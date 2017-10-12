Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 33-4
1st Edition
Hand Clinics
Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy
Preface: Evolution and Inspiration from Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy
Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy
Wrist Arthroscopy Under Portal Site Local Anesthesia Without Tourniquet and Sedation
Chronologic and Geographic Trends of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Repair
Arthroscopic Management of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Peripheral Injury
Arthroscopic Management of Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Foveal Injury
Arthroscopic-Assisted Triangular Fibrocartilage Complex Reconstruction
Arthroscopic Management of Ulnocarpal Impaction Syndrome and Ulnar Styloid Impaction Syndrome
Arthroscopic Evaluation of Associated Soft Tissue Injuries in Distal Radius Fractures
Arthroscopic-Assisted Reduction of Intra-articular Distal Radius Fracture
Arthroscopic Management of Intra-articular Malunion in Fractures of the Distal Radius
Scaphoid Union: The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy
Arthroscopic Scapholunate Ligament Reconstruction, Volar and Dorsal Reconstruction
Arthroscopic Management of Perilunate Injuries
Midcarpal Instability: The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy
The Role of Wrist Arthroscopy in Kienbock Disease
Arthroscopic-Assisted Partial Wrist Arthrodesis
Arthroscopic Transplantation of Osteochondral Autograft for Treatment of Cartilage Defects in the Wrist
Arthroscopic Management of Dorsal and Volar Wrist Ganglion
Arthroscopic Synovectomy of Wrist in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthroscopic Management of Bennett Fracture
Arthroscopic Management of Thumb Carpometacarpal Joint Arthritis
Arthroscopic Management of Scaphoid-Trapezium-Trapezoid Joint Arthritis
Progress and Role of Finger Joint Arthroscopy
Complications of Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy
This issue of Hand Clinics, edited by Drs. Clara Wong and Pak-Cheong Ho, will cover Hand and Wrist Arthroscopy. Topics discussed in the volume include, but are not limited to: Diagnostic Wrist Arthroscopy; Arthroscopic Management of Perilunate Injuries; Arthroscopic SL Ligament Reconstruction; Arthroscopic Management of TFCC Foveal Injury; TFCC Repair; Arthroscopy in Kienbock's Disease; Arthroscopic Synovectomy in Rheumatoid Arthritis; Arthroscopic Limited Carpal Fusion; Arthroscopic Management of STTJ Arthritis; Role of Finger Joint Arthroscopy; and Complication of Wrist and Hand Arthroscopy, among others.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 12th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323548823
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323548816
Pak-Cheong Ho Author
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Clara Wong Author
The Chinese University of Hong Kong