and copying. Also included are "clinical" gems in each chapter, providing the reader with helpful hints and important facts to remember related to certain subjects or questions.
Key Features
- Chapters are organized in a building block fashion, beginning with anatomy and progressing to clinical application.
- Each chapter begins with a bulleted list of key topics.
- Advanced questions are denoted with an icon located after the answer/explanation, helping readers pinpoint areas requiring further study.
- Answer explanations include helpful references, including page numbers.
- A convenient Quick Reference Guide is located at the beginning of the book.
- The back cover contains a removable slide rule that can be removed and used in self-testing.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1. Anatomy Extravaganza
2. The Mysterious Intrinsics
3. Evaluation
4. Neuroanatomy and Sensory Re-education
5. Modalities
6. Wounds/Infection
7. Flaps/Grafts/Thermal Conditions
8. Wrist
9. Elbow
10. Shoulder
11. Fractures
12. Sports Injuries of the Upper Extremity
13. Arthritis
14. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome/Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
15. Tendons
16. Biomechanics and Tendon Transfers
17. Splinting
18. Cumulative Trauma and Differential Diagnosis
19. Dupuytren’s Disease and Tumors
20. Congenital Anomalies/Amputations/Prosthetics
21. Joint Mobilization/Other Treatment Techniques
22. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
23. Research and Statistics
Appendix 1: Drugs Commonly Encountered in Hand Therapy
Appendix 2: Resource List of Vendors
Appendix 3: Internet Websites
Appendix 4: Nutrition
Appendix 5: Excellence in Education: Internet Learning
Appendix 6: Practice Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 8th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062640
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323026109
About the Author
Susan Weiss
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Petersburg, FL
Nancy Falkenstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Palms of Pasadena Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL