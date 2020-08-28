Hand Infections, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323713481

Hand Infections, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 36-3

1st Edition

Editors: John Fowler Rick Tosti
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323713481
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, guest edited by John Fowler and Richard J. Tosti, will cover a number of essential topic pertaining to Hand Infections. This issue is one of four issues selected each year by series Consulting Editor, Dr. Kevin Chung. Topics in this issue will include: Epidemiology and Public Health Burden of Hand Infections; Imaging/Lab work-up for Hand Infections; Antibiotic Management and Antibiotic Resistance; Hand Abscesses (Volar and Dorsal); Fingertip Infections (Felon/Paronychia); Flexor Tenosynovitis; Septic Joints (Finger and Wrist); Necrotizing Soft Tissue Infections in the Upper Extremity; Fungal Infections (including nail); Complications of Hand Infections; Soft Tissue Coverage for Severe Infections; Pediatric Hand Infections, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th August 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323713481

About the Editors

John Fowler

Rick Tosti

