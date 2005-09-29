Hand Function in the Child

Part I: Foundation of Hand Skills

1. Cortical control of hand-object interaction

2. Anatomy and kinesiology of the hand

3. Normal and impaired development of force control in precision grip

4. Perceptual functions of the hand

5. Reaching and eye-hand coordination

6. Cognition and motor skills



Part II: Development of Hand Skills

7. Hand skill development in the context of infants’ play: birth to two years

8. Object manipulation in infants and children

9. Handedness in children

10. Self-care and hand skill

11. The development of graphomotor skills



Part III: Therapeutic Intervention

12. Intervention for children with hand skill problems

13. A fine motor program for preschoolers

14. Evaluation of handwriting

15. Principles and practices of teaching handwriting

16. Upper extremity intervention in cerebral palsy: a neurodevelopmental approach

17. Pediatric hand therapy

18. Splinting the upper extremity of a child

19. Efficacy of interventions to enhance hand function