Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition

Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Authors: Pak-Cheong Ho Clara Wong
eBook ISBN: 9780323548823
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323548816
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th October 2017
Table of Contents

Hand Clinics

Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy

Preface: Evolution and Inspiration from Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy

Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy

Wrist Arthroscopy Under Portal Site Local Anesthesia Without Tourniquet and Sedation

Chronologic and Geographic Trends of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Repair

Arthroscopic Management of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Peripheral Injury

Arthroscopic Management of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Foveal Injury

Arthroscopic-Assisted Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Reconstruction

Arthroscopic Management of Ulnocarpal Impaction Syndrome and Ulnar Styloid Impaction Syndrome

Arthroscopic Evaluation of Associated Soft Tissue Injuries in Distal Radius Fractures

Arthroscopic-Assisted Reduction of Intra-articular Distal Radius Fracture

Arthroscopic Management of Intra-articular Malunion in Fractures of the Distal Radius

Scaphoid Union: The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy

Arthroscopic Scapholunate Ligament Reconstruction, Volar and Dorsal Reconstruction

Arthroscopic Management of Perilunate Injuries

Midcarpal Instability: The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy

The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy in Kienbock Disease

Arthroscopic-Assisted Partial Wrist Arthrodesis

Arthroscopic Transplantation of Osteochondral Autograft for Treatment of Cartilage Defects in the Wrist

Arthroscopic Management of Dorsal and Volar Wrist Ganglion

Arthroscopic Synovectomy of Wrist in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthroscopic Management of Bennett Fracture

Arthroscopic Management of Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthritis

Arthroscopic Management of Scaphoid-Trapezium-Trapezoid Joint Arthritis

Progress and Role of Finger Joint Arthroscopy

Complications of Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics, edited by Drs. Clara Wong and Pak-Cheong Ho, will cover Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy; Arthroscopic Management of Perilunate Injuries; Arthroscopic SL Ligament Reconstruction; Arthroscopic Management of TFCC Foveal Injury; TFCC Repair; Arthroscopy in Kienbock's Disease; Arthroscopic Synovectomy in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Arthroscopic Limited Carpal Fusion; Arthroscopic Management of STTJ Arthritis; Role of Finger Joint Arthroscopy; and Complication of Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy, among others.

English
© Elsevier 2017
Elsevier
9780323548823
9780323548816

Pak-Cheong Ho Author

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Clara Wong Author

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

